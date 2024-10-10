SoccerShop Sign Up Bonus: Claim R2,000 on First Deposit - October 2024

The SoccerShop bonus allows customers to claim a 100% bonus of up to R2,000 on their first deposit. See how to claim it! 18+, T&C’s Apply

+

This guide gives insight into how you can get this bonus and the terms and conditions attached to it. You'll also see how SoccerShop compares to other bookmakers with top bonuses.

What Can I Get with the SoccerShop Sign Up Bonus?

The SoccerShop promo code is GOALSOCCER. You can use it to claim SoccerShop's sign up bonus.

Players will receive 100% of their first deposit as a bonus. You can claim up to R2,000, depending on your deposit amount, when you've added the code GOALSOCCER in the registration form. The table below summarises what you can get.

SoccerShop Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Matched Deposit Bonus Description Open an account today, and you will receive up to R2000 in free bets on your first deposit. General T&Cs 18+, South African residents only Wagering Requirements 5x Maximum Withdrawal Amount N/A Minimum Deposit R200 Minimum Bet 5x at odds of 15/10 or more SoccerShop Offer Link SOCCERSHOP

How to Claim SoccerShop Welcome Offer

Claiming the SoccerShop welcome offer is easy once you follow the necessary steps. We've outlined them below.

Visit the betting site and tap the “Join” icon at the top of the homepage.

Please input your phone number, email address, and full name and fill in the other details on the registration form.

Add the promo code GOALSOCCER.

After signing up, go to the deposit page to make a minimum first deposit of R200.

Then, wager your deposit amount 5 times on sports or horse racing at odds of 15/10 or more.

Once your bets settle, email support@soccershop.bet to get your bonus.

After verification, the betting site will credit you with a 100% bonus on your first deposit.

The SoccerShop registration process is necessary to claim the bonus. Ensure you provide only valid details because the betting site will ask you to provide verification documents that match your provided information.

SoccerShop Bonus Terms & Conditions?

Like other top betting sites, you must meet certain conditions to use the bonus. This helps the betting site safeguard the reason behind issuing the bonus. We've highlighted some of the terms and conditions below.

The bonus is only available for new customers who have yet to claim other bonuses.

You must be 18 years old or older and reside in South Africa to claim this offer.

The minimum deposit amount required to get the offer is R200.

The offer is on your first deposit only. Deposits made after that don't qualify.

Players must wager their deposit amount 5 times at odds of 15/10 or more.

Only bets on sports and horse racing qualify to meet the wagering requirements. Bets on live games, lucky numbers, and Slots are not eligible.

Bets on live games, lucky numbers, and Slots are not eligible. You must settle your bets before you can claim this offer. Cancelled or voided bets don't qualify.

Customers must meet the wagering requirements within 30 days of making their first deposits.

Whether you’re using the SoccerShop app or website, the betting site will verify your identity before issuing you the bonus. As a result, you must send an email to support@soccershop.bet to get your bonus.

What Other Offers Are Available at SoccerShop?

Do you already own an account with SoccerShop, and are you wondering if there is a bonus for you? There is no need to worry because the betting site also caters to the needs of existing users. We've listed some of the bonuses you can claim without a SoccerShop promo code.

R50 Sign Up Bonus and 20 Free Spins

Apart from the first deposit bonus, SoccerShop also offers customers a sign up bonus. Once you sign up and pass FICA verification, the betting site will credit you with an R50 sign-up bonus plus 20 free spins.

You can use the free spins to bet on Sugar Rush, Sweet Bonanza, Buffalo King Megaways, and Gates of Olympus under Vegas Games. The free spins are valued at 20 cents, and you must use them in full. The highest you can win from using the free spins is R1,000.

The bookie credits customers with 20 free spins within 24 hours of passing FICA verification. You have only 24 hours to use the free spins, or you risk forfeiting them.

Our findings show that customers must make a minimum deposit of R50 to be qualified for withdrawals. They must also place a bet equal to R50 with real money at odds of 1/1 or more.

Cash Back Promo

You can claim a 10% cashback on your losses weekly on SoccerShop. The bookie calculates your net loss from Friday 00.01 to Thursday 23:59 to give you a cashback every Friday.

Only bets on pre-match and live-play sports, such as dogs & greyhound racing, lucky numbers, and horse racing, qualify for this offer. Note that bets placed with free bets are not eligible for cashback.

The minimum cashback per week is R5, while the maximum is R10,000. The bookie credits users cashback as promo balance. There is a required time to use this bonus, or you'll have to forfeit it.

You can use your promo balance to play single bets only and not multiple bets. Note that only games under Pre-Match Sports, Horse Racing, and Live In-Play Sports can be used to redeem the promo balance. The cashback amount used to stake is not included in your potential winnings.

Multiple Bet Bonus

You can claim up to 20% extra on your accumulator bets when you select at least 3 games on your bet slip. The bonus is divided into the following.

