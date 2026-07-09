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London City Lionesses GFXGOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

London City Lionesses mean business - but can Alexia Putellas, Mary Earps and more big-name signings really guarantee long-term success?

Women's football
London City Lionesses
A. Putellas
M. Earps
M. Leon
WSL
FEATURES

It's official: Alexia Putellas is a London City Lionesses player. Michele Kang has lured some top talent to the club since taking over during the 2023-24 season, from five-time European champion Saki Kumagai to Sweden icon Kosovare Asllani, with a world-record fee paid for Grace Geyoro just last summer, too. But Putellas is a dream signing and the biggest indication yet that this project should be taken very seriously.

Only in May, Putellas was part of the Barcelona side which downed Lyon - another club owned by Kang - in the Champions League final, by a remarkable 4-0 scoreline. It completed a quadruple for the Blaugrana, providing Putellas with the perfect high to end her 14-year stay in Catalunya on, while also offering a real boost to her hopes of a third Ballon d'Or. She will be the favourite to pick up that accolade in October, when the award ceremony is hosted in London, of all places.

Putellas isn't be the only big name through the door at London City this summer, too. Mapi Leon, her team-mate at Barca and also with Spain, is set to arrive to add world-class quality to the defence, while Mary Earps, the former England goalkeeper, has already signed to bolster a position that needed attention. Nicole Anyomi is also a welcome addition in attack, after 13 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga last term. It's going to be the transfer window in which London City make the biggest statement yet when it comes to their ambition and intent.

But with all of these players into their 30s now, bar Anyomi, it feels like a slightly different approach from the club. Previously, younger prospects made up the bulk of the recruitment, even if some more established and experienced names were sprinkled in. So what does this shift represent for London City? And will it help the club make that next leap, to become a serious contender for silverware and put them among the true title challengers in the Women's Super League?

  • Freya Godfrey London City Lionesses 2025-26Getty Images

    Focus on youth

    London City made 16 permanent signings in last summer's transfer window, and only five of those arrivals had celebrated a 30th birthday. In contrast, nine of the new recruits were aged 25 or under, with an approach to developing promising talent into top players seemingly the priority ahead of their first season in the WSL.

    It was those younger stars who generally stood out as the club's best players, too. Freya Godfrey marked herself out as the pick of the bunch having joined from the Arsenal academy as a 20-year-old last July, even establishing herself as a regular in the England squad as a result. Jana Fernandez, the 24-year-old signed from Barcelona, was another top performer, as was fellow Spain international Lucia Corrales, while 23-year-old Issy Goodwin led the line well in her first full WSL campaign.

    There were, of course, some important veterans around these young players, such as Asllani, Kumagai and Italy defender Elena Linari. But the younger talents often stole the spotlight.

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  • Everton v London City Lionesses - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Valuable experience

    Now, it appears London City are looking to add more experience around that young core, but the kind playing at an entirely different level.

    The veteran names that the club added last summer have previously hit some real heights. Danielle van de Donk and Nikita Parris both arrived with plenty of WSL experience and CVs sparkling with silverware, both having also played for eight-time European champions Lyon. Linari, Sanni Franssi and Alanna Kennedy, meanwhile, are seasoned internationals who boast experience of various leagues across Europe and the world.

    None of them, though, arrived at the club as players at the top of their game.

  • Alexia Putellas Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    World-class incomings

    Putellas does, and Leon will, too. It feels like quite a seismic shift. We are talking about two of the best players in the world.

    In hindsight, the signs were there that London City were moving towards an approach like this. To close the summer transfer window last year, the club brought in Geyoro, a world-class midfielder who was the captain of Paris Saint-Germain, and then in January, they acted to recruit Delphine Cascarino, another France star who was one of the top performers in the NWSL in 2025, nominated for the Most Valuable Player award as a result.

    This is a continuation of that, to some degree, but also a step up. There's a very real chance that, in Putellas, a player who represents London City Lionesses will claim the Ballon d'Or in 2026.

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  • Mary Earps London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses

    High-profile additions

    What does it all mean, then? It's hard not to look at the marketing aspect of everything, for a start. London City are an independent women's team, the only one in the WSL, and they are competing for attention and interest in a city that now boasts seven of the division's 14 teams, including some of its biggest and most successful, in Arsenal and Chelsea.

    Having someone with Putellas' profile, in particular, is massive in that respect. London City averaged an attendance of just 3,176 for their home games last year, but having a two-time - potentially three-time - Ballon d'Or winner in the squad can help to draw more fans to games and increase the side’s media attention.

    Earps' impact in this realm is also worth noting. She was one of the biggest figures in England's recent success until her retirement from international duty ahead of the 2025 European Championship, even winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2023. Again, star power like that is huge if London City want to grow off the pitch.

  • Mapi Leon Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Going up another level

    As for on the pitch, it will be interesting to see what impact these signings make. Geyoro arrived last summer to much fanfare but struggled to pull up trees in her first year in the WSL, despite being in the peak years of her career at 28 years old and arriving with a reputation as a world-class player.

    Putellas' arrival will likely help the France international, as it adds quality into the midfield around her. Given Geyoro's undoubted ability, it would be a real surprise to see her have another poor season. As for Putellas herself, one would expect her to help London City win matches single-handedly at times, given her game-changing talent.

    Leon will slot in as a starter in the backline, hoping the team to improve on a paltry return of just three clean sheets in 22 league games last term, while also adding plenty of quality in possession as London City try to play games on their terms on a more consistent basis.

    Earps, meanwhile, might not be as highly-thought of as when she left England in 2024, to join PSG, but she was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world only recently and will hope to rediscover that form as she returns to the WSL.

    Elene Lete had an up-and-down first season in between the sticks for London City, recording the second-lowest save percentage among shot-stoppers to play at least 750 minutes in the division, while also conceding a league-high 6.8 goals more than she should have, according to expected goals statistics. The club will hope Earps' arrival addresses some of that while also helping Lete to improve, with the 24-year-old having just signed a new contract.

  • Alexia Putellas London City Lionesses 2026Getty Images

    Short-term impact or long-term success?

    But do these arrivals take opportunities away from the young core that London City have spent time recruiting and, with game time, improving?

    Earps will likely take minutes away from Lete, who is nine years her junior. Will Leon's arrival limit the opportunities for 20-year-old Isa Kardinaal or 21-year-old Teyah Goldie? And who joins Putellas and Geyoro in that midfield trio? Is it 23-year-old Maria Perez? Or another veteran? After all, these players do not represent the long-term future of London City Lionesses, as it is a club that does not feel just a season or two away from where it wants to get to.

    Putellas, Leon, Earps, Geyoro, Cascarino - and more - will all have plenty to offer on the pitch and also as experienced leaders. But it's important that the club gets the balance right between their star recruits making a telling impact towards achieving results, while also continuing to develop the young players in the squad that can take London City Lionesses to where they want to be, a point likely to be reached after many of the signings of 2026 - and 2025 - have waved goodbye.