Chelsea star Pedro Neto avoids Champions League ban over ball boy push vs PSG

UEFA has launched a review into the actions of Neto during Chelsea’s 5–2 loss at the Parc des Princes. The winger reacted angrily late in the match, pushing a ball boy while trying to collect the ball quickly to restart play. Despite the incident, journalistBen Jacobsreports that the 26-year-old is not expected to receive a suspension and should be available for the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

The decision comes as a relief to manager Liam Rosenior, who is looking for a miracle to overturn a three-goal deficit against the Ligue 1 champions. Neto is fresh for the continental assignment, having sat out the weekend’s disappointing Premier League defeat to Newcastle United. That absence was due to a separate red card suspension, meaning he should be fully rested for the high-stakes European encounter.