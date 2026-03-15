Official: The 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled. UEFA’s statement explaining the reasons

"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams the opportunity to compete for the prestigious trophy in Qatar – a country that has consistently demonstrated its ability to host world-class events in state-of-the-art facilities.

UEFA wishes to express its deep gratitude to the organising committee and the Qatari authorities for their efforts in trying to host the match and is confident that peace will soon return to the region."