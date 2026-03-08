AC Milan vs Inter Milan predictions: Fiery Milan derby

Our betting expert expects AC Milan and Inter to draw in a tense and closely-fought Derby della Madonnina clash at the San Siro.

Best bets for AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Inter or draw & Both teams to score, at odds of 2.25 on bet365

Federico Dimarco to score or assist, at odds of 3.30 on bet365

A high-stakes Derby della Madonnina

AC Milan are desperate for points, and their supporters will provide a massive lift in this home fixture. Meanwhile, Inter have the best away record in Serie A this season. The familiar environment will likely help the red-and-black side of the city, even though the blue-and-black side also consider the stadium their home.

The statistics for the Nerazzurri are incredible. Inter have scored 64 goals in 27 matches, which is the best attacking record in the league. They also have the joint third-best defence, having conceded only 21 times. Cristian Chivu will expect his players to use their attacking power, even though Allegri's men are difficult to break down.

It is rare for AC Milan to fail to find the net. Their recent blank against Parma was the only time they failed to score in their last 20 league games. With the title on the line, the hosts cannot afford to be defensive. They need to win, so attacking from the start is their only option.

Only four of the last 10 league matches involving these teams combined have seen more than two goals. However, three of the previous five Serie A meetings have had over 2.5 goals. In a local derby where pride is at stake, current form often matters very little.

AC Milan vs Inter Prediction 1: Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Value in the double chance market

Inter have been almost flawless this season with 22 victories. The Nerazzurri are 10 points clear at the top with 67 points. This is only the third time in their history they have reached this points total at this stage of a Serie A campaign. Their relentless march towards the Scudetto shows no signs of slowing.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have lost just twice all season – the fewest in the top-flight. Their main problem has been drawing matches. With nine draws, Milan have the joint third-most in the division. They are good at stopping opponents, but cannot convert enough.

Inter have only drawn once this term, against Napoli in early January. They have also kept 15 clean sheets, which is the most in Serie A. However, with the home crowd behind them, it is unlikely that Milan fail to find the net. Before the loss to Parma last month, Milan had scored in 14 straight home league matches.

Inter’s away form is brilliant, with nine consecutive away Serie A wins on the road. They have scored in 15 consecutive league matches and have netted at least twice in each of their last six, totaling 20 goals in that period alone.

Momentum is firmly in the blue and black corner. However, Allegri’s Milan are a tough team to overcome. A double chance on Inter, with both teams finding the net, provides genuine value.

AC Milan vs Inter Prediction 2: Inter or draw & Both teams to score, at odds of 2.25 on bet365

Dimarco set to shine again

The standout performer for Inter in big matches this year has undoubtedly been their wing-back. Federico Dimarco has been incredible, recording seven goals and 15 assists in 35 matches across all competitions.

The 28-year-old has 21 goal involvements in Serie A. This means he has played a part in 32.8% of the 64 league goals scored by the Nerazzurri. His recent form has been outstanding. In the last six league games for Inter, Dimarco has recorded 10 consecutive goal involvements, consisting of two goals and eight assists.

He was given a well-deserved rest during the Coppa Italia semi-final against Como. Before that, he scored a wonderful first-time goal from a narrow angle to open the scoring in a 2-0 victory over Genoa.

Because he can break through defences on the left side, Fikayo Tomori and the right side of the Milan defence will be under constant pressure. In a derby where small details matter, backing Dimarco to make a difference offers generous value.

AC Milan vs Inter Prediction 3: Federico Dimarco to score or assist, at odds of 3.30 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : AC Milan 2-2 Inter

: AC Milan 2-2 Inter Goalscorers prediction: AC Milan: Rafael Leao, Luka Modric; Inter: Sebastiano Esposito, Marcus Thuram

AC Milan’s 24-match unbeaten league run came to an unexpected end last weekend. A 1-0 loss to Parma at the San Siro left the Rossoneri 10 points behind their rivals. Inter are currently in a strong position to win their 21st Scudetto.

The Rossoneri immediately responded to that defeat. They secured a 2-0 win away at Cremonese, their first victory in that fixture in 30 years. Two late strikes from Strahinja Pavlovic and Rafael Leao secured the points for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Inter enter this match as the clear favourites to win the championship. They have won eight consecutive league matches. The last time they dropped points was during a 2-2 draw with the current champions, Napoli, at the start of January.

The Nerazzurri have not lost a Serie A game since late November 2025. Interestingly, that defeat came at the hands of AC Milan in an earlier meeting this season. Christian Pulisic scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Rossoneri. Inter have remained undefeated in 15 league fixtures since then.

However, there have been some minor issues in other competitions. Inter drew 0-0 with Como in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. This followed their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Bodo/Glimt. Their concentration may have slipped slightly, if only for a short time.

AC Milan have been victorious in four of the previous six competitive derbies. They are also unbeaten in six games against Inter for the first time since 2005. At the San Siro, a draw seems like a plausible result for the two best teams in the country this season.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Rabiot, Modric, Fofana, Saelemaekers, Leao, Pulisic

Inter expected lineup: Martinez, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Sucic, Darmian, Calhanoglu, Di Marco, Frattesi, Diouf, Esposito