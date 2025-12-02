Fulham vs Man City Premier League game on USA Network: Livestream, cable TV channels, kick-off time

The first round of midweek fixtures in the 2025/26 Premier League season sees second-placed Manchester City visit 15th-placed Fulham.

Fulham picked up a massive victory over the weekend against London rivals Tottenham. An early blitz from Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson gave them a 2-0 lead within the opening six minutes. The Cottagers held onto their lead to rack up a second consecutive victory in the league and third in four games as they Marco Silva's men show encouraging signs of consistency. They return to Craven Cottage as second-placed Manchester City visits. Silva has never won, nor even drawn against either Manchester City or Pep Guardiola. He will be keen to erase that record and climb towards the top half of the table.

Manchester City accidentally turned off the cruise mode against Leeds United on the weekend. Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol gave them a comfortable 2-0 lead, but Leeds erased that lead in the second half. Manchester City were frail defensively, and their midfield lacked bite. However, Foden scored in the 91st minute to seal all three points. Having capitalised on Arsenal's dropped points, they will be keen to close the gap further to two points before the Gunners play again. The Cityzens, despite their deficiencies, are building momentum again heading into a key stretch of games.

Fulham vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester City will be held at Craven Cottage on December 2nd at 19:30 GMT / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT.

Fulham vs Manchester City Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Raiding full-back Antonee Robinson remains sidelined with a knee injury. Rodrigo Muniz remains unavailable, too, due to a hamstring strain. Silva will be hesitant to rotate given his small squad. It will come down to the existing players testing their limits with games coming thick and fast. Harry Wilson, who limped off, will be hoping he's passed fit.

Predicted Lineups: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Manchester City team news

Rodri's continued absence is becoming a cause of concern for Guardiola as his side is being overwhelmed in the middle of the park. He is also missing the experience of Mateo Kovacic in his midfield. Expect the Pep roulette to strike again as midweek fixtures pile up. Erling Haaland, who has now failed to score for three games in a row, will be eager to end his mini goal drought and notch up his 100th Premier League goal.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Nunes, Gvardiol, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Lewis, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland

