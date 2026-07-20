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Ferran Torresgetty
Adhe Makayasa

'It was all written' - Ferran Torres insists 'God gives to those who deserve it' as Spain beat Argentina in World Cup final

F. Torres
Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
Barcelona

Spain's extra-time hero Ferran Torres has reflected on his historic contribution after firing his nation to global glory in a tense encounter in North America. The forward believes their dramatic triumph was predestined, praising his team-mates' resilience against formidable opponents before acknowledging the divine strength that guided them to ultimate victory.

  • Torres fires decisive winner

    A dramatic extra-time strike ensured Luis de la Fuente’s men ascended to the pinnacle of global football after breaking Argentina's stubborn resistance in New York. Coming off the bench, Torres turned match-winner in the 106th minute by lashing home a powerful effort from Nico Williams' precise-headed knockdown. This monumental triumph sealed the coveted trophy and underlined Spain's absolute dominance as they extended their sensational unbeaten run to 38 matches.

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  • imago-sport-1080267524.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Match-winner shares emotional verdict

    Speaking to Spanish broadcasters following the emotional triumph, the former Manchester City forward offered a deeply poignant reflection on his match-winning contribution. Torres said: "This goal was for 47 million people... It was all written, we had to win.

    "When you have [Lionel] Messi on the opposing team, it's always a risk of an earthquake. We were always ourselves. It's a liberation, it was very important. God gave me the strength to continue and, in the end. God gives to those who deserve it."

  • Spanish stars sweep awards

    The historic strike sees the Barcelona winger enter the history books as only the second substitute ever to score a World Cup final winner, matching Germany's Mario Gotze in 2014. Beyond hoisting the iconic trophy, La Roja completely clean swept the tournament's individual accolades thanks to their extraordinary performances throughout the competition. Pau Cubarsi was named Young Player of the Tournament, Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove, and midfield general Rodri deservingly scooped the Golden Ball.

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    Defending global football supremacy

    This new golden generation must now maintain their relentless standards as the players return to domestic duties ahead of the next international break. Having established themselves as the ultimate benchmark of global football, La Roja will undoubtedly become the prized scalp for every opponent desperate to break De la Fuente's side.