Where to watch AS Roma today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

AS Roma are rightly regarded as one of the most iconic and passionate supported clubs in European soccer.

With a proud domestic history and a recent European title to their name, Roma has been home to some legendary soccer icons - and none bigger than Francesco "King of Rome" Totti, who spent his entire 25 year career at the club.

Today, Roma continues to blend history with forward-thinking ambition with a fanbase that extends far beyond Italy's capital. Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch them in action here in the United States.

Upcoming AS Roma TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer

Where to watch AS Roma for free

CBS own broadcasting rights to Roma and other Serie A soccer games here in the United States. That means that you can watch their next game for free by taking advantage of the seven day free trial available on Paramount+.

Paramount+ has the added advantage of also being the official streaming home of UEFA Europa and UEFA Champions League soccer, so you can also watch Roma in European action on the same platform.

Where to watch AS Roma worldwide

Roma have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you are generally able to find their next live game on one of the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Roma game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next Roma soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports