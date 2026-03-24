NXGN 2026: The 50 best teenage wonderkids in football

Bayern Munich has been home to the most electric frontline in European football this season. Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have all been in sensational form for Vincent Kompany's side as they close in on the Bundesliga title and stake a realistic claim for Champions League glory, with all three well in the running for the Ballon d'Or. It says a lot for Lennart Karl, then, that Bayern's level has rarely dropped when the teenager has been entrusted to step in for one of the first-choice forwards this season.

Having made his senior debut during the Club World Cup, Karl has fully established himself at the Allianz Arena despite having only turned 18 in February. Wearing the same No.42 shirt that adorned Jamal Musiala's back during his ascent to superstardom five years ago, Karl looks set to follow a similar path with the Bavarians.

He is averaging a goal or assist for every 120 minutes he is on the pitch across Bundesliga and Champions League games, and in November broke Kylian Mbappe's record as the youngest player to score in three successive Champions League matches. Capable of playing as a No.10 or out wide, Karl is not the same kind of attacker as Mbappe, with comparisons having instead been made to his team-mate Olise, among others.

There is a real clamour within Germany for Karl to be part of Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the 2026 World Cup - and his chances improved following his first call-up last week - while the man himself has been looking even further ahead after he claimed that he would one day like to join Real Madrid. Carry on like this, and Los Blancos might not be able to help themselves!