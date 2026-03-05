Raptors vs Timberwolves Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds - 3/5/2026

Minnesota is enjoying a strong season driven by this year’s All-Star MVP Anthony Edwards. Edwards is putting up career-best numbers in his sixth NBA season and if he can keep going should record a top-10 MVP placing by the end of 2025-26. With the guard on top form, the Timberwolves have put together seven wins in their last eight games ahead of welcoming the Raptors to Target Center on Tuesday.

Going into Thursday’s game Minnesota occupies fourth place in the Western Conference and looks set to make the postseason for a fifth straight year.

The Raptors went down to their third loss in their last four games on Tuesday at the hands of the Knicks. The Scotiabank Arena was left disappointed as the home team was beat easily 111-95, with Brandon Ingram (31 points, 3-5 3PM) one of the few bright spots for Toronto. It remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 10.5 games back off the Pistons.

Raptors vs Timberwolves Predictions - 7pm EST - 3/5

Anthony Edwards Over +25 points @ -294

Over 227.5 Points @ -110

Raptors +6.0 @ -116

Raptors vs Timberwolves Odds

Spread: Timberwolves -6.0 @ -116

Moneyline: Timberwolves @ -244

Total: 227.5 points @ -110

Ant to dominate - 25+ points for Edwards (-294)

There is no doubt by this point that Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s elite stars. The shooting guard picked up All-Star honors for the fourth straight year in 2025-26 and looks determined to carry Minnesota toward another deep playoff run.

Even while the Timberwolves struggled to get going against the Grizzlies, Ant still had 21 points and four steals by half time and finished with a spectacular haul of 41 points as Minnesota won out 117-110.

Edwards ranks third among NBA players with an average of 29.7 points per game, behind only Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous Alexander. That is good company to keep. His mark of 3.5 3PM/G ties for third in the league while his FG% is hovering just under 50%, almost a five-point jump from an already exceptional 2024-25 season.

At the start of February Edwards shot 11-23 from the field against Toronto and 7-10 free throws for a haul of 30 points, despite having an uncharacteristic off-day from deep. I can see him wreaking havoc again and putting up a crooked number at the Target Center.

Raptors vs Timberwolves Prediction 1: Anthony Edwards 25+ Total Points @ -294

Points a plenty in Minneapolis - Over 227.5 points (-110)

The Timberwolves are used to seeing big scores. The home team averages 119.1 points per game, placing it fifth among NBA franchises so far this season, and I am backing Thursday’s game to be another high-scoring one for the Timberwolves as they take on the Raptors.

Toronto’s usually tight defense has slackened as of late, leading the Raptors to hit the over in three of their last four games. The away team gives up a lot of three-point attempts and that should help Minnesota which, with Edwards leading the way, is one of the NBA’s slickest shooters from deep with an accuracy rate of 37.5%.

These teams’ sole meeting so far this year was a thrilling shootout up in Toronto, flying past the over by 25.5 points as the pair combined for 254. I can see Thursday’s game playing out in much the same way as these two strong sides push each other to the limit and the total comfortably on the over.

Raptors vs Timberwolves Prediction 2: Over 227.4 Points @ -110

Raptors to cover as underdog - Raptors +6.0 (-110)

The Timberwolves came out on top when these two met in Toronto but it was a close one, and I think the Raptors should have enough to cover a lengthy spread as underdog this Thursday.

Toronto has gone 15-10 overall ATS this year as underdog, and 10-5 playing as away underdog. The Timberwolves are 1-5 ATS over their last six and tend to do just enough to win: they are 11-17 ATS in 2025-26 as home favorite and 19-30 ATS overall when rated as the favorite. Back the Raptors to stay within reach and cover the spread even though Minnesota is likely to record the W.

Raptors vs Timberwolves Prediction 3: Raptors +6.0 @ -110

Raptors vs Timberwolves Start Time

Start Time: 8pm EST

8pm EST Location: Target Center

Target Center Address: 600 First Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN

600 First Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN TV & Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market), YES, FDSN, Fubo.

Toronto is back on the road on Thursday with another tough stop, as the Raptors visit Minnesota. With recent losses to OKC, San Antonio and the Knicks, the Raptors will be desperate to show they can match up against teams of playoff quality with the postseason looming ever larger.