Peter Pele is an experienced Sports and iGaming writer who has been writing SEO-related content since 2015. He has written topics across Football, Basketball, Mixed Martial Arts, Baseball, Boxing, NFL, NBA, MLB, Soccer, Golf, Cricket, Betting, iGaming, Slots, Poker, and many more.
He’s a diehard Arsenal fan, and writing sports content was his hobby growing up. Whenever he’s not watching football, he would be reading sports content.
EXPERTISE
Sports and iGaming writing
SEO Implementation
Content Marketing
Research
EDUCATION
M.Sc. Sport Management – University of Portsmouth
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
Sports Writer – (2021-2023)
Sports and iGaming Writer (Freelancing) – (2016-Present)
SPOKEN LANGUAGES/ DIALECTS
English / Nigerian English
FAVOURITE SPORTS
Football (Soccer)
Basketball
American Football
Tennis
FAVOURITE SPORTS TEAM
Arsenal
LA Lakers