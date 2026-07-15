Manitoba Sports Betting Guide for July 2026

Manitoba Betting Summary

Legal Age 18 Gaming Regulator Manitboa Liquour & Lotteries Corporation Legal Operator PlayNow Regulated Market? No Grey-Market Sportbooks bet365, Sports Interaction, ToonietBet, BetVictor, BET99 Most Common Payment Options Visa, Mastercard, Interac, MuchBetter, PayPal, Bank Transfer

Is sports betting legal in Manitoba?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Manitoba. The Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation and its partners, like the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, have offered legal sports betting for decades. They expanded their offerings in 2022, after Parliament legalised single-game sports betting nationally. If you are 18 years old or older, you can bet on sports legally in Manitoba.

Unlike Ontario and Alberta betting sites, the Manitoba sports betting industry is not regulated. The only site approved by the Manitoba provincial government is PlayNow, but many “grey market” sites are legal to access in Manitoba because they are based outside of the country. This is the same scenario that BC betting sites deal with since there is no government regulation in that province either.

Top 13 Sports Betting Sites Review

There are dozens of sportsbooks to choose from that are available in Manitoba. We’ve done the hard work for you and sorted through them all to give you our list of the top 10 Manitoba sports betting sites.

bet365

Our Rating 4.8/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (160.5k ratings) Android App Store Rating 4.7/5 (29.8k ratings) Last Verified July 2026

If you’re a new sports bettor or simply someone who wants the best of the best, we recommend bet365. It’s arguably the most popular online sportsbook in the world for good reasons. It’s easy to use, very appealing on the eye, and also has tons of high-quality features.

For example, the bet365 welcome bonus is actually two offers that online bettors can choose from when they sign up. There are not any other sportsbooks in Manitoba giving you that kind of flexibility when you sign up.

On a similar note, the bet365 Bet Builder allows you to create unique parlays with up to 20 legs. Each parlay has a profit boost bonus, which enhances the sportsbook’s already very competitive odds. Other features include live betting, live streaming, and early cashout options. The only way to improve bet365 would be to speed up its withdrawals. Right now, they take around the same time as the industry average (1-3 business days).

Pros Cons ✅ Top-notch Bet Builder feature ❌ Average withdrawal times ✅ Deep soccer betting markets ❌ Frequent geo-location checks ✅Extensive live streaming availability

To access bet365 live streaming, you must have a funded account or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction is a name that experienced Canadian sports bettors will recognise. The sportsbook has been around since 1997 and is still based in Kahnawake today.

Beyond brand recognition, we continue to like Sports Interaction today because it still offers great value to bettors. We regularly shop around for the best odds and Sports Interaction usually does well in our comparisons. The sportsbook also offers value through ongoing promos, like its 125% deposit match welcome bonus and 200% parlay boost promo.

Another thing we like is how easy it is to contact Sports Interaction customer support. Like most sportsbooks, Sports Interaction has a 24/7 live chat option. However, it also has a 24/7 phone line that you can call from anywhere in Canada to get support at any time.

Our Rating 4.7/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 2-5 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.5/5 (8.4k ratings) Android App Store Rating 3.9/5 (700 ratings) Last Verified July 2026

Pros Cons ✅ Friendly 24/7 phone support ❌ 6x wagering requirements ✅ Piñata Bets and other unique features ❌ Above average minimum withdrawal requirements ✅Great reputation in Canada

BET99

Our Rating 4.5/5 Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.2/5 (1k ratings) Android App Store Rating 3.3/5 (340 ratings) Last Verified July 2026

All of the top Manitoba sports betting sites are available on desktop and mobile devices. But, in our opinion, BET99 is one of the best for mobile sports bettors. This is for two reasons. First, it looks good. And, secondly, it’s easy to use. It sounds simple, but you would be surprised how many top sportsbooks get these basics wrong.

Besides the layout and user interface, BET99 makes our list due to its wide variety of sports betting features. Both the desktop and mobile sites support live betting and live streaming. You can also place same-game parlays and take advantage of special promos for existing users, including unique offers tailored just for you.

