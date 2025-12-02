How to watch today's Newcastle vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Newcastle United return home in excellent spirits to host a dejected Tottenham in the Premier League.

Newcastle United burst to life in the Premier League as they secured two back-to-back resounding victories. They secured a clinical 2-1 victory against Manchester City at home. On the weekend, they turned on turbo mode against Everton to pick up a first away victory of the season in the league. Nick Woltemade is living up to his billing as the Magpies now sit three points off European places.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are winless in their previous four league games. The past week has gone as badly as it could have for the Lilywhites. It started with a humiliating 4-1 loss to Arsenal in the North London Derby. The midweek 5-3 loss to PSG further added salt to their Super Cup wounds. On the weekend, an inconsistent Fulham side beat them clinically. This run of one victory in seven games put new boss Thomas Frank under immense pressure. With a blunt attack and errors at the back, their own fans are booing the players already. Frank knows only a winning run will turn the situation around and give him some time to find his feet at the club. It was Newcastle who kick-started their losing run when the two sides met in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League fixture between Newcastle United vs Tottenham will be held at St. James' Park on 2nd December, 2025, at 20:15 local time which is 15:15 ET and 12:15 PT.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Howe used the timing of Nick Pope's groin issues to hand Aaron Ramsdale the number one mantle after Pope's recent howlers. Ramsdale is expected to be the starting goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. Pope joins Kieran Trippier, Yoane Wissa and Will Osula in the treatment room as Sven Botman faces a late fitness test. Despite a goal on the weekend, Lewis Miley might be relegated to the bench midweek.

Predicted Lineups: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

Tottenham team news

Frank will be glad to have Cristian Romero back from his yellow-card suspension to guide a leaky defence. However, every other position in the starting lineup is subject to rotation as the manager is frantically switching formations to find a successful one. He might end up using Randal Kolo Muani as the only striker and throw some central creativity behind him.

Predicted Lineups: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Palhinha; Kudus, Bergvall, Simons; Kolo-Muani

