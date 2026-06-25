Quebec Sports Betting Sites in June 2026: Top 10 ranked

Legal Age 18+ Gaming Regulator Loto-Québec Legal Operator Mise-o-jeu Regulated Market? No Grey-Market Sportsbooks Yes Grey-Market Sportsbooks Yes Best Quebec Sportsbooks bet365, Sports Interaction, ToonieBet, BetVictor, BET99 Most Common Payment Options Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer

Is sports betting legal in Quebec?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Quebec. The government offers in-person and online sports betting through Loto-Québec’s Mise-o-jeu sports betting platform. This sportsbook is technically the only provincially regulated online sportsbook in Quebec. However, Quebec sports bettors can legally access “grey market” sites based outside of Canada.

Grey market sites are not regulated by Loto-Québec or the government of Québec, but they are not strictly illegal because of Québec’s lack of sports betting regulations. Unlike Ontario, for example, Québec doesn’t issue sports betting licences or issue restrictions on private-sector sportsbooks. This means Canadian bettors can access these sites without repercussions.

Top 10 Sports Betting Sites Review

Now that we’ve explained the status of legal sports betting in Quebec, let’s take a closer look at the top 10 Quebec sports betting sites. Each of these sportsbooks has been thoroughly reviewed by our experts. They are all legal to access in Quebec.

Operator Bonus Rating bet365 First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $10 Get $50 4.8/5 Sports Interaction 125% bonus up to $750! / No sweat first bet up to $500! 4.7/5 BET99 $800 First Bet Encore 4.5/5 BetVictor First Bet Shield up to $100 in Free Bets 4.4/5 TonyBet 100% Free Bet of $350 4.2/5 ToonieBet 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150 4.0/5 PowerPlay 100% Bonus on Your First Deposit up to $500 4.0/5 1xBet 120% up to C$1080 3.8/5 Stake 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 3.8/5 Parimatch 100% on First Deposit up to $500 3.5/5

bet365

Our Rating 4.8/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (160.5k ratings) Android App Store Rating 4.7/5 (29.8k ratings) Last Verified June 2026

bet365 is our top-rated Quebec sports betting site due to its sleek design, user-friendly features, and wide betting markets. In other words, we like it because it's good for beginners and experienced bettors alike. To see what we mean, you just need to look at the bet365 welcome bonuses.

The Bet $10 Get $50 promo is an ideal offer for new bettors with just a few bucks to spend, since it allows you to turn a $10 wager into $50 in bonus bets regardless of whether you win or lose. The First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000, on the other hand, is for beginners because it gives you a do-over if you lose your first wager. However, it also suits more experienced bettors with bigger budgets who want to put down a big first wager.

These bonuses are just one of many things bet365 gets right. We also like the sportsbook’s Bet Builder, which allows you to build parlays and claim parlay profit boosts. Additionally, bet365 has 24/7 customer support and very deep soccer betting markets. The only area bet365 can improve on is its withdrawal times.

Pros Cons ✅ Industry-leading Bet Builder feature ❌ Average withdrawal times ✅ Ideal for beginners ❌ Few banking options ✅ Top-notch soccer betting markets

Sports Interaction

Our Rating 4.7/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 2-5 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.5/5 (8.4k ratings) Android App Store Rating 3.9/5 (700 ratings) Last Verified June {{YEAR}

Sports Interaction is the closest thing Canada has to a true homegrown private-sector sportsbook. It was founded in 1997 in Kahnawake territory near Quebec and is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission as well as iGaming Ontario.

Once you start betting with Sports Interaction, this Canadian connection will become even clearer. For example, Sports Interaction is an official partner of the NHL. This allows it to offer special branded promos and to use NHL graphics that other online sportsbooks don’t have.

On a more practical level, Sports Interaction also caters to the Canadian market with a dedicated 24/7 customer support hotline. Only a few sportsbooks in Canada still have phone support. Almost none have support available 24/7. Additionally, Sports Interaction support is available in English and French, which we know is important in Quebec compared with say BC betting sites or Alberta betting sites.

