How to watch today's Leeds vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Under the Elland Road's bright white lights, Leeds United host Chelsea on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

The Whites made an almighty comeback against Manchester City in the second half, only for Pep Guardiola's side to break their hearts in stoppage time through Phil Foden's late strike to give City a 3-2 win.

Daniel Farke's men have been putting in spirited performances, but they are counting for nothing in the grand scheme. They sit 18th in the table and are separated from West Ham only on goals scored. Their ominous record of four successive losses might read even worse as they play Chelsea next, followed by Liverpool on the weekend. It will be a miracle if Daniel Farke manages to keep hold of his job heading into the festive period.

Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, will count his recent encounter with Arsenal as a point gained instead of two dropped. In a proper London Derby between two fierce rivals, yellow cards were flying, but it was Moises Caicedo's ill-tempered red card that made the headlines. Despite that, the Blues took a second-half lead courtesy of Trevor Chalobah's third goal on the season (all have come from corners), only for the Gunners to equalise through Mikel Merino in the 59th minute. They will be happy not to lose and stretch their unbeaten run to seven, but the draw has allowed Manchester City to leapfrog them into second. Maresca will be keen to register his first career victory against Leeds and keep the Blues in the title picture.

Leeds vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Elland Road will host the clash between Leeds United and Chelsea on Wednesday, 3rd December 2025, at 20:15 GMT / 15:15 ET / 12:15 PT.

Leeds vs Chelsea Team news & squads

Leeds team news

It was the introduction of Jaka Bijol and Dominic Calvert-Lewin that switched the game for Leeds United on Saturday. Farke might stick with the same formation, hoping for more of the same. He will also be hoping to welcome back Anton Stach from his concussion-enforced layoff. Sean Longstaff's year-ending injury might cause a potential worry for him.

Predicted Lineup: Perri; Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha.

Chelsea team news

Caicedo will miss three domestic fixtures, starting with the Leeds game. Maresca also hinted at resting Reece James after his heavy workload recently. It would allow Enzo Fernandes and Andrey Santos to play in a double midfield pivot and pave the way for a first Cole Palmer start in two months. There might also be some rotation in attack as Maresca has a huge squad to manage.

Predicted Lineups: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.