Overall, there aren’t many negatives to point out about BET99. That said, it’s a bit disappointing that a Canadian brand doesn't offer customer support by phone.

Pros Cons ✅ Clean and easy-to-use user interface ❌ 6x wagering requirements ✅ Unique promo opportunities ❌ Above average minimum withdrawal requirements ✅ Based in Canada

BetVictor

Our Rating 4.4/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (3.9k ratings) Android App Store Rating 2.7/5 (299 ratings) Last Verified July 2026

Founded in 1946, BetVictor is one of the most historic sportsbooks in the world. This sterling reputation is just one reason to use this betting. Another is that it has features that others don’t have. Namely, BetVictor is the best sportsbook in Manitoba for horse racing.

For one, BetVictor has more races than other Manitoba sports betting sites. Although, most of the races are not in Canada. This shouldn’t be a dealbreaker though if you’re a racing fan, as you know most of the biggest events are not in the Great White North. More importantly than the races themselves, BetVictor has a Best Odds Guaranteed offer for all UK and Irish horse races. This means that if the final price is better than your wager, you’ll get that price.

In addition to horse racing, BetVictor has made a big push into the Canadian market with special NHL and NBA promos, like boosted bets and profit boosts. Despite these advancements, some may feel that the BetVictor site is a bit outdated compared to other top sportsbooks.

Pros Cons ✅ Rewarding loyalty programme ❌ Restrictive bonus terms ✅ Wide variety of horse racing betting markets ❌ Relatively small welcome bonus ✅ Licesned in Canada

TonyBet

Our Rating 4.2/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.01 Payout Speed 1-5 business days iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified July 2026

If you are an NBA, MLB, or NHL fan who likes to get value for your money, TonyBet is a good option for you. If you sign up now, you can claim a 100% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to $350 in free bets. Once you create your account, you can take advantage of even more promos, such as:

MLB Weekly Bet Promotion: Redeem a 50% deposit match up to $100 every week for MLB bets during the season.

Redeem a 50% deposit match up to $100 every week for MLB bets during the season. NHL PLAYOFFS Promotion: Receive a free bet for NHL playoff matches equal to 50% of your qualifying deposit (up to $100).

Receive a free bet for NHL playoff matches equal to 50% of your qualifying deposit (up to $100). NBA PLAYOFFS Promotion: Earn a free NBA playoffs bet of 50% of your qualifying deposit up to $100.

Most sportsbooks have promotions for existing users, but very few update them as regularly as TonyBet does. This is a great way to keep things fresh, especially around major events like the Stanley Cup playoffs. Just keep in mind that these promos can have restrictions, so be sure to read the fine print before redeeming them. For example, the TonyBet welcome bonus has a 5x wagering requirement.

Even with the bonus terms, we recommend TonyBet. That said, the sportsbook would be a lot better if it invested more in its mobile sports betting site and betting app.

Pros Cons ✅ Extensive range of betting markets ❌ No mobile app ✅ NHL Playoff promos ❌ Restrictive bonus terms ✅ Licensed in Canada

PowerPlay

Our Rating 4.0/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating 3.8/5 (85 ratings) Android App Store Rating No rating (1,000+ downloads) Last Verified July 2026

Founded in 2018, PowerPlay is a Curacao-based sportsbook that has slowly but surely established itself here in Canada. There are still a few things that keep it from being one of our very top sites. Notably, the limited number of niche betting markets and lack of live streaming sets it back compared to the other top Manitoba betting sites. On the other hand, PowerPlay’s wide variety of cryptocurrency banking options and fast withdrawals set it apart from many of the major operators.

PowerPlay allows you to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other popular cryptocurrencies for instant deposit and withdrawals. If you prefer fiat currency, the sportsbook also accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Interac. Withdrawals with these methods typically pay out in under 24 hours, which is much faster than the industry average.