Pros Cons ✅ 24/7 phone support ❌ Standard betting markets ✅ Licensed in Canada ❌ 6x wagering requirements ✅ Competitive odds

BET99

Our Rating 4.5/5 Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.2/5 (1k ratings) Android App Store Rating 3.3/5 (340 ratings) Last Verified {{MONTH}} 2026

bet365 is our top sportsbook for mobile sports bettors. However, if you’d prefer to gamble with a Canadian brand or want to try out something new, BET99 is your next best bet. This sportsbook is based in Toronto. It was founded in 2019, with a focus on serving Canadian sports bettors where they are, rather than being just another international name joining the market from abroad.

The BET99 mobile betting platform is just as user-friendly as bet365’s and the betting apps. We also personally like its sleek green and black design, which gives it a modern feel compared to other mobile sites. Most importantly, BET99 has tons of easy-to-use features, including live streaming in select markets.

Similarly to bet365, our main complaint with BET99 is that its withdrawal times are fairly standard. You should expect to wait a couple of business days to collect your winnings.

Pros Cons ✅ Clean mobile-friendly layout ❌ $20 minimum deposit requirement ✅ Wide hockey betting markets ❌ Standard withdrawal times ✅ Prize drops and unique promos

BetVictor

Our Rating 4.4/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.7/5 (3.9k ratings) Android App Store Rating 2.7/5 (399 ratings) Last Verified June 2026

With history going all the way back to 1946, BetVictor is a top choice for bettors who value reputation, security, and legitimacy. BetVictor gives you all these things, but there are some drawbacks.

For example, the BetVictor welcome bonus has just a $100 maximum value, which is less than many other top Quebec sports betting bonuses highlighted on our shortlist. The BetVictor bonus also has restrictive terms, requiring multiple losing wagers in order to actually claim your bonus.

With all this being said, BetVictor has very competitive betting odds and some of the top soccer betting markets in Canada. Additionally, you won’t find more horse racing betting promos in Canada than at BetVictor.

Pros Cons ✅ Licensed in Canada ❌ Complicated bonus terms ✅ Generous VIP programme ❌ Basic user interface and betting experience ✅ Great reputation

TonyBet

Our Rating 4.2/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.01 Payout Speed 1-5 business days iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified June 2026

Founded in 2009 by Lithuanian-Australian businessman and poker player Antanas Guoga (a.k.a. Tony G), TonyBet has been a household name for almost two decades now. Part of the reason it’s stuck around while other sportsbooks have fallen off is its vast betting markets.

Whether you want to bet on the Habs or lower-division European soccer, TonyBet will allow you to bet on it. That said, we think fans of major sports will enjoy TonyBet more than niche fans because of TonyBet’s promos.

To start, the sportsbook has a generous 100% deposit match bonus worth up to $350. This is an above average bonus, but not one of the top in Canada, largely because of its restrictive terms. The TonyBet welcome bonus has a 5x wagering requirements and terms restricting which wagers count towards the wagering requirement. TonyBet free bets can only be placed on parlays containing at least three selections.

TonyBet’s other bonuses are thankfully a bit more flexible, such as the sportsbook’s 50% cashback bonus up to $100 for NHL and NBA playoff bets. You can also take advantage of boosted bets and season-long promos, like the MLB Weekly Bet Promotion which offers weekly risk-free bets on MLB wagers.

Pros Cons ✅ Wide betting markets ❌ No mobile app ✅ Many banking options ❌ Standard withdrawal times ✅ Licensed in Canada

ToonieBet

Our Rating 4.0/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed 1-3 business days iOS App Store Rating 4.4/5 (2.1k rating) Android App Store Rating 4.3/5 (1.1k rating) Last Verified June 2026

Also based in Canada, ToonieBet has made a huge push in the last few years to dethrone the big names like Sports Interaction and bet365. We don’t think it’s quite at that level yet, but ToonieBet has a lot of good features going for it. Most notably, ToonieBet arguably has the best selection of regular ongoing promotions for existing users.

Like most sportsbooks, ToonieBet has boosted bets available daily. On top of that, you can also claim a parlay boost up to 100% on all parlays, a 100% bore draw refund on soccer bets, and 50% risk-free bet builder promo. Finally, you can redeem a weekly reload bonus worth up to $750 every week.

