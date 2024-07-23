Sports and iGaming Expert Writer

Peter Pele is an experienced Sports and iGaming writer who has been writing SEO-related content since 2015. He has written topics across Football, Basketball, Mixed Martial Arts, Baseball, Boxing, NFL, NBA, MLB, Soccer, Golf, Cricket, Betting, iGaming, Slots, Poker, and many more.

He’s a diehard Arsenal fan, and writing sports content was his hobby growing up. Whenever he’s not watching football, he would be reading sports content.

EXPERTISE

Sports and iGaming writing

SEO Implementation

Content Marketing

Research

EDUCATION

M.Sc. Sport Management – University of Portsmouth

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Sports Writer – (2021-2023)

Sports and iGaming Writer (Freelancing) – (2016-Present)

SPOKEN LANGUAGES/ DIALECTS

English / Nigerian English

FAVOURITE SPORTS

Football (Soccer)

Basketball

American Football

Tennis

FAVOURITE SPORTS TEAM

Arsenal

LA Lakers