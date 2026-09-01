Arsenal Champions League tickets: fixtures, prices and more

Stop pinching yourself, Arsenal fans - you weren’t dreaming. The Gunners are through to the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest on May 30.

The Gunners’ 20-year wait to return to one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year is over. Don’t miss out on the chance of being part of one of the standout moments in Arsenal’s history and book your match tickets today.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the UEFA Champions League Final at the Puskas Arena, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the UEFA Champions League Final?

Champions League - Final 30 May 2026 - 12:00 Puskas Arena

How to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Arsenal have received an allocation of 16,824 tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest. Arsenal fans will be located on the North Side of the Puskás Aréna.

The current status of the sales windows is as follows:

Phase 1 (CLOSED): The guaranteed purchase window for Platinum and qualifying Gold season ticket holders officially closed today, May 11, at 1:00 PM.

Phase 2 (CLOSED): The ballot entry window for all other qualifying season ticket holders closed today, May 11, at 12:00 PM.

Phase 3 (CLOSED): This is the current stage. Successful ballot entrants are being contacted via email now. If you entered the ballot, check your inbox (and spam folders) for your unique access code. These codes are essential for the next step.

Phase 4 (CLOSED): Successful ballot winners will be eligible to purchase their tickets on the UEFA ticketing portal starting Tuesday, May 12, at 1:00 PM until Thursday, May 14, at 1:00 PM. Please note that these are sold on a first-come, first-served basis among ballot winners.

Secondary Markets: The only method left to purchase Champions League Final tickets is through secondary markets such as StubHub and Ticombo.

Seccondary markets

While the official club and UEFA purchasing route is the safest way for supporters to purchase tickets, those who fail to meet the criteria and are still looking to attend the Champions League Final may wish to consider secondary sites such as Live Football Tickets, which could give them the best last-minute opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Face-value ticket prices for the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest range from €70 to €950.

UEFA released price tiers for the match, as follows:

Category 1: €760 - €950 (centrally located on the main and opposite stands)

Category 2: €520 - €650 (located in the corners or upper rows of the main stands)

Category 3: €140 - €180 (positioned behind the goals or in corner sections further from the pitch)

Fans First: €70 (located directly behind the goals)

Easy Access/Wheelchair: €70

Keep tabs on the official Arsenal and UEFA sites for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as Live Football Tickets for current availability.

What to expect from Arsenal vs PSG Champions League Final 2026?

PSG ARS Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players 4 B. White

Where is UEFA Champions League Final?

Budapest’s Puskas Arena is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215. It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and is the official home of the Hungary national football team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted several major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020 and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. More recently, it staged the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

As the name suggests, the Puskas Arena is named after Ferenc Puskas, who is arguably Budapest’s most famous and revered football son. A star member of the Magical Magyars team of the 1950s, Puskas became an international phenomenon when he joined Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos to three European Cups.