Netherlands vs Morocco predictions: Extra time looms in Guadalupe

We expect a tight contest, with neither Oranje nor the Atlas Lions securing victory in 90 minutes.

Best bets for Netherlands vs Morocco

Netherlands and Morocco to draw at odds of 3.20 on Tonybet

Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 on Tonybet

Brian Brobbey to score or assist at odds of 2.25 on Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Two teams too close to separate

With the group stages now at a close, games at the 2026 World Cup should start to tighten up. Both the Netherlands and Morocco have been good up to now, with both averaging 2+ goals per game. They are, however, very evenly matched ahead of their meeting in Guadalupe.

The Dutch should welcome back Micky van de Ven after he sat out the win over Tunisia as a suspension risk. Ronald Koeman hasn’t rotated much in the three games so far, and we expect a similar scenario against the Moroccans. The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, are at full strength and were able to rotate a few players in the win over Haiti.

We can see these two sides struggling to edge one another as they aim to book their spot in the Round of 16. Their three previous meetings have all been close affairs, but there has always been a winner in normal time. This time, however, they could be difficult to separate.

Netherlands vs Morocco Bet 1: Netherlands and Morocco to draw at odds of 3.20 on Tonybet

Weaknesses on full display

While Oranje and the Moroccans have been good in attack, there have been some defensive frailties. The Dutch have conceded in all three of their group games and have not kept a clean sheet since November. The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, managed to keep out Scotland, but Haiti scored twice in their final Group C clash.

Both Koeman and Ouahbi will try to find ways to exploit the opposition’s backline. We see two relatively busy goalkeepers. This clash has the potential to be fascinating, with the Atlas Lions eager to prove that 2022 was no one-off. The Dutch are set to face their toughest opponents yet.

We don’t expect a particularly high-scoring game, but there should still be a couple of goals in this one. Both teams have been on the scoresheet in all of their previous three meetings.

Netherlands vs Morocco Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 on Tonybet

Oranje’s man in form

Brian Brobbey’s first season in England went pretty well as he helped Sunderland to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. His wish was to make an impact on the international stage after that, and he has certainly managed to do so. With three goals from two starts, the Dutchman is a man in form.

Koeman has a decision to make when it comes to his XI next week, but Brobbey has certainly done his chances no harm. Having started against Sweden and Tunisia, we expect him to get the nod once again. Memphis Depay is seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net, albeit only just, although there is no guarantee he’ll start.

Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville all pose major threats. Yet, Brobbey is our man to watch. It’d be no surprise to see him add to his tally at Estadio Monterrey.

Netherlands vs Morocco Bet 3: Brian Brobbey to score or assist at odds of 2.25 on Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Netherlands 1-1 Morocco

Goalscorers prediction - Netherlands: Brian Brobbey - Morocco: Ismael Saibari

The Netherlands seem to be getting stronger with each passing game. They are starting to look like a real force at this World Cup. A comfortable 3-1 win over Tunisia saw them reach double figures in the tournament, and Ronald Koeman must be very pleased. However, their next game will undoubtedly be their toughest yet.

Morocco, meanwhile, will be very high on confidence as they head to Mexico. Mohamed Ouahbi’s men have shown plenty of resilience in the competition and made it through their group unbeaten. After reaching the semi-finals last time out, they’ll be eager to show their quality once more.

Probable lineups for Netherlands vs Morocco

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Dijk, Van Hecke, van de Ven, de Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders, Malen, Gakpo, Brobbey

Morocco expected lineup: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari