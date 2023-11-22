Register on 10bet to claim the R3,000 Games Bonus, R500 Sports Free Bet and 50 Free Spins. Complete 10bet registration with this guide's help.

10bet is a popular bookmaker offering sports betting and online casino games to bettors worldwide. The betting platform entered the betting scene in 2003 and has grown to become one the most sought-after betting platforms, penetrating different countries, including South Africa.

In recent years, 10bet has seen a massive influx of users owing to their top-notch services and various promotions. This article will provide a 10bet sign-up guide for players intending to join the site. We will also analyze the benefits, features and all you can access using 10bet South Africa.

🔍 How to Register on 10bet – Our Step-by-Step Guide to Open an Account

Opening an account on 10bet South Africa is a straightforward procedure. As long as you meet the legal registration age (18 years), you can sign up on the betting site. 10bet registration South Africa is quick and only takes a few minutes to complete.

The 10bet sign-up guide below explains how to register on 10bet:

First, visit the betting site www.10bet.co.za via your PC or smartphone. You may also use the 10bet app to begin your sign-up process.

Next, click the green 'Join Now' button on the top right-hand corner of the site's homepage. If you are using a mobile device, tap on ‘Register.’

Then, enter your first name and surname as you have it on your ID, and provide your mobile number.

Then, choose an ID type: SA Identity or Passport. If you choose 'SA Identity,' you will have to provide your ID number. On the other hand, if you choose 'Passport,' you must select your country of origin and input your Date of birth.

Next, provide an optional email address and input your desired password. Check the box below the registration form to confirm that you're over 18 years old. It will also help you agree to 10bet's terms & conditions and privacy policy and to receive marketing communications. Lastly, click 'Join Now' to finish your 10bet registration South Africa procedure.

🎁 10bet Registration Bonus – What is the Offer, and How to Claim It?

One of the benefits of registering with 10bet South Africa is access to a welcome bonus. New members get a 100% 10bet registration offer up to R3,000 Games Bonus, 50% up to R500 Sports Free Bet and 50 Free Spins on Queen of Fire. To claim this offer, bettors must complete their 10bet sign up process, make a first deposit and bet with their deposit amount.

Players can claim this 10bet registration offer in 3 simple steps. First, you must deposit at least R50 using any of the site's payment methods except 1Voucher. Afterwards, you must bet your deposit amount 1x on games or sports bets with at least 1.50 odds. Doing this allows you to claim your welcome bonus, and you don’t need a 10bet promo code to activate it.

Other terms and conditions exist to claim your 10bet registration offer. For instance, your account must be FICA verified. Also, your game bonus needs a 30x wagering requirement on specific games before you can withdraw.

🛡️ Security – Verifying Your Identity and Adding Personal Information

On 10bet, the security of members is paramount. This is why it's compulsory to undergo the site's verification procedure. Doing this establishes that you comply with 10bet's rules and regulations. It also protects users from scammers and fraudsters.

As part of the verification procedure, 10bet requests your SA Identity number or passport number during your registration. FraudCheck, the site's verification service provider, may also need to authenticate your identity after your 10bet registration South Africa. To carry out these verification checks, you may need to upload documents (Proof of age and address) like:

A copy of a valid photographic identification document like your ID, Driver's License, Passport or Asylum seeker document.

Copy of recent utility bills such as electricity bills, telephone bills, etc.

Copy of your recent debit, credit or bank account statement.

The names on any means of ID you upload must match the names you provide during your 10bet registration. The betting site may restrict your account in any manner until they complete their verification checks. However, if the operator detects that you provide false information, they may suspend or terminate your account and also withhold any money you have in it.

🔑 Open an Account on 10bet in South Africa – Terms & Conditions

To register on 10bet, you must meet specific requirements. The site requires you to be at least 18 years old and reside in South Africa to sign up on 10bet.

Also, you need to agree to the other terms & conditions of the site and its privacy policy. This is evident during 10bet registration South Africa, where you must check the box at the bottom of the form to finish your sign-up process.

