Broncos vs Chiefs Predictions, Picks & Odds - 9/14/26

The first Monday Night Football event of the 2026 season sees Kansas City host their division rivals, Denver. The Broncos will be looking to start their campaign strong after narrowly missing out on the Super Bowl last year, when Bo Nix suffered an injury before the AFC Championship game against the Patriots. The Chiefs, on the other hand, will want to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season.

Broncos vs Chiefs Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 9/14/2026

Broncos Moneyline @ +115 with BET99

Under 43.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD Scorer @ -120 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Broncos vs Chiefs Tips

Broncos Moneyline @ +115

Despite their struggles last season, the Chiefs are the clear favourites heading into this game. Well, according to the top betting sites at least. We’d caution backing Kansas City though.

For one, we don’t know what Patrick Mahomes will look like this season. The legendary quarterback tore both his ACL and LCL in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers last December and didn’t play a single snap of the preseason. He’s not listed on the Chiefs’ injury report, so he’s expected to play in Week 1 against the Broncos. If he doesn’t, former first-round pick Justin Fields will lead Kansas City’s lineup.

Denver had one of the best defences in the NFL last season and led the league in sacks for the second consecutive year. It will be tough for a rusty Mahomes or Justin Fields to deal with that kind of pressure in Week 1.

In other words, with Mahomes or with Fields, the Chiefs look set to struggle against the Broncos.

Broncos vs Chiefs Pick 1: Broncos Moneyline @ +115 with BET99

Under 43.5 Points @ -110

Broncos QB Bo Nix saw more action in the preseason than Mahomes, but not by much. The former Oregon star played in just one of Denver’s preparation games (against the Packers) and threw nine passes, completing six for 76 yards.

This wasn’t a bad showing for the 26-year-old, but like Mahomes, he’s coming into this year off a long-term injury. Kansas City’s new-look secondary, with rookie cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady, could cause Nix problems as he looks to get back to his best in the same way the Broncos’ pass rush may stifle the Chiefs’ QBs.

When you add together the strength of both defences with two QBs who are coming back from injuries, the under makes sense here.

Broncos vs Chiefs Pick 2: UNDER 43.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD Scorer @ -120

With so much uncertainty around their QB position, the Chiefs made a major move in the offseason to sign Kenneth Walker III. They tied the Super Bowl LX MVP down to a three-year, $45 million contract and expect him to be a big player this season.

Whether the former Seahawk lives up to his price tag remains to be seen, but Walker III will clearly get plenty of chances in KC, especially in Week 1.

To counter Nik Bonitto and the rest of the Broncos’ pass rushers, Andy Reid and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be looking to establish the run early to buy Mahomes or Fields more time in play-action scenarios. This means Walker III will get a lot of carries. We also expect to see him as a go-to option in goal line situations, so Walker III is good money to score in this game.

Broncos vs Chiefs Pick 3: Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD Scorer @ -120 with BET99

Broncos vs Chiefs Start Time

The Broncos and Chiefs will face off at Arrowhead Stadium in the first Monday Night Football game of the season. It’s set to kick off at 8:15pm ET (7:15pm Local Time) and available to watch on ESPN and ABC, like with all MNF games this season.

Broncos vs Chiefs Game Details