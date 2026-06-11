Betting on the World Cup with Tonybet in June 2026

Tonybet Key Info for the World Cup Details World Cup Welcome Bonus Get a 100% Free Bet up to $250! Legal Gambling Age 19+ (18+ in Quebec and Alberta) Legal Provinces Alberta British Columbia Quebec Manitoba Saskatchewan Nova Scotia New Brunswick Newfoundland and Labrador Prince Edward Island Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut Get the bonus Claim here

TonyBet Welcome Offer for the World Cup

The TonyBet Welcome Offer provides new Canadian Bettors with a 100% Free Bet bonus worth up to $250. So for example, if you make a first deposit of $100, you will receive a $100 Free Bet which can be used on World Cup markets. (T&Cs Apply)

The Free Bet awarded must be placed only on a multi bet containing at least three selections. So you will keep in mind that your World Cup Free Bet cannot be placed on a single bet. There are no minimum odds requirements.

The minimum deposit amount to qualify for this bonus is $20.

World Cup Card Collection

On top of the welcome bonus, TonyBet is raising the stakes for the World Cup 2026 with its exclusive World Cup Card Collection promo. Running from June 1 to July 31, 2026, this interactive feature automatically rewards active Canadian bettors for their regular wagering activity - meaning you can rack up prizes naturally without changing your betting routine.

By completing weekly rotating Quests (like placing World Cup singles, building parlays, or exploring live markets) you earn Card Packs. Each pack contains a digital card spanning six rarity tiers (from Common to Divine). Every single card you pull holds a coin value redeemable for rewards in the Quests shop, and completing an entire 8-card tier triggers a large one-time bonus milestone.

The ultimate highlights for soccer fans are the three Unique Physical Cards hidden in the pools during specific tournament phases: the Bronze Card (Group Stage), the Silver Card (Playoffs), and the Golden Card (Finals). The first player to pull one wins a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted physical collectable tied to a massive cash equivalent.

How to Claim the TonyBet Sign Up Bonus

To claim the TonyBet Sportsbook Bonus, new customers will need to register an account, make a qualifying deposit and complete the wagering requirement. Read through the steps that follow to help claim the bonus:

Click on this link to navigate to the TonyBet Registration Form. Fill out the form with the required details. Tick the Sports Offer. Verify your account details by completing the operator’s KYC. Make a qualifying deposit of $20+ using a payment method of your choice. Complete the wagering requirement of 5X the deposit value of qualifying bets. Your Free Bet will automatically be credited into your account.

Terms & Conditions

We recommend reading through the terms and conditions section below for a list of important requirements to take into account when claiming the TonyBet Welcome Offer:

Eligibility

Customers must be over the age of 19 for all provinces except for Quebec and Alberta, where the legal gambling age is 18+. Only new depositors at TonyBet who are physically located within Canada can claim the offer.

Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit amount to qualify for this promotion is $20.

Wagering Requirements

Before the free bet bonus is released, players must place qualifying bets with a total stake of 5X their initial qualifying deposit on online sports betting markets. Odds on single bets must be over 1.50 and multi bets must have cumulative odds of 1.7 and higher to qualify.

Qualifying bet example:

You wager $100 on the CANMNT to beat Bosnia in their tournament opener at 1.80 odds.

OR

You place a multi bet for the USMT to beat Paraguay at 1.97 odds + Mexico to beat South Africa at 1.43 odds. Total multi bet odds = 2.82.

Time Limit

The wagering requirement must be completed within 14 days of the date of the qualifying deposit. If the turnover requirement is not met within this period, users will not qualify the promotion and no free bet bonus will be awarded.

We recommend not placing any qualifying wagers on Futures markets that will not settle within 14 days. Eg: Winner of the World Cup, Winner of Golden Boot.

Bonuses for Existing Users

As with many of the best Canadian betting sites, TonyBet has a number of World Cup promotions for existing customers. Existing customer offers typically provide the chance to get bonus credit, bonus bet tokens, bet insurance, odds boosts and early payout promo.

Some of the most popular Cup promotions for existing users are:

Same Game Parlays

With Same Game Parlays or Bet Builder Bets, Canadian bettors will have the opportunity to place customized bets within a single World Cup event.This means you can combine multiple selections from various markets into a single, personalized bet slip. Example: Bet on the 1X2 winner and the Over/Under on a select Cup match.

Note that select markets are not available for Same Game Parlay wagers.

Cashout

The Cashout feature at TonyBet allows you to buy out of tournament wagers before they come to a natural conclusion. The function is available both before the start of the event and in real-time (live) on both single and accumulator bets.

Cashing out on Cup bets is great for locking in profits when your team is ahead and mitigating losses if you feel like your wager is a loser.

Boosted Odds

Boosted odds are available on accumulator bets for the Cup with at least 3 selections, each with minimum odds of 1.2. The amount of the odds boost will depend on the number of selections in your accumulator, ranging from a 1.05 boost all the way to 2.00, to double your winnings.

Betting on the World Cup with Tonybet

Top World Cup betting sites like TonyBet offer a number of great betting features which can really enhance your betting experience for the tournament. Some of the best features include:

Huge Collection of Betting Markets

From your first bet at TonyBet, you will have the option of placing Cup wagers on hundreds of betting markets at competitive odds. Every single match of the tournament will be covered and feature markets including:

Match Winner

1X2

BTTS

Totals

Handicaps

Group Winner

Top Goal Scorer

Stage of Elimination

Player/Team Props

Futures

Live Betting/Streaming

Live betting will be available on all Cup fixtures, giving bettors the option of placing wagers on in play odds, while matches are in progress. There isn’t expected to be any live streaming services for the tournament due to lack of broadcast rights. Live gamecast and score can however be accessed.

Top Betting App

The TonyBet App is available on iOS and Android devices, making betting on-the-go easy for the tournament. The app has live betting, cashout, customer support, quick deposits and Same Game Parlays.

FAQ

Can you bet on the World Cup with Tonybet?

Yes, you will be able to place wagers on every single match in the tournament at TonyBet, both pre-match and live in-play.

Does Tonybet have any offers for the World Cup?

Yes, the TonyBet Welcome Offer can be used on the Cup, giving a $250 Free Bet on your first deposit. Existing promos such as Parlay Boosts, Same Game Parlays and Cashout are also available.

Can you live stream the World Cup with Tonybet?

No, due to broadcasting rights we don’t expect TonyBet to provide a live streaming feature of Cup fixtures.

How do I bet on the World Cup 2026?

You will need to register and make a deposit to place bets on the competition. Use our tutorial to learn more details on how to bet on the World Cup.

What’s the highest payout on Tonybet?

Normally, the maximum standard payout at TonyBet is capped at a maximum win limit of $15,000 CAD per bet.