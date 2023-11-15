Hollywoodbets Registration: Get Up To R25 + 50FS - August 2026

Learn how to open a Hollywoodbets account in South Africa: how to claim the registration bonus, verify your account, deposit, etc... 18+, T&Cs apply.

In this review, you can find out all about Hollywoodbets registration, from pressing the Hollywoodbets register button to making your first Hollywoodbets deposit. Finally, our Hollywoodbets review will allow you to make an informed decision about joining this bookmaker.

🔍 Hollywoodbets Registration - Everything You Need to Register With Hollywoodbets in South Africa in 2023

We tested the Hollywoodbets registration process and concluded that it is fairly simple. In other words, even new bettors won’t have any issues while trying to open an account with this bookie.

Below, you can take a look at the step-by-step registration guide on how to register on Hollywoodbets:

To begin with, navigate to the bookie’s website and press the Hollywoodbets register button at the upper right corner of the home page.

At that point, the Hollywoodbets registration form will appear on your screen. So, you need to provide the requested personal details. These include your title, name, surname, ID/ passport number, date of birth, gender, mobile phone number, address line 1, suburb, city, area code, province and source of income. You can also enter your email address and address line 2. Additionally, you need to provide a strong account password. As the bookie specifies, it should have a minimum of six characters, including at least one number and letter.

Then, choose whether you wish to view odds as decimals or fractions. Also, you can indicate that you want to receive promotional information from the operator and betting confirmation via email. Confirm that you are at least 18 and accept the brand’s Terms and Conditions and Disclaimer. Additionally, acknowledge that you are aware of the available Hollywoodbets withdrawal options.

If you have been referred by a friend, add the referrer’s number in the designated field.

You can also insert the Hollywoodbets promo code HOLLYGOAL into the appropriate section. It will help you get an R25 sign-up bonus and 50 Free Spins to use on Habanero games.

Lastly, click the “Submit’’ option to complete the sign-up. Your betting account should be activated immediately.

Finally, we rate the registration process 5/5 because you can complete it intuitively and quickly.

🎁 What Is the Hollywoodbets Registration Bonus?

Enter the promo code HOLLYGOAL on the Hollywoodbets registration form to claim an R25 Hollywoodbets sign up offer and 50 Free Spins.

If you wish to learn more about the Hollywoodbets registration bonus, take a look at the table below:

Hollywoodbets Bonus 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Welcome Offer Get an R25 sign-up bonus plus 50 Free Spins General T&Cs Exclusively for new players. You have to be 18 or over. You have to reside in South Africa. This promotion is available once per user. Wagering Requirements 1x for bonus funds and 5x for winnings on Free Spins Maximum Withdrawal Amount R1,200 Minimum Deposit No deposit required Minimum Bet Minimum odds of 5/10 (0.5) Hollywoodbets Promo Code HOLLYGOAL

You don’t have to make a Hollywoodbets deposit to qualify for this promotion. Simply open an account on the site or the Hollywoodbets app on your Android phone. Then, you will receive an R25 sign-up bonus and 50 Free Spins.

📱How to Register on Hollywoodbets via Mobile?

Instead of a PC or laptop, you can use your phone to open an account with Hollywoodbets. What’s more, you can sign up on the operator’s mobile site or app if you have an Android device.

We tested the Hollywoodbets registration procedure on mobile phones, and we have found that it’s identical to the one on the desktop version of the website. In other words, you won’t have any issues when signing up, regardless of the device you choose to use.

So, take a look at the step-by-step registration guide below and learn how to register on Hollywoodbets on your phone:

To start with, visit the brand’s mobile platform or start the app and tap the Hollywoodbets register option located at the top right of your screen. As you do that, the sign-up form will pop up. Then, enter your first name, last name, date of birth, phone number, and all the other required information. Also, make sure to provide a strong account password. There is some optional information you can add, including your address line 2 and email address. Choose to view odds as decimals or fractions. In addition, check the appropriate boxes if you wish to receive promotional details and betting confirmation via email. Agree that you are of legal betting age (18+) and accept the sportsbook’s Terms and Conditions and Disclaimer. Also, confirm that you are familiar with the withdrawal methods on Hollywoodbets. Type in the referrer’s number if you have one. You can add the bookie’s promo code HOLLYGOAL to the appropriate field. Finally, submit the Hollywoodbets registration form. If all the information is correct, your betting account should be launched immediately.

We rate the mobile sign-up process 5/5 since it is straightforward and can be completed fast.

🛡️ Security - Verifying Your Identity and Adding Personal Information

Now that you know how to register on Hollywoodbets, you should learn about the Hollywoodbets account verification. Namely, if the bookmaker doesn’t confirm your identity during your Hollywoodbets registration, it will require you to submit FICA documentation.

The brand must do this to comply with the betting laws and regulations in the country. Furthermore, this procedure helps protect the customers. In brief, it helps the bookie prevent minor betting and any illicit activities on the platform.

To upload documents, you can select the ‘‘Upload FICA Now’’ button without logging in. Alternatively, you can access your account, select the ‘‘Info/ Help’’ option, click ‘‘FICA,’’ and tap ‘‘Click Here To Upload FICA.’’ Then, insert your ID/ account/ cellphone number and press ‘‘Next.’’ Our experts have discovered that these are the documents you need to submit to complete the Hollywoodbets account verification:

Proof of your identity : a photo of your ID, passport, or driver,

a photo of your ID, passport, or driver, Proof of your address: bank statement, utility bill, tax bill, mortgage statement, credit card bill or statement, paycheck, or similar.