Reading through the site's terms and conditions and still accepting to join 10bet South Africa automatically indicates that you're okay with the rules and regulations guiding the bookmaker.

Accessing the betting site as an underage and outside South Africa is illegal. It can lead to the immediate suspension or closure of the account. Also, you can only own one 10bet account. Having more than one betting account is prohibited.

💵 Payment Methods to Deposit Funds After Registering With 10bet

After successfully creating an account with 10bet, the next step for bettors is to fund their accounts to start placing bets. 10bet provides simple and quick deposit methods to fund your account and process your 10bet withdrawal after winning a bet.

In the following section, we will list the payment methods available on 10bet and discuss how to deposit funds into your account.

💳 How to Deposit Funds on 10bet?

On 10bet, players can access various payment methods. They include:

Credit Card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express)

1ForYou Voucher

OTT Voucher

OZOW

EFT Secure

Blu Voucher

Zapper

easypay Voucher

Bank Cash Deposit

Masterpass

The steps below will guide you to fund your 10bet account:

Log into your account and navigate to the 'My Account' section. Select 'Deposit' from the list of options. Choose one of the listed payment methods. Enter your stake amount and follow the prompts to complete your 10bet deposit process.

Depositing funds using Voucher payment services requires getting a code from a retail store or online to top up your account. For card payments, you must provide your card details on the deposit page to fund your account.

The EFT method, on the other hand, requires that you send funds from your bank account to the site's account. Furthermore, deposits via Zapper & Masterpass require you to scan a QR Code, and Bank Cash deposits require you to visit your bank to make payments.

While 10bet does not charge a fee for your transaction, your chosen payment option may incur a fee. In addition, new users get a special bonus (welcome offer) for depositing funds using any payment option except 1Voucher.

If you wish to learn more about the payment methods available on this site, you can visit our 10bet deposit page.

✅ Our Thoughts about 10bet Registration in South Africa

According to our 10bet review, this operator provides one of the easiest bookmaker registration methods in South Africa. In a few minutes, your account is up and running. All you have to provide is your name, phone number, email, password and ID type, which are easy to come by. You can follow our 10bet sign-up guide above to find out how to register on 10bet.

As outlined in this article, the 10bet registration is easy to follow and understand. The site secures your account by verifying every detail you send to the betting operator during your 10bet registration South Africa. However, you may require additional verification by providing a few documents to authenticate your account further.

Furthermore, signing up on 10bet comes with a special offer. New members, most importantly, can claim a 10bet registration offer after completing their 10bet sign up.

The table below provides the pros and cons of using 10bet South Africa:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and quick 10bet registration process No mobile app registration for iOS users Requests only a few sign-up details Games Bonus Amount rollover requirement is strict Special offers available for new members Account Verification procedure may result in restriction of your account.

How to Register on 10bet – Our FAQs

Below are answers to some of the frequently asked questions on 10bet registration South Africa.

Can I register on 10bet if I'm not a resident of South Africa?

No. Only users who reside in South Africa can register on 10bet. If you access the site illegally and the operator finds out, they will close your account.

Are there any age restrictions for registering on 10bet?

Yes. An age restriction exists for players intending to register on 10bet South Africa. Players must be at least 18 years old to own an account.

Does 10bet charge any fees for registering an account?

10bet registration South Africa is free of charge, and you don't need to pay any fee to own an account with the betting site. Follow the step-by-step instructions in our 10bet sign-up guide above to open an account.

What documents do I need to verify my identity during the registration process?

To verify your identity during your 10bet sign up, you need to provide an SA Identity number or Passport number. 10bet may also request proof of address and age and your bank statement for your account verification.

Is it mandatory to provide my real name during the registration process, or can I use a pseudonym?

Yes. It's mandatory to provide your real name, as appeared on your ID document, during your 10bet registration. This allows the bookmaker to verify your identity.