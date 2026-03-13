Suns vs Raptors Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds - 3/13/2026

The Suns find themselves in a tough battle for a spot in the postseason. Following Tuesday’s big road win over Milwaukee they occupy seventh place in the Western Conference and sit second in the Pacific Division behind the Lakers. If the season ended today Phoenix would have to negotiate the play-in tournament in order to advance to the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

The Raptors are hurting after a bad loss. Toronto went down 122-111 to New Orleans on Wednesday, the first time it has lost to a team below .500 since playing the Clippers on January 16. That L takes the Raptors to 36-29 on the season and drops the team down to seventh in the Eastern Conference. With the Celtics way out in front in the Atlantic Division race, if Toronto cannot turn a corner soon it faces entering the play-in competition in order to win a playoff spot.

Note: This article was written prior to the Suns’ game against the Pacers on 3/12

Suns vs Raptors Predictions - 7:30pm EST - 3/13

Brandon Ingram under 26.5 total points @ -105

Under 218.5 @ -110

Suns to cover +4.5 @ -110

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Suns vs Raptors Odds

Spread: Suns +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns (+160), Raptors (-192)

Total: O/U 218.5 (-110)

Suns vs Raptors Picks

Devin to take it easy - Under 26.5 points for Booker (-105)

Booker’s consistency and pinpoint shooting has once more been crucial for the Suns in their first season since trading away superstar Kevin Durant. Booker is averaging 24.9 ppg and 6.1 assists, but his importance can be best showed by looking at the games he has missed.

Phoenix has gone 31-18 (.633) in Booker’s 39 starts and only 7-9 (.438) without the ace guard. Mindful of the need to get him to the playoffs healthy and in top condition, I can see Phoenix limiting his court time on Friday.

The Suns are in action the previous evening against Indiana, another tough spot and the second of this four-game road trip that ends against the Celtics at the weekend. The Raptors game is Phoenix’s third in four days and if it gets into a winning position early we could see Booker benched early, limiting his opportunity to put up another big night.

Suns vs Raptors Prediction 1: Devin Booker Under 26.5 Total Points @ -105

Tough defenses keeps scoring low - Under 218.5 (-110)

Two of the NBA’s most accomplished defenses meet on Friday and that makes the under look like the smart bet at the Scotiabank Centre.

Toronto and Phoenix are both top-10 teams when it comes to keeping opponents away from the net. The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA with 111.9 points allowed on average, while Phoenix places sixth (111 ppg allowed). Scoring has additionally been an issue for the Suns, who average 112.3 ppg (26th in the league) and shoot a modest 45.3% from the field while attempting just 20 free throws per game (28th in NBA).

The Suns are 26-39 on the over this season and 8-14 in non-conference games. The Raptors are 0-5 on the over in their last five games and 2-10 since February 8. This should be a tight game where both offenses struggle to make their mark.

Suns vs Raptors Prediction 2: Under 218.5 @ -110

Suns to cover +4.5 in Toronto (-110)

This is the kind of stop that has troubled Toronto lately. The Raptors’ record against playoff-level opposition is mixed, with recent losses to San Antonio, OKC, the Knicks, Timberwolves and Rockets all taking their toll.

Phoenix is another accomplished outfit and I like their chances of covering when they visit the Scotiabank Centre. The Suns have gone 19-11 ATS on the road this season and 39-26 overall. Toronto is struggling lately and has a record of 1-6 ATS in its last seven.

The Raptors have gone 14-19 ATS at home this year and 9-13 when playing against non-conference opposition. The Suns are relentless against their rivals from deep and that should hurt the Raptors, who are weak when shooting behind the line. With the likes of Booker and Jalen Green looking good recently, I am backing the Suns to cover on the road.

Suns vs Raptors Prediction 3: Suns to cover @ -110

Suns vs Raptors Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm EST

7:30pm EST Location: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Address: 40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2X2

40 Bay St., Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2X2 TV & Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market), YES, AZFS/3TV, Fubo.

Toronto is back at home on Friday as the in-form Phoenix Suns come to town. The Raptors suffered a big setback in their last game, going down to the Pelicans, and have now lost four of their last five. They will need to bounce back against the Suns in order to shore up their now slightly shaky playoff bid.