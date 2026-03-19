Man Utd official gives exciting update on new stadium as timeline for £2bn ground is revealed

Collette Roche, chief executive officer of the New Stadium Development project, provided clarity on the immediate steps during a trade show in Cannes. She emphasized that the club is currently focusing on securing the site and the right personnel to manage such a massive undertaking.

"The plan would be that within the next couple of months we should be there or thereabouts on the land assembly which will be an important milestone," Roche explained as quoted by The Mirror. "We’re spending a lot of time with local council to say what’s your ambition, how many houses, where’s the best place to put them so hopefully by the time we get to the planning application in 12-18 months time we won’t be starting from fresh.

"We are going through a process to make sure we get the best team in place, one that works in the same way we work and is up for the challenge and the ambition. And then we will lock that in. Then we start to build the plans. It starts now."