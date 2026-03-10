Newcastle United vs Barcelona predictions: Magpies to make fast start

Our betting expert expects a positive start from the home team, with Lamine Yamal getting on the scoresheet in an open game.

Best bets for Newcastle United vs Barcelona

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on bet365

First half - Newcastle at odds of 3.20 on bet365

Lamine Yamal to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on bet365

Open first leg to deliver goals

Newcastle’s best chance of progressing from this tie will be to exploit Barcelona’s defensive weaknesses at home. They will find it tough at Camp Nou next week, where the Catalans are formidable. That suggests Howe will set his team up to attack in the first leg.

There have been three or more goals in 80% of Newcastle’s Champions League matches this season. All of their last 12 matches in all competitions have seen both teams score. Eight of those games produced at least four goals in total.

Barcelona naturally adopt a positive approach, with Flick reluctant to even tweak his team’s high line. That style has contributed to the reigning Spanish champions conceding in all of their European matches this term. However, they did end the initial stage with the joint-second highest goals tally, with 22.

Given that, there is every reason to expect an open encounter. Backing over 3.5 goals offers good value, with an implied probability of 47.6%.

Magpies to make a flying start

Newcastle have been incredibly strong in the first half so far this season in the Champions League. They’ve scored 15 times and conceded just twice before the interval. Notably, 80% of the goals they’ve let in during this competition have come in the second half.

With the atmosphere sure to be electric at St James’ Park, Howe will be plotting another fast start. He has every chance of getting his wish against a Barcelona side that have been much better after the break.

That has been the case in both La Liga and the Champions League. In Europe, Barca have a first-half goal difference of -2. They tend to improve after the interval, with 16 scored and six conceded in the second half.

Those trends strongly point towards value in backing the Magpies in the first-half market on Tuesday night.

Yamal to continue fine form

If there’s a player capable of being the difference-maker in this tie, it’s surely Yamal. The teenager is in sensational form, with eight goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

That includes his first career hat-trick against Villarreal late last month. Yamal wasn’t at his best on Saturday, but he still scored a fine goal to decide a close encounter in Bilbao.

The Spain international has been much more clinical in front of goal this season. He averages 4.2 shots per game in La Liga, compared to 4.1 last term. However, his 14-goal return is already five better than what he managed in all of the 2024/25 campaign.

A strike rate of a goal every 171 minutes in the Champions League is also an improvement on last season. Yamal is well worth considering as an anytime goalscorer bet, with an implied probability of 33.3%.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Newcastle United 2-2 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Newcastle United: Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon - Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha

Newcastle head into their biggest Champions League match in a generation on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Man City. They’ve lost three of their last four domestic fixtures. However, Eddie Howe’s team breezed past Qarabag 9-3 on aggregate in the last round of this competition.

That set up a reunion with Barcelona, who won 2-1 at St James’ Park during the league phase. Despite defeats against PSG and Chelsea, the Catalans went on to secure a top-eight finish.

Hansi Flick’s side take good form into this match. They’ve won their last four games, including a 1-0 away victory against Athletic Club on Saturday.

Probable lineups for Newcastle United vs Barcelona

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Trippier, Willock, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon, Elanga

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Pedri, Bernal, Raphinha, Fermin, Yamal, Lewandowski