3-4 legs give 4% bonus

5-10 legs give 10% bonus

11-15 legs give a 15% bonus

15-20 legs give a 20% bonus

To qualify for this bonus, all selections must have odds of 0.35 (7/20) or more. This offer applies only to pre-match games placed in all sports, competitions, or leagues.

Note that bets on Asian Handicap or Draw No Bet are not eligible for this offer.

How Does SoccerShop Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

SoccerShop is not the only top betting site in South Africa. Our research shows that several other top platforms offer welcome bonuses. This section aims to compare SoccerShop with these platforms.

Bonus Amounts Comparisons

The table below presents the bonus amounts for SoccerShop, Betway, Hollywoodbets, and Supabets.

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount SoccerShop R2,000 R50 20 free spins Betway R1,000 N/A N/A Supabets N/A R50 free bet and additional R50 free bets N/A Hollywoodbets N/A R25 50 free spins

You can see from the table above that SoccerShop has a competitive bonus. It's the only platform on the table with a matched deposit offer, free bet offer and free spins.

Players can get up to R2,000 as a bonus on their first deposit, unlike Betway, whose first deposit amount is R1,000. You can also claim R50 free bets on SoccerShop, which is a little smaller than Supabets’ offer. Supabets offers an R50 free bet and an additional one later. But it doesn't provide free spins and deposit bonuses as SoccerShop does.

While Hollywoodbets offers 50 free spins, SoccerShop offers 20 free spins. However, Hollywoodbets does not offer a first deposit match offer, which is why we prefer SoccerShop.

Bonus Details Comparisons

For further clarification, we present more details about the bonuses across the betting sites we are comparing below.

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements No Deposit Bonus? SoccerShop 30 days 5x on sports or horse racing at odds of 15/10 Deposit bonus available Betway 180 days 3x your deposit at odds of 3.0 or more Deposit bonus available Supabets 15 days 3x at odds of 2/1 or more No deposit bonus Hollywoodbets 24 hours Wager funds one time at odds of 5/10 or more No deposit bonus

From the table above, it's clear that the SoccerShop bonus has one of the strictest wagering requirements. Players must wager their deposit at least 5 times on odds of 15/10 to grab the bonus. This is more than what is required of other bookmakers on the list. If you're looking at wagering requirements, you may try other bookies on our list.

Nevertheless, SoccerShop has a fair time to get the bonus. Players have 30 days to meet the wagering requirements, which is fair enough compared to Hollywoodbets, with only 24 24-hour time frame.

The SoccerShop welcome bonus is also a deposit bonus. Despite Betway also providing a deposit bonus, SoccerShop offers more value, with R2,000 up for grabs.

Our Expert Opinion about SoccerShop Sign Up Bonus

The SoccerShop bonus allows users to settle in quickly on the betting site and ensures more stakepower on the platform.

Nevertheless, you must make a minimum deposit of R200 to qualify. In our opinion, this is on the high side compared to other platforms.

Also, the terms and conditions, such as the 5x wagering requirements on odds of 15/10, are too high. So, if you want a platform that has simpler wagering requirements, you might consider other betting sites.

Also, you have 30 days to meet the wagering requirements, which is enough time.

Another advantage is that the bonus value of R2,000 is among the best among the best betting sites in South Africa.

To summarise the bonus, we've created the table below from our SoccerShop review.

✅SoccerShop Bonus Pros ❌SoccerShop Bonus Cons Bonus is available for new customers High wagering requirements 30 days validity period High minimum first deposit amount Valuable bonus amount Only available for sports and horse racing

SoccerShop Promo Code FAQs

Getting the SoccerShop first deposit bonus is quite seamless, as explained in this guide. Some of our readers asked questions about the offer, and we've answered them below.

What is the SoccerShop promo code?

The SoccerShop Promo Code is GOALSOCCER. New users can claim a 100% bonus on their first deposit when they register, use the code and stake a minimum of R200. If that changes, we will update this page.

How does the SoccerShop bonus work?

New customers are eligible to get 100% of their first deposit as a bonus of up to R2,000. But they must register, deposit at least R200 and wager their deposit amount 5 times on odds of 15/10 or more to qualify. Once their bets are settled, they can send a mail to support@soccershop.bet to get their bonus.

What is the SoccerShop bonus?

Customers can claim a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to R2,000. You must make a minimum first deposit of R200 to qualify for the offer. Then, stake the deposit 5 times at odds of 15/10 or more to receive the bonus.

Does SoccerShop offer other bonuses?

Yes, other promotions are available on SoccerShop. Customers can claim birthday vouchers, cash back, multi-bet bonuses, and free spins. These offers are available for new and existing users.

What happens if I don't get my SoccerShop welcome bonus?

You will get your bonus if you follow the necessary steps. Ensure you register, deposit a minimum of R200 and use it to wager on sports or horse racing 5 times at odds of 15/10 or more. Once your bet is settled, reach out to support at support@soccershop.bet, and you'll receive your bonus