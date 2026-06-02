Alexia Putellas, Mary Earps and the 10 biggest women's players set for 2026 summer transfers

For some of those players, it's pretty clear where they are going to end up. Moves like Georgia Stanway's to Arsenal have been reported for months now, with only the official announcement seemingly left to be sorted.

Other names, like those of Alexia Putellas and Sam Kerr are a little more up in the air. Both have been heavily linked with one destination, only for news on those fronts to go cold. Could we see a surprise and an unexpected landing spot appear?

That will be the fun of the next few months, with the resolve of clubs sure to be tested when it comes to the stars they have under contract, too.

Teenage phenom Felicia Schroder is tied down to Hacken until 2029 but, amid reported interest from Chelsea, could the Swedish club be tempted into accepting a huge fee? Meanwhile, the Blues' own striker, Mayra Ramirez, has been linked with a move to Spain, while there are sure to be clubs out there willing to enquire about the availability of Romee Leuchter, who has been banging goals in for Paris Saint-Germain and only has a year left on her contract.

Those are situations that are sure to hit the news over the summer but, as the window approaches, who are the players we expect to be on the move ahead of the 2026-27 season? GOAL picks out 10 names to watch...