Another strongpoint in PowerPlay’s favour is its simplistic design. You really notice it on mobile, where PowerPlay is easy to navigate compared with other sportsbooks that feel cluttered and confusing. Some bettors might find it too basic, but we prefer to side with simple rather than sportsbooks that overdo it with complicated layouts.

Overall, PowerPlay is a solid sportsbook with fast withdrawals, a simple layout, and a wide variety of cryptocurrency banking options. If you enjoy these things, you’ll enjoy PowerPlay. Just don’t expect to find a huge selection of niche betting markets.

Pros Cons ✅ Under-24 hour withdrawals ❌ Few niche markts ✅ Unique parlay promos ❌ No live streaming ✅ Crypto banking options

ToonieBet

Our Rating 4.0/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.4/5 (2.1k rating) Android App Store Rating 4.3/5 (1.1k rating) Last Verified July 2026

ToonieBet is another Canadian brand. Although, it doesn’t have as much history as Sports Interaction. On the other hand, ToonieBet’s wide variety of ongoing promotions more than makes up for its lack of history.

To start, you can claim a 100% deposit match up to $150 when you sign up. This is a modest but respectable offer with simple terms. ToonieBet’s other bonuses are larger. The 50% weekly reload bonus allows you to earn up to $750 every week. You can also claim a 100% bore draw refund for select soccer markets as well as a parlay boost up to 100% on all parlays.

These bonuses are good reasons to sign up for ToonieBet, but we also like the site’s 24/7 live chat and phone line features for customer support. The sportsbook’s only major downside is its simplistic layout.

Pros Cons ✅ 24/7 live chat ❌ Basic user interface ✅ Accepts a wide variety of banking options ❌ $20 minimum deposit requirement for most payment methods ✅ Instant withdrawals with crypto

Stake

Our Rating 3.8/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $0.01 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating 4.6/5 (6.5k ratings) Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified July 2026

Stake is one of the most high-profile betting sites in the world thanks to its blockbuster sponsorship deals with celebrities like Drake. Does it live up to the hype? We think so, but there are some important caveats.

To start with the positives, our Stake bonus link unlocks a 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000. This is one of the biggest and most generous sportsbook welcome bonuses in Manitoba. On the other hand, it has a high 40x wagering requirement, which may be unattainable for many bettors. This makes Stake a better option for more experienced sports bettors who know better how to maximise sportsbook bonuses.

Besides this high wagering requirement, Stake has a lot of other positives. Our experts personally like the simplistic, world-class feel of the mobile interface. Additionally, customer support is available 24/7 and is generally very helpful.

Pros Cons ✅ 24/7 customer support ❌ 40x wagering requirement ✅ Rewarding loyalty programme ❌ Extra steps for non-crypto users ✅ Large number of ongoing promos

1xBet

Our Rating 3.8//5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified July 2026

If you’re a fan of a niche sport, like darts, cricket, or rugby, you would be hard pressed to find a better sportsbook than 1xBet. The betting site has wagers for over 40 sports, ranging from the niche options already mentioned to popular leagues, like the NHL and NBA.

1xBet is also a powerhouse for soccer betting, with a good selection of team and player props for all the top European soccer leagues. 1xBet has been an official sports betting partner of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A, and the entire Confederation of African Football.

The only major thing to keep in mind before betting with 1xBet are its bonus terms. Almost all 1xBet bonuses have odds restrictions and limits on which kind of bets qualify for the bonus wagering requirement. For example, the 1xBet welcome bonus is a generous 120% match up to C$1,080. However, it has a 10x wagering requirement and bonus bets must be used on parlays with at least 3 selections and combined odds of 1.50 or higher.

Pros Cons ✅ Fast payouts ❌ Few banking options ✅ Huge variety of niche betting options ❌ Restrictive bonus terms ✅ 120% deposit match bonus

Parimatch

Our Rating 3.5/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified July 2026

Founded in 1994, Parimatch is one of the oldest sports betting companies on our list of Manitoba sports betting sites. With that being said, it’s definitely not one of the more well-known names on our list.

