Man Utd provide stadium update as Red Devils reveal £2bn financing plan for 100,000-seater 'Wembley of the North'

While the £2bn construction cost falls squarely on the club, they are actively urging the Government to assist with the surrounding transport networks. Roche emphasised that public cooperation is vital to properly integrate the arena into the city's infrastructure. She explained: "There is no point building the biggest or the best stadium in the UK and it being on an island and you can't get to it because the transport links aren't there or people can't come on non-matchday or local businesses can't be part of it. Our ask of the Government is that they support, not the stadium build, but really support the infrastructure and regeneration of the area. We understand the stadium is our responsibility. We want to provide a great stadium for our fans. We will pay the £2bn to do that."