Lamine Yamal & Mohamed Salah to go head-to-head! Spain and Egypt set to play friendly clash after seeing Finalissima showdown against Argentina is cancelled

With the March friendlies fully resolved, both nations will use these upcoming fixtures as their final preparation before the 2026 World Cup in North America. De la Fuente's squad were drawn into Group H, where they will face a diverse set of opponents. La Roja will begin their campaign against Cape Verde, before taking on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Meanwhile, Egypt find themselves in an intriguing Group G. Salah and his teammates will open their tournament against European heavyweights Belgium and face New Zealand. They were supposed to take on Iran in between those games, but their withdrawal from the competition has complicated the situation.