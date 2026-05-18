How do Arsenal solve Khvicha Kvaratskhelia problem? Gunners great Ray Parlour admits to right-back ‘worry’ ahead of Champions League final clash with PSG

Arsenal have seen Jurrien Timber and Ben White ruled out of late with untimely knocks, leaving them short on options in the right-back berth, with obvious concerns being raised in north London.

Quizzed on how the Gunners address those, Parlour - speaking to GOAL on behalf of 10bet, who offer punters sign up offers - said of the challenge that Kvaratskhelia will present: “He's, for me, one of the best players I've seen for a long time. I mean he's great - what he does with the ball, he chops inside. So that is a bit of a worry.

“I don't know what sort of time Timber has been out. A long time. Whether he can throw him straight back in, I don't know, because it's nothing like when you've missed so many games out injured. You can't just suddenly go in and do a great job. So it'd be interesting to see what he can do there. I don't know. I mean that's going to be the worry for him, there's no doubt about that.

“Whoever plays there has just got to give his all. You're not going to be going forward too much as a right-back; you're going to be more defensive-minded against him because you know what he can do. So I think it won't be the full-backs flying forward like normal.

“I think it'd be a much more structured back four, saying, ‘Well, let the guys in front of us do the damage if we can go forward, but we make sure we don't get caught out of position’, because you know how good they are on the break and you know how good they are going forward. I think that's how Mikel Arteta will approach the game.”