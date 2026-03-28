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Awesome throwback photo shows Germany debutant Lennart Karl embracing Julian Nagelsmann in role as a Bayern Munich ball boy just four years ago
A fairytale rise in Basel
The 18-year-old's meteoric ascent reached a new peak on Friday evening during Germany’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Switzerland. Introduced in the 63rd minute for Leroy Sane, Karl showed no signs of nerves as he helped spark a late comeback. While Florian Wirtz dominated the headlines with a clinical brace, it was Karl’s direct running and creative flair on the right flank that helped stretch the Swiss defence. His composure in high-pressure transitions eventually allowed Wirtz to find the pocket of space required to slot home the 85th-minute winner.
From the touchline to the pitch
Following the match, a nostalgic image went viral showing a young Karl embracing Nagelsmann during the coach's tenure at Bayern Munich. Captured only four years ago, the photo depicts the current Germany international fulfilling his duties as a ball boy while Nagelsmann barked instructions from the technical area. The snapshot highlights the incredible speed of Karl’s transition through the Bayern hierarchy. In a few short seasons, he has moved from watching his idols from the sidelines to sharing a dressing room with them.
Amazed by the youngster's quality
Before the match, Nagelsmann admitted to being impressed by Karl's abilities during training sessions. "I thought his sessions were very good," Nagelsmann said, as quoted from the official DFB website. "He is calmer than I expected and gives a very focused impression. He backed himself a lot in training, but without going too far. At his age, it is crucial that he handles the hype well. When you bring a player that young with you, it is because he is so carefree. I have been very positively impressed by him."
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What comes next?
Germany now prepare to face Ghana on Monday, with fans calling for the Bayern prodigy to be handed his first senior start. Having established himself as a key player under Vincent Kompany this season, Karl is quickly becoming one of the most coveted prospects in European football - and he is now also eyeing a place in the national team squad for the upcoming World Cup.