If you are not an esports bettor, you probably haven’t heard of Parimatch. If you do bet on esports, though, Parimatch is one of the best places to do it. You can find tons of unique markets and live streams available 24/7, including Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Dota 2. Outside of esports, Parimatch is a bit more mixed. You’ll find lots of individual bets for major events, but the markets aren’t very deep.

Besides its betting markets, Parimatch stands out for its crypto banking options. The sportsbook accepts Bitcoin, Tether, and many other popular cryptocurrencies. It even has crypto-specific promos for certain coins. This is an appealing feature for crypto fans, but might not do much for non-crypto users.

Pros Cons ✅ Extensive range of crypto banking options ❌ 20x wagering requirement ✅ 100% deposit match welcome bonus ❌ Few fiat banking options ✅ 24/7 customer support

How to start betting in Manitoba

Getting started betting on sports in Manitoba is easier than you’d think. All you need to do is follow our simple step-by-step guide below.

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Choosing a sportsbook

Our experts have selected the 10 best Manitoba sports betting sites. Review them, assess their pros and cons, and consider your own priorities and preferences. Then, select the best sportsbook for you. Keep in mind that your top choice may be different from someone else's, so don’t feel pressured into picking a site you’re not 100% comfortable with.

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Going to the sportsbook site

Once you’ve made your pick, use the links in this guide to go directly to the sportsbook site. From there, select Sign Up or Join Now to access the sportsbook registration form so that you can create your new account.

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Signing Up and Confirming ID

Fill out the sportsbook registration form with requested information. Most sites will ask for your name, date of birth, email, address, and some other personal information. Make sure you fill out the form as accurately as possible to avoid delays verifying your identity. To verify your identity, you will need to upload a photo of an official government ID, like your driver’s licence or passport.

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Depositing Funds

Find the cashier/wallet page and select Deposit. Then, choose your preferred payment method from the list of available options and follow the steps provided to set up that deposit method. Finally, enter your deposit amount and confirm the transaction. Your deposit should process instantly and allow you to claim your bonus (depending on the bonus type).

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Choosing a bet type

After you fund your account, browse the betting markets and find a sport you like. Do your research and look at the available betting options. Then, select a bet you like from the markets available.

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Making bets

Once you’ve selected a bet, just click/tap on the wager. It should be automatically added to your betslip. Now all you have to do is enter the amount you want to wager and submit your bet. Remember to stay within your budget and don’t be afraid to start slow if you’re a newbie.

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Withdrawing winnings

If you get lucky and win, you can go back to the cashier/waller page and select Withdrawal. Again, choose your favourite withdrawal method from the list of options, enter your withdrawal amount, and cashout. You should receive your winnings in 1-3 business days, depending on your withdrawal method.

What can you bet on in Manitoba?

Popular sports to bet on in Manitoba

Located in Canada’s heartland, it’s no surprise that hockey is the most popular sport in Manitoba. It’s not the only sport popular with Manitobans though. Here’s an overview of the other sports that bettors like to wager on in Manitoba:

NHL: Manitoba has been a hockey powerhouse since before the NHL was even founded. The Winnipeg Victorias won three Stanley Cups before the league was created in 1917. Today, the Winnipeg Jets continue to represent Manitoba proudly in the NHL, with three division championships. However, they’ve yet to win the league.

Manitoba has been a hockey powerhouse since before the NHL was even founded. The Winnipeg Victorias won three Stanley Cups before the league was created in 1917. Today, the Winnipeg Jets continue to represent Manitoba proudly in the NHL, with three division championships. However, they’ve yet to win the league. CFL: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one of the oldest and most successful Canadian Football League teams in the country, with their roots dating back to 1930 and a staggering 12 Grey Cup wins in their history. This success has allowed the CFL to establish a major stronghold in Manitoba, despite struggling in other provinces.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one of the oldest and most successful Canadian Football League teams in the country, with their roots dating back to 1930 and a staggering 12 Grey Cup wins in their history. This success has allowed the CFL to establish a major stronghold in Manitoba, despite struggling in other provinces. NFL: Since the CFL is so popular in Manitoba, it shouldn’t be surprising that bettors also like the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are the most popular team in the province, but you’ll also find plenty of New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers fans scattered about.