⚖️ Open an Account on Hollywoodbets in South Africa - Terms & Conditions

Before you select the Hollywoodbets register button, you should familiarise yourself with the Hollywoodbets registration requirements. Moreover, our experts have found that you must meet the following criteria to open an account with Hollywoodbets:

To begin with, the operator only accepts players who are 18 years of age or older. Secondly, only South African residents can complete the Hollywoodbets registration. Similarly, your mobile phone number must be registered with the appropriate South African authority. You must provide all the required personal information and mark all the mandatory boxes on the sign-up form. The bookmaker requires you to provide your identification number so it can verify your age and identity. You need to indicate your source of income so that it can prevent any fraudulent activity on the website. Finally, you can complete the Hollywoodbets account creation only once. In other words, you are not allowed to have multiple accounts on this site. The operator reserves the right to shut all your accounts if it finds out you have more than one.

💳 Payment Methods to Deposit Funds After Registering With Hollywoodbets

After you complete the Hollywoodbets account creation, the next step is to choose one of the available deposit options and fund your account. Then, you can start placing bets on the website. So, keep reading to learn about the accepted deposit methods and how to add funds to your betting account.

Our experts have also checked the bookmaker’s deposit page to see what payment methods you can use to fund your account once you complete the Hollywoodbets registration. We have found that the operator accepts the following options:

Direct EFT Nedbank To Up Voucher Ownpay Ozow PayFast PayU Peach Payments (credit cards and instant EFT) Spot Money SiD EFT Virtual card services Zapper

It’s important to point out that all these deposit methods enable secure transactions.

💵 How to Deposit Funds on Hollywoodbets?

Now that you know how to register on Hollywoodbets, you should learn how to add funds to your account. We tested the deposit process to see how convenient and straightforward it is. These are the steps it involves:

Firstly, visit the brand’s website or launch the app and press the ‘‘Log In’’ button. Enter the username you received and the password you provided during the Hollywoodbets registration to access your account. Press ‘‘Top Up’’ at the top right of your screen, where the Hollywoodbets register button was once located. Select the ‘‘Make a Deposit’’ option. Choose the preferred deposit solution. After that, indicate the amount you wish to add to your balance and click ‘‘Submit.’’ Enter the required payment details. Finally, submit the deposit request. You will be notified that your payment has been successful instantly. The money should be reflected in your betting account within several hours or days, depending on the chosen method.

It’s also important to note that the bookie doesn’t include additional deposit fees. Overall, we have rated the deposit process 5/5 as it is simple, and you can complete it within minutes. In addition, it’s worth mentioning that the operator features the Ownpay and OTT competitions.

If you want to learn more about these payment methods, you can check out our Hollywoodbets deposit page.

✅ Conclusion - Our Thoughts About Hollywoodbets Registration in South Africa

Recent investigations show that most bookmakers feature shorter sign-up forms. So, it may seem that the Hollywoodbets registration form includes many fields. However, everything from pressing the Hollywoodbets register button to submitting the form can be done intuitively.

Besides, the details you provide could help you verify and set up your account immediately on the Hollywoodbets sign up. If the operator successfully confirms your age and identity on registration, you won’t need to send FICA documents later. Since you indicate the preferred odd format, you don't need to set up your betting account afterwards.

In addition, you can take a look at the benefits and setbacks of the Hollywoodbets registration process in the table below:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The sign-up process is fairly straightforward. The sign-up form requests more personal information than most other bookmakers. You can open a Hollywoodbets account in a few minutes.



You don’t have to complete the FICA verification if the bookie verifies your identity on the registration.





How to Register on Hollywoodbets - Our FAQs

Finally, take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about the Hollywoodbets registration for South African bettors. Find out what local punters have to ask about the sign-up process on this platform.

Is my personal information secure with Hollywoodbets during the registration process?

Whatever information you give since you press the Hollywoodbets register button till you submit the form is safe with the bookmaker. All details you share on the site are encrypted, meaning no third parties can access them. Therefore, you can safely open an account with Hollywoodbets and wager on the site.

Can I register on Hollywoodbets if I'm not a resident of South Africa?

Before you go on to click the Hollywoodbets register button, you should know that only South African players can sign up. If you have problems completing the Hollywoodbets registration, it may be because your VPN is on. Turn it off so that you can access the website with your real IP address.

Are there any age restrictions for registering on Hollywoodbets?

If you are wondering how to register on Hollywoodbets, you should know that the brand accepts only players who are 18 years of age or older. Moreover, you have to confirm that you are of legal betting age on the Hollywoodbets registration form. In any case, it will confirm this either through your identification number or submitted FICA documents.

Does Hollywoodbets charge any fees for registering an account?

After completing our research, we have discovered that it is completely free to open an account with Hollywoodbets. You only need to make a deposit to be able to explore the bookie’s betting services.

Are there any specific requirements for creating a strong password on Hollywoodbets?

By conducting research on the Hollywoodbets registration, we have found out that there are criteria for making a strong password. The Hollywoodbets registration tips reveal it should have at least six characters, with a minimum of one number and one letter.