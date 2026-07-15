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Explained: Why Andrey Santos pushed for Chelsea exit & £50m transfer to Man Utd
Fierce competition at Stamford Bridge
According to the Daily Mail, Santos initiated his departure from Chelsea because the midfield department had simply become too crowded.
Following Moises Caicedo signing a new deal and the club demanding £120 million to even consider selling Enzo Fernandez, Santos saw his opportunities shrinking.
With Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo also competing for spots in the middle of the pitch, the Brazilian knew his playing time would be severely limited.
Chelsea are facing a season without European football, meaning there will be fewer squad rotations. Consequently, Santos asked his representatives to explore other options, leading Manchester United to secure his signature for an initial £48m fee plus £2m in add-ons.
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Frustrations under Enzo Maresca
While Chelsea previously rejected a £45m bid from West Ham, Santos struggled to maintain consistency when given the chance. During a match against Brighton, a poor touch from Santos forced him into a desperate pass, which ultimately led to Trevoh Chalobah receiving a red card and Chelsea losing 3-1.
Enzo Maresca, the manager at the time, was deeply unhappy with the mistake. Following that incident, Maresca hooked Santos at half-time against Nottingham Forest and subsequently restricted him to starting only in less glamorous cup and European fixtures. Despite possessing obvious talent, Santos found it increasingly difficult to win back the complete trust of Maresca as the team slumped to a 10th-place Premier League finish.
Liam Rosenior loses faith
The arrival of Liam Rosenior was expected to revitalise Santos at Chelsea, especially since the pair previously thrived together at Strasbourg. Initially, Santos enjoyed a run of consecutive starts under Rosenior. However, the relationship soured during a match against Burnley in February. Rosenior heavily criticised a player for failing to mark Zian Flemming, who scored a stoppage-time header to snatch a 1-1 draw.
Shortly after, Santos was seen marking Flemming at another corner, hinting he was the culprit. As the season progressed, Rosenior benched Santos, leaving him as an unused substitute in his final two games. An interim spell under Calum McFarlane also saw Santos make a costly marking error against Manchester City.
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What next for Andrey Santos?
Manchester United are investing in the potential of Santos rather than a finished product. The Brazilian must now focus on adapting to life at Old Trafford and securing regular minutes in the starting line-up. If Santos can eliminate his costly defensive errors and showcase his undeniable passing abilities, he has a prime opportunity to prove Chelsea wrong and become a pivotal figure for United.
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