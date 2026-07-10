The best early value bets on Bundesliga 2026-27 Matchday 1 revealed

Champions Bayern will play the first match of the tournament against Stuttgart on the Friday night, who were the second-highest scorers in last season’s Bundesliga.

2026-27 German Bundesliga Matchday 1 Markets Odds Bayern vs Stuttgart (Bayern to Win & BTTS) 2.10 Dortmund vs Hamburg (BTTS) 1.80 Mainz vs Paderborn (Mainz to Win) 1.67 Leipzig vs Gladbach (Leipzig to Win) 1.53

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bayern vs Stuttgart: An opening day goal fest

Bayern vs Stuttgart is a match-up of the Bundesliga’s two highest-scoring teams of last season. It was a 4-2 victory over Stuttgart which secured Bayern’s 34th Bundesliga title with four games to spare.

Vincent Kompany’s men also strolled to a 3-0 victory over the same opponent in the DFB-Pokal final. A Harry Kane hat-trick helped Bayern to complete a domestic double.

Although Bayern are highly likely to beat Stuttgart on home soil on Matchday 1, the visitors are no pushovers. Sebastian Hoeness’ side finished fourth in 2025-26 to reclaim a Champions League spot. Only Bayern outscored them last season, with an average of more than two goals per game.

In fact, only Kane outshone Stuttgart’s Denis Undav in the top goalscorer chart. A home win, combined with at least one goal for the visitors, can currently be backed at a probability of just 47.62%.

Dortmund vs Hamburg: Can HSV rattle the runners-up again?

Last season’s runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, start the 2026-27 campaign at Signal Iduna Park as heavy favourites. They host HSV Hamburg, who were one of the few sides to give them a genuine scare in front of their own fans.

Niko Kovac’s men were 2-0 down at half-time against Hamburg in March. However, two spot-kicks from Ramy Bensebaini either side of a Serhou Guirassy equaliser sealed a remarkable comeback win for BVB.

This fixture four months ago tells us a lot about both teams. While Dortmund naturally carry a goal threat at home, Hamburg are more than capable on the road.

In fact, both teams scored in each of Hamburg’s last five games of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season. With Guirassy likely to lead the line for Dortmund again, they are highly unlikely to draw a blank at home.

Backing both teams to score at a mere 55.56% probability seems like the most sensible entry into this fixture.

Mainz vs Paderborn: Hosts to maintain their positive momentum

Mainz will be eager to maintain the positive momentum with which they ended the 2025-26 Bundesliga season. They were rooted to the foot of the Bundesliga with six points when Bo Henriksen was fired last December. However, Urs Fischer totally transformed their campaign.

The former Union Berlin supremo lost less than a quarter of his 21 games in charge, winning nine and averaging 1.57 goals scored per game. All of this was achieved while reaching the latter stages of the Conference League.

Mainz have been handed a fortunate opening-day home game with Paderborn, the third newly promoted side. They were one of the few Bundesliga 2. Sides in recent history to prevail in the relegation/promotion playoff against Wolfsburg.

This will be Paderborn’s first taste of top-flight football in six seasons. The omens from that campaign are by no means positive. They won just two of their 17 away fixtures, recording an average of less than a goal per game on the road.

In fact, both of their previous promotions to the Bundesliga have resulted in an immediate return to the second tier. This makes backing Fischer’s well-drilled Mainz to beat the newcomers a sensible play at a probability of 59.88%.

Leipzig vs Gladbach: Ole Werner’s side to pick up where they left off

RB Leipzig ensured qualification for this season’s Champions League with a third-place finish in the Bundesliga. Ole Werner’s side ended the season very strongly. They won eight of their last 11 matches.

During that impressive run, they averaged two goals per game while conceding just 1.36.

Their Matchday 1 opponents for 2026-27, Gladbach, also ended last season in style. They thrashed Hoffenheim 4-0 in Matchday 34, but their away form is a different story altogether.

Eugen Polanski's men were winless in their last 11 away Bundesliga matches, mustering just 0.73 goals scored per game.

If Gladbach and Polanski have failed to reboot their squad and toothless away displays, an opening-day trip to Leipzig will be a long afternoon.

Leipzig might already be well priced to win, with a probability of 65.36%. Nevertheless, it’s a solid anchor for any riskier plays in your Bundesliga Matchday 1 accumulator.