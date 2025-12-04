How to watch today's Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United picked up a crucial victory before returning to Old Trafford to host West Ham United in the Premier League.

After a dismal loss at home to 10-man Everton, the Red Devils needed a reaction. They were still searching for it midgame as Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty condemned them to a deficit. However, Ruben Amorim found heroes in the unlikely duo of Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount, who saved the day. They were street smart enough to inflict a rare home defeat on their recent bogey team, Crystal Palace. As they return home, Amorim will be wary of not getting carried away and taking one game at a time.

Nuno Espirito Santo could only grin and punch the air helplessly as his side imploded in front of his eyes. The manager decided not to go long and physical against a reeling Liverpool side. Despite holding the defending champions goalless until the break, they fell behind. Just as they were pushing for an equaliser, Lucas Paqueta decided to add a new episode to the series of silliest red cards this season. The Brazilian argued and complained until he saw a second yellow card and buried his side's chances of a comeback. Nuno's side could well start the game in the relegation zone if other results go against them. The Portuguese manager could become the first West Ham boss to not win away in his first five matches in 15 years.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Manchester United and West Ham can be live-streamed on Sling TV and DirecTV Stream in the United States.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Old Trafford will host the game at 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT on Thursday, 4th December.

Manchester United vs West Ham Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Matheus Cunha is back in training for the Red Devils. However, he might not slip into the lineup as Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount scored some crucial goals against the Eagles. Lisandro Martinez will be hopeful of a first league start this season after a cameo on the weekend. Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire remain the only absentees for the hosts.

Predicted Lineups: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot; Mbuemo, Mount; Zirkzee

West Ham team news

Paqueta will be unavailable thanks to his silly red card against Liverpool. It opens up multiple possibilities for Nuno, who threw curveballs against Liverpool. The Soungoutou Magassa experiment did not yield the desired result, as he might welcome Tomas Soucek into his lineup again. Mateus Fernandes will be asked to play a central and higher role, allowing him to include a winger in Cryscencio Summerville or Luis Guilherme based on fitness.

Predicted Lineups: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilamn, Diouf; Potts, Soucek; Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Wilson

