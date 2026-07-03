Georgia Stanway is an Arsenal player! Lionesses star completes Gunners move after ending four-year stint with Bayern Munich

Stanway’s arrival was announced on Friday, with the 27-year-old to wear the No.4 shirt in north London. “It’s an unbelievable feeling and I’m so proud to be joining Arsenal,” she said. “This is a massive club that is driving the women’s game forward to new levels and I want to be a part of it. I want to win trophies and grow as a player, and this is the right place to do that with the backing of an incredible fanbase.”

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers added: “Georgia is a brilliant midfielder and we’re thrilled that she is an Arsenal player. She will add a new dimension to our midfield, bringing experience and adding to our winning mentality. We look forward to getting down to work in pre-season ahead of a big campaign ahead.”

While the club did not confirm the length of the deal signed by Stanway, Arseblog reports that it is a three-year contract with the option of a further year.