Since the CFL is so popular in Manitoba, it shouldn’t be surprising that bettors also like the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are the most popular team in the province, but you’ll also find plenty of New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers fans scattered about. NBA: Basketball lags behind hockey and football in Manitoba, but like in the rest of the country, the game is growing more popular every year. The Toronto Raptors are the most popular team with Manitoba NBA bettors.

Basketball lags behind hockey and football in Manitoba, but like in the rest of the country, the game is growing more popular every year. The Toronto Raptors are the most popular team with Manitoba NBA bettors. Horse Racing: Assiniboia Downs, operated by the Manitoba Jockey Club, is one of premier historic horse racing venues. Wagers are available in-person every summer. The top betting sites allow you to bet on races at other tracks in Canada and around the world.

Popular betting markets

The top sports betting sites in Manitoba have literally thousands of unique wagers spread across dozens of sports. Before you dive into these markets, you should familiarise yourself with the most popular types of bets available in Manitoba:

Moneyline: Straight up bets on which team will win. As long as you predict the correct winner, you win.

Straight up bets on which team will win. As long as you predict the correct winner, you win. Spreads (Against the Spread): Bets on the margin of victory (a.k.a., the point spread). Favourites are given negative spreads and must win by more than that margin (e.g., -7.5 points). Underdogs must win outright or lose by less than the spread.

Bets on the margin of victory (a.k.a., the point spread). Favourites are given negative spreads and must win by more than that margin (e.g., -7.5 points). Underdogs must win outright or lose by less than the spread. Totals (Over/Under): Wagers on the total number of points scored by both teams in a game. The sportsbook will set a line, then you just bet the score will be over or under the line.

Wagers on the total number of points scored by both teams in a game. The sportsbook will set a line, then you just bet the score will be over or under the line. Props : Any bet on something not directly related to the outcome of the game. This includes player stats, which are player props. You can also bet on team performance, like whether the Jets will score more than two goals in a game.

: Any bet on something not directly related to the outcome of the game. This includes player stats, which are player props. You can also bet on team performance, like whether the Jets will score more than two goals in a game. Parlays: Multiple wagers combined into a single bet. To win a parlay, each of the bets making up the parlay must hit. If any of the single bets lose, you lose the entire parlay. Because of this enhanced risk, parlays offer bigger potential payouts than single bets.

Multiple wagers combined into a single bet. To win a parlay, each of the bets making up the parlay must hit. If any of the single bets lose, you lose the entire parlay. Because of this enhanced risk, parlays offer bigger potential payouts than single bets. Live Bets: Any bet made after a game/match/event has started. The exact live betting markets will vary from sport to sport, but most sportsbooks offer a good variety of unique wagers for every major sport.

Other types of gambling available in Manitoba

In addition to sports, the best Manitoba betting sites also offer wagers for non-sporting events, such as awards shows and political races. Canadian university sports and other amateur events are typically not available to bet on for Manitoba residents, but American college sports are.

These markets can vary a lot from site to site. So, if you’re interested in betting on the Oscars, for example, make sure to check out the Novelty or Specials betting markets at a site before you sign up.

Outside of Manitoba? Check out our guide for other Canadian provinces:

Responsible Gambling

Before you place your first wager online, you should think seriously about responsible gambling. Gambling addiction is a serious issue, so take it seriously. Make a budget and never gamble more than you are willing to lose. Remember that gambling is for entertainment and not a form of investment.

Additionally, we recommend using the responsible tools available to you whenever possible. All the best online sports betting sites allow you to set daily loss, time, and deposit limits. You may not think you need them, but it’s always better to be proactive.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, help is available. The following responsible gambling organisations in Manitoba can help you find the assistance you need:

Manitoba Sports Betting FAQ