These flashy offers are impressive, but we also like that ToonieBet does the basics well too. It has wide betting markets — although not many player props — and top-notch customer support. You can contact ToonieBet customer support by phone or through the site’s 24/7 live chat. Pros Cons ✅ Support by phone, email, and live chat ❌ Limited player props ✅ Live streaming ❌ $20 minimum deposit requirement for most payment methods ✅ Crypto banking options

PowerPlay

Our Rating 4.0/5 Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating 3.8/5 (85 ratings) Android App Store Rating No rating (1,000+ downloads) Last Verified June 2026

Compared to some of our other best betting sites, PowerPlay is a well-established name on the scene. The sportsbook was founded in 2018 with a licence from the government of Curacao. It also has been licensed by iGaming Ontario, since the Ontario betting sites market opened in 2023.

Besides its reputation and licensing, we like PowerPlay because it keeps things simple. No, you won’t find a huge selection of niche sports betting markets, but you will be able to enjoy deep NHL and NBA betting options. PowerPlay also has a good variety of same-game parlay promos for all the top sports, including the two we just mentioned and the NFL and MLB. These features are easy to access thanks to PowerPlay’s clean layout. You can take advantage of parlay promos, for example, with just two taps.

With all this being said, PowerPlay’s main selling point is its withdrawal times. PowerPlay accepts cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals, which allows for instant deposits and withdrawals. Fiat options are also very fast. Most PowerPlay Interac withdrawals process in under 24 hours. The only downside is that there are not as many fiat currency banking options to choose from compared to other online sports betting sites.

Pros Cons ✅ Same-game parlay promos ❌ Limited betting markets ✅ Simple layout ❌ Few banking options ✅ Fast withdrawals

1xBet

Our Rating 3.8//5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $0.20 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified June 2026

For Canadians, 1xBet is mostly known as a soccer betting site. Over the years, the sportsbook has partnered with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A, and other top soccer teams and competitions. This is impressive, but it also overlooks the fact that 1xBet has arguably the widest sports betting options in Canada. In other words, it’s not just for soccer.

1xBet allows you to bet on sports ranging from niche options, like darts and table tennis, to major leagues, such as the NHL and NBA. You’ll find team and player props available for almost all of these leagues. You can also take advantage of daily promos, like boosted bets and parlay profit boosts.

With all this being said, 1xBet isn’t perfect. We found the customer support to be a little underwhelming. Support is available 24/7, but some representatives were unable to provide Canada-specific information, which made things difficult. This isn’t a dealbreaker, but you should keep it in mind before you reach out to 1xBet customer support.

Pros Cons ✅ Fast payouts ❌ Lacklustre customer support ✅ Wide betting markets ❌ Complicated bonus terms ✅ Competitive betting odds

Stake

Our Rating 3.8/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $0.01 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating 4.6/5 (6.5k ratings) Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified June 2026

You would be hard pressed to find a more well-known sportsbook in Quebec than Stake. The betting site has made a huge name for itself through partnerships with celebrities and influencers, like Canadian superstar Drake. This has given it a bad reputation among some sports bettors, but our experts like Stake.

For one, the Stake welcome bonus is a 200% deposit match offer worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Very few sportsbooks offer that kind of value for money with such a high maximum bonus amount. Stake also has promos for almost every sport, including hockey and soccer. Although, most of these offers are pretty similar. The most common Stake promos are bet insurance offers that pay out your wager early if the team you bet on takes a big lead.

Besides the promos, Stake stands out for its wide betting markets. By our count, you can bet on over 40 different sports once you create your account.

Pros Cons ✅ Industry-leading loyalty programme ❌ 40x wagering requirement ✅ 24/7 customer support ❌ Little variety among promo offers ✅ English and French compatibility

Parimatch

Our Rating 3.5/5 Minimum Deposit $5 Minimum Wager $1 Payout Speed Up to 24 hours for most withdrawal methods iOS App Store Rating N/A Android App Store Rating N/A Last Verified June 2026

If you’re an esports bettor or just someone who wants to try out an under-the-radar sportsbook, Parimatch is a good pick for you. This sports betting site has a long history in Europe dating back to 1994. However, it’s still pretty unknown here in Canada.

