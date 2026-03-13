Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Pedro Neto faces disciplinary double whammy! Chelsea winger slapped with Premier League ban as he awaits punishment for PSG ball boy shove

Chelsea’s Pedro Neto has been hit with a one-game ban and a £70,000 fine following his red card against Arsenal. The FA confirmed the extra penalty after the winger "acted in an improper manner by failing to leave the pitch promptly and/or using abusive words towards the match official/s". He will now miss Saturday’s crucial clash against Newcastle.

  • Neto sees red at Arsenal

    Neto received two yellow cards during the 2-1 loss at the Emirates on March 1 - the first for dissent following Jurrien Timber’s opener, and the second for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli to thwart a counter-attack. Despite his protests to referee Darren England, the winger eventually headed down the tunnel, leaving Chelsea a man down for the final 20 minutes and stoppage time.

    • Advertisement
  • Paris Saint-Germain FC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    European nightmare in Paris

    The domestic ban is only half of the story for Neto, who is under investigation for pushing a ball boy during the Blues' 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in midweek. Frustrated in the final moments, Neto shoved the youngster over while trying to retrieve the ball. UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings for "unsporting behaviour", leaving the winger facing a potential retrospective suspension for the crucial second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

  • Neto issues heartfelt apology

    Following the incident, Neto expressed deep regret. "I want to apologise. I already spoke with him. It was the heat of the moment... I gave him a little push, and that cannot happen. I saw that I hurt him; I’m not like this," he told TNT Sports. He used team-mate Vitinha to translate his apology, adding: "I said sorry like 35 times. I didn’t understand his French but he was laughing, so I think he knew it was a heat-of-the-moment thing."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Wrexham v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Rosenior: Learning from mistakes

    Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday evening, manager Liam Rosenior addressed the concerns regarding Neto’s recent conduct. "I've seen the incident back now, it doesn't look good... I understand Pedro's perspective. He wants to get the ball back in play as quickly as possible. He wants to win for the club," Rosenior said. He emphasised the importance of accountability, noting: "What I was so impressed with him was for him... he wanted to apologise straight away. Whether it's a goalkeeper, whether it's me as a manager or a player, we make mistakes. It's about learning from those mistakes."

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Nantes crest
Nantes
FCN
0