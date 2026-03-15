The 2026 Finalissima, which was due to pit the winners of the European Championship against those of the Copa América – namely Spain and Argentina – will not take place. There had been talk of postponing the match due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, but it proved impossible to find an alternative venue to Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where the match had originally been scheduled to be held.
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Official: The 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled. UEFA’s statement explaining the reasons
THE PRESS RELEASE
"Following extensive discussions between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it has been announced today that, due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between Spain, winners of UEFA Euro 2024, and Argentina, champions of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024, cannot be played as hoped in Qatar on 27 March," reads the official statement from the European football governing body.
PEACE WILL RETURN
"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams the opportunity to compete for the prestigious trophy in Qatar – a country that has consistently demonstrated its ability to host world-class events in state-of-the-art facilities.
UEFA wishes to express its deep gratitude to the organising committee and the Qatari authorities for their efforts in trying to host the match and is confident that peace will soon return to the region."
WHAT IS THE FINALISSIMA?
"The Finalissima was introduced as part of the close partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL, bringing together the champions of Europe and South America to celebrate the pinnacle of international football. Argentina, the reigning world champions, won the inaugural edition with a 3-0 victory over Italy at Wembley Stadium in London."
"With a strong determination to save the event, and despite the understandable difficulties in rescheduling such a high-profile match at such short notice, UEFA explored all viable alternatives, but each proved unworkable for the AFA (the Argentine Football Association, ed.)."
The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on the scheduled date, with supporters equally divided in the stadium. This would have ensured a world-class venue, suitable for such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.