On one hand, this makes sense because, in our opinion, Parimatch’s a solid sportsbook but not excellent in any area besides esports. That said, its esports selection is really impressive, with far more than just the big names like Dota 2, League of Legends, and CS:GO.

We also like that Parimatch accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, since it means that most withdrawals are processed in just a few hours. Although, this isn’t unique and Parimatch accepts only a limited amount of fiat banking options.

Pros Cons ✅ Crypto banking options ❌ 20x wagering requirement ✅ Fast withdrawals for most methods ❌ $20 minimum deposit requirement on most payment methods ✅ 24/7 customer support

How to start betting in Quebec

Getting started betting on sports in Quebec is a simple, straightforward process. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry. We have a full step-by-step guide to Quebec sports betting for you to follow below.

+ Choosing a sportsbook Everyone has different priorities, so you should consider what you find important. Then, apply your preferences to our top Quebec betting sites and pick the one that best meets your needs. If you feel so inclined, you could even try out several reputable sportsbooks to determine which one you prefer. + Going to the sports betting site As soon as you find a sportsbook you like, use the links in this guide to go to the sports betting site for Quebec. This is where you will be able to sign up for the sportsbook and claim your sports betting bonus. + Signing Up and Confirming ID Fill out the sportsbook sign-up form with your name, address, date of birth, email, and other requested personal information. Try to enter the information exactly as it appears on your government ID. This will help you avoid delays verifying your identity, since most sportsbooks will ask you to upload a copy of your ID, such as your driver’s licence or passport. + Depositing Funds Go to the cashier/wallet page of your new account and select Deposit. Choose your favourite payment method, fill in your card/bank/e-wallet information, and enter your deposit amount. Then, just confirm the transaction to fund your account. Your deposit should process instantly. Note that some payment methods may not be available until after your ID has been officially processed and approved by the sportsbook. + Choosing a bet type Take your time to review the sports betting markets and familiarise yourself with the popular bet types. If you see a market you like, do your research and decide whether you actually want to place a bet. + Making bets After you’ve identified a market you like, just tap/select the wager. It will be automatically added to your betslip, where you can see the odds, enter your wager amount, and determine your potential winnings. If everything looks good, just submit the bet, sit back, and wait to see if you’ve won. + Withdrawing winnings Once you have enough money to withdraw from your account, return to your wallet or the sportsbook's cashier page. Then, choose your preferred withdrawal method, enter your withdrawal amount, confirm the transaction, and wait. Depending on the sportsbook and your withdrawal method, you will typically have to wait 1-3 business days for your sports betting winnings.

What can you bet on in Quebec?

Popular sports to bet on in Quebec

NHL: Hockey is by far the most popular sport in Quebec. When you look at the history, it’s no wonder why. They’ve been playing hockey in Quebec for well over a century and the Montreal Canadiens are the most successful NHL team in history, with a record 24 Stanley Cup wins.

Hockey is by far the most popular sport in Quebec. When you look at the history, it’s no wonder why. They’ve been playing hockey in Quebec for well over a century and the Montreal Canadiens are the most successful NHL team in history, with a record 24 Stanley Cup wins. Soccer: CF Montreal are one of Major League Soccer’s most historic franchises, with some of the most passionate fans in the league. Quebecers from all over the province support Montreal as well as European soccer teams in the English Premier League and other top leagues.

CF Montreal are one of Major League Soccer’s most historic franchises, with some of the most passionate fans in the league. Quebecers from all over the province support Montreal as well as European soccer teams in the English Premier League and other top leagues. NBA: Basketball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports in Canada, thanks to the success of the Toronto Raptors and Canadian men’s basketball team. In Quebec, most bettors put their regional rivalry to the side and support the Raptors.

Basketball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports in Canada, thanks to the success of the Toronto Raptors and Canadian men’s basketball team. In Quebec, most bettors put their regional rivalry to the side and support the Raptors. NFL: When it comes to sports leagues in North America, the NFL is king, so it’s no wonder that there are football fans in Quebec, even though the province doesn’t have a team. Without a team, most Quebecers typically support the New England Patriots or the Buffalo Bills. The Canadian Football League also has a strong following.

