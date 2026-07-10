Four signings in eight days! Arsenal complete deal for Barcelona star Ona Batlle as exciting summer transfer window continues

Batlle's arrival has been rumoured for some time, with reports of a potential deal first emerging as early as January as the 27-year-old's contract at Barcelona entered its final six months. Chelsea and London City Lionesses were also supposedly interested, according to journalist Maria Tikas, but Arsenal were always most heavily-linked and it is they who ultimately won the race for her signature, announcing Batlle's arrival officially on Friday - her 27th birthday.

It brings to an end the defender's three-year stay at Barca, during which she won 11 major titles, including two Champions League crowns, having returned to her childhood club in 2023 following time with Levante and Manchester United. Now, she is back in England and the Women's Super League, hoping to help the Gunners end a seven-year wait for a league title.

Arseblog understands that Batlle has signed a four-year del, with the option for a further year.