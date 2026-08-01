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In recent years, 10bet has seen a massive influx of users owing to their top-notch services and various promotions. This article will provide a 10bet registration guide for players intending to join the site. We will also analyze the benefits, features and all you can access using 10bet South Africa.

What you'll find here:

🔥 The complete 10bet registration

The complete 10bet registration 🔥 How to get the welcome bonus

Continue reading to discover all we have for you, including how to verify your account, deposit funds and place a bets.

How to Register on 10bet in 2026?

Joining 10bet is a quick and straightforward process. Here are the steps to successfully create your account:

Go to the 10bet website at www.10bet.co.za using your desktop or mobile browser. Alternatively, download the 10bet app to start the registration process. Click on the 'Join Now' button located at the top right corner of the homepage. If you are on a mobile device, tap the ‘Register’ option. Fill in your first name and surname as per your identification document, and provide your mobile number. Choose your ID type: either SA Identity or Passport. Enter your ID number or passport details accordingly, including your country of origin and date of birth if using a passport. Optionally, provide an email address and then set your preferred password. Check the box to confirm you are over 18 and agree to 10bet’s terms and conditions, privacy policy, and consent to receive marketing communications. Click 'Join Now' to complete your 10bet registration process.

10bet Registration Bonus

This welcome bonus provides a great start for both sports betting enthusiasts and casino lovers, with the chance to explore a wide range of games and betting options.

Bonus Feature Details Welcome Bonus 100% deposit match up to R5,000 Minimum Deposit R10 Sports Betting Rollover 5x deposit plus bonus with minimum odds of 2.00 Casino Games Rollover 40x deposit plus bonus

10bet Mobile Registration

Registering on 10bet using a mobile device is seamless; just follow these simple steps:

Open the 10bet app or mobile website.

Tap on 'Register' to begin the sign-up process.

Enter your personal details, including your name and mobile number.

Select your ID type and fill in the required identity information.

Set a secure password and agree to the terms and conditions.

Tap 'Join Now' to finalize your registration.

Why You Should Always Choose Authorized Betting Platforms

Engaging with licensed betting operators like 10bet ensures a secure and fair betting environment. Licensed platforms adhere to strict regulations, safeguarding your personal and financial information. They also provide reliable customer support and uphold responsible gambling practices, ensuring a safe and enjoyable betting experience.

Other Things to Note About 10bet

Here are some information about 10bet that are worth noting (and more in our dedicated review):

Expansive Sports Markets & Cricket

10bet covers a vast array of sports, ranging from global soccer leagues to local rugby. It is a premier destination for cricket fans, offering deep betting markets on everything from the SA20 and IPL to international Test matches, all with highly competitive odds.

Live In-Play Betting Features

The platform excels in live betting, providing real-time odds that update as the action unfolds. With a clean interface and instant bet placement, it is perfect for punters who enjoy the thrill of betting on live soccer, tennis, or basketball matches.

Premium Casino & Games Suite

Beyond sports, 10bet hosts a robust casino section. Players can enjoy a wide variety of high-quality slots, live dealer tables, and popular "crash" games, ensuring a top-tier gaming experience that caters to both casual players and high rollers.

Security & FICA on 10bet

Security is a top priority at 10bet, requiring users to complete FICA verification. This process involves providing identification documents to confirm your identity, protecting you from fraud and ensuring compliance with legal standards.

Payment Methods & Deposit Process on 10bet

10bet offers a variety of payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds. Here are the options you have:

Credit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express)

1ForYou Voucher, OTT Voucher, OZOW, EFT Secure

Blu Voucher, Zapper, easypay Voucher

Bank Cash Deposit, Masterpass

To deposit funds:

Log into your account and go to 'My Account.'

Select 'Deposit' from the options.

Pick a payment method and enter the amount to deposit.

Follow the instructions to complete the transaction.

It's important to note that while 10bet doesn't charge deposit fees, your chosen payment method might. So, stay informed about any applicable fees by checking with your payment provider.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the 10Bet?

For me, 10Bet is a good option for both casino players and sports bettors. First thing I like about them is their good welcome bonus of 100% deposit match up to R5,000. I also love the fact that the minimum deposit to qualify for this offer is R10. This makes it suitable for everyone that is interested in getting the offer. Bonus aside, the brand also has proper structure in place, with a clean website interface, proper licensing, and good payment options.

One major flaw I find is in the wagering requirement of the bonus. 40x for casino players seems like a lot as well as the 5x with minimum of 2.00 odds for sports bettors.

What do you like about 10Bet?

Competitive welcome bonus, allowing you to get up to R5,000.

Strong license and backing from Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

Modern website design with perfect optimization for both mobile and desktop.

What could be improved on 10Bet products?

Wagering requirements for the bonuses (especially for casino players) could be better.

Bonuses and promotions are more inclined to new players; existing players could use more for their loyalty.

Limited live dealer catalogue

To which type of player would you suggest 10Bet?

I recommend 10bet for players who want a perfect blend of both casino gaming and sports betting. The brand does a good job of combining the two without creating an obvious gap.

People Also Ask About 10bet Registration

Can I register on 10bet if I'm not a resident of South Africa?

No, only residents of South Africa can register on 10bet. Accounts accessed illegally from outside may be suspended.

Are there any age restrictions for registering on 10bet?

Yes, you must be at least 18 years old to register on 10bet and participate in betting activities.

Does 10bet charge any fees for registering an account?

Registering an account on 10bet is free, with no associated fees for setting up your profile.