When it comes to sports leagues in North America, the NFL is king, so it’s no wonder that there are football fans in Quebec, even though the province doesn’t have a team. Without a team, most Quebecers typically support the New England Patriots or the Buffalo Bills. The Canadian Football League also has a strong following. MLB: While not as popular as it was before the Montreal Expos left town, baseball continues to be a strongly supported sport in Quebec. Most bettors follow the Toronto Blue Jays and most of the top sportsbooks have special Blue Jays bets all summer long.

Popular betting markets

Moneyline: Simple wagers on which team will win. The margin of victory and score doesn’t matter. As long as you pick the correct winner, you will win your bet.

Simple wagers on which team will win. The margin of victory and score doesn’t matter. As long as you pick the correct winner, you will win your bet. Spreads (Against the Spread): Wagers on the margin of victory (also called the spread). If you bet on the favourite, they will need to win by more than the spread. The underdogs, on the other hand, just need to lose by fewer points than the spread. These bets offer more value for big favourites and underdogs than typical moneyline bets.

Wagers on the margin of victory (also called the spread). If you bet on the favourite, they will need to win by more than the spread. The underdogs, on the other hand, just need to lose by fewer points than the spread. These bets offer more value for big favourites and underdogs than typical moneyline bets. Totals (Over/Under): Bets on the total number of points/goals/runs/etc. scored in a game by both teams. Sportsbooks will set a line based on what they expect the combined score will be (e.g., 205.5). You then wager whether the total will be over or under that line.

Bets on the total number of points/goals/runs/etc. scored in a game by both teams. Sportsbooks will set a line based on what they expect the combined score will be (e.g., 205.5). You then wager whether the total will be over or under that line. Props: Wagers on some outcome of a game that’s not related to the overall outcome. In most cases, props are bets on some aspect of a team or player’s performance. Say you think that Paris Saint-Germain will score over 1.5 goals in the first half, you could place a team prop bet on that outcome.

Wagers on some outcome of a game that’s not related to the overall outcome. In most cases, props are bets on some aspect of a team or player’s performance. Say you think that Paris Saint-Germain will score over 1.5 goals in the first half, you could place a team prop bet on that outcome. Parlays: A bet made up of two or more single wagers. For example, if you bet on the Habs, Raptors, and Patriots to win. This is a three-legged parlay. To win your bet, all three teams would have to win. If any of them lose, you would lose. Parlays have higher stakes than single bets and thus have higher odds, which means bigger potential payouts.

A bet made up of two or more single wagers. For example, if you bet on the Habs, Raptors, and Patriots to win. This is a three-legged parlay. To win your bet, all three teams would have to win. If any of them lose, you would lose. Parlays have higher stakes than single bets and thus have higher odds, which means bigger potential payouts. Live Bets: Any wagers placed after sporting events have started. Live betting odds are set automatically based on stats and game-state, which can give you plenty of opportunities to find valuable bets if you’re keeping track of the odds closely. All the top sportsbooks in Quebec have in game betting, with some even having live streaming options.

Other Types of Gambling Available in Quebec

If you’re a movie fan or politics junkie, you can bet on those things in Quebec too, just like you can bet on sports. Most of the top sportsbooks offer novelty or specials markets for things like awards shows and major political races. Quebec university sports, on the other hand, are typically off-limits.

The amount of these bets can vary significantly between sportsbooks, so if it's something you really care about, do your research before signing up and trying to bet online on those markets.

Responsible Gambling

Sports betting is a form of entertainment, not an investment or a way to make money. Before you start betting, you should keep this in mind and develop a plan for how to gamble responsibly.

First of all, you should have a budget and stick to it. Never gamble more than you are willing to lose. Also, use the responsible gambling tools that are available to you, like loss and deposit limits. They are easy to set up and available at all the top Quebec sports betting sites.

If you or someone you know are experiencing gambling addiction or other problem gambling issues, these organisations can offer support:

FAQ