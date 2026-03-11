Raptors vs Pelicans Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds - 3/11/2026

The Raptors cut short a three-game skid at the weekend as they outmuscle Dallas 122-92. After a tough stop at Houston on Tuesday, Toronto goes back to back on the road as it heads to the Big Easy and the Smoothie King Center.

The Canadians retain their hold on fifth place in the Eastern Conference but three losses in their last six games have weakened their playoff position. Toronto will now need a strong finish to the year to ensure it finishes inside the top six and advances to the postseason without enduring the added hurdle of the playin competition.

New Orleans is already resigned to a third straight losing season outside of the playoffs. The Pelicans are 21-45 after Sunday’s 138-118 win over Washington. A terrible 2-10 start to the campaign led the team to fire head coach Willie Green, with James Borrego assuming interim charge for the rest of 2025-26. Look for Toronto to post a big win in New Orleans on Tuesday with Brandon Ingram enjoying his first game back in his old stamping ground.

Raptors vs Pelicans Predictions - 8pm EST - 3/11

Brandon Ingram +20 points @ -161

Over 232.5 @ -110

Raptors to cover -2.0 @ -110

Raptors vs Pelicans Picks

Happy return for Brandon - 20+ points for Ingram (-161)

Nobody knows the Pelicans better than Brandon Ingram. The forward spent almost six years in New Orleans before being traded by the Raptors in February 2025. This will be his first reunion with the Pelicans since that trade and I am backing him to have a big game against his former employer.

Ingram has been on a strong run lately. He averages 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game over his last 10 outings and for the season leads the Raptors with 21.4 ppg. Most encouraging for Toronto has been his availability: the star had started 61 of his team’s 63 games ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Houston and he is on track to make 65+ starts for the first time in his career.

In 2025-26 Ingram is shooting an impressive 47% from the field while cutting his turnover rate down to 1.9 per game, a career low. Get on the forward to use his inside knowledge and punish this weak Pelicans defense, breezing past the 20-point mark in a high-scoring game.

Raptors vs Pelicans Prediction 1: Brandon Ingram 20+ Total Points

Pelicans defense leads to big score - Over 232.5 (-110)

The Pelicans have a lot of trouble keeping opponents away from the net. The home team ranks down in 27th in the NBA by allowing 120.1 points per game while it comes in 26th in the league with a defensive rating of 118.9. New Orleans also likes to move the ball fast, especially at home, with an average of 105.7 possessions per game that places fourth in the NBA.

New Orleans has gone 19-14 on the over at home this year and 15-10 playing as home underdog. There should be plenty of opportunities on Wednesday for Toronto’s shooters: the Raptors rank 11th in the NBA from the field by landing 47.4% of their shots. Expect this game to move at a quick pace and for the points to come easily.

Raptors vs Pelicans Prediction 2: Over

Raptors to cover as favorite (-110)

The Raptors’ problems this year have come mostly when playing against top opponents. They have been efficient against the weaker teams in the league and I think that trend will continue as Ingram leads the way against his old team, with Toronto covering the spread.

The Pelicans came out on top when these two met in Toronto but it was a close one, and I think the Raptors should have enough to cover a short spread as the favorite this Wednesday.

Toronto should have the ability to dominate up close. The Raptors score 52 points in the paint on average, while New Orleans gives up 52.7 points in the paint to rank 24th in the NBA. The Pelicans' weakness under the rim - they snag just 71.4% of defensive boards, placing 22nd in the league - will also hand the initiative to Toronto.

Raptors vs Pelicans Prediction 3: Raptors to cover -2.0 @ -110

Raptors vs Pelicans Start Time

Start Time: 8pm EST

8pm EST Location: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Address: 1500 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA

1500 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA TV & Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market), YES, Gray Media, Fubo.

The Raptors head to New Orleans on Wednesday needing a big win to keep their playoff aspirations on track. Standing in their way are the struggling Pelicans. Toronto will look for a big game from Brandon Ingram in his first game back in the Big Easy since last year’s blockbuster trade.