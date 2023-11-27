Gbets Registration - Claim Up to R16,000 When Registering l August 2026

In this guide, find details on how to create an account on Gbets. Register now to explore the Gbets registration bonus & offers. 18+, T&C’s Apply.

Gbets is one of the biggest and most trusted betting platforms in South Africa. The bookmaker provides sports betting and online casino games to customers. Since Gbets launched in South Africa, the bookmaker has maintained a good record of delivering good services to their customers. In this guide, we will analyze:

how to register on Gbets, how to get the Gbets registration bonus, how to deposit to place bets.

How to Register on Gbets – Our Step-by-Step Guide to Open an Account

We tested Gbets registration and confirmed that the procedure is smooth and straightforward. In just a few minutes, you can complete your Gbets account setup. All the site requires is to provide your details in a registration form.

The step-by-step guide below explains how to create an account on Gbets.

Players must visit www.gbets.co.za via their PC or smartphone to begin the Gbets registration. They may also use the Gbets app to sign up.

The next step is to click on 'Sign Up' at the top right-hand corner of the homepage. Afterwards, punters should type in their mobile number, password, first name, surname, ID/Passport number, and date of birth. Then, new users should click 'Next' to proceed.

Provide an optional email address and choose your gender and income source on the next page.

Next, enter a Gbets promo code if you have one. Check the box at the bottom of the form to confirm that you're over 18 years old and agree to the terms & conditions and privacy policy of the sportsbook. Lastly, click the 'Sign Up' button to finish your Gbets registration.

Gbets Registration Bonus – What is the Offer, and How to Claim It?

By conducting research on this bookmaker, we have found that a Gbets registration bonus exists. New users receive an R25 sports bonus when they register with Gbets. We rate this offer 5/5 because the sign-up bonus is easy to claim and really interesting for sports enthusiasts.

Follow the steps below to receive the bonus:

All you have to do is go to your Account Section, click 'Bonuses' and click on 'Live Games.' Then, under the R25 Welcome Bonus, click the 'Claim Bonus' button to claim the offer. Immediately, you will get a notification indicating that you have claimed the bonus successfully.

The bonus is a free sports bet for players to wager on one single bet, pre-match and live games, at a minimum odds of 1.50. You can redeem your winnings from your Gbets registration bonus by verifying your account. However, you must have deposited and made a 1x playthrough requirement to qualify for your Gbets registration bonus withdrawal.

Aside from the Sign Up Bonus, our experts found that Gbets South Africa offers a first deposit match bonus.

Follow the steps below to claim the deposit match bonus:

Go to your Account section and click on 'Bonuses.' Tap on 'Sportsbook' from the resulting prompt and click the ‘CLAIM Bonus’ button to activate the offer. After claiming this offer, players must go to the deposit page and fund their accounts to receive the first deposit match bonus. Also, wager the bonus 6x at minimum odds of 0.70 to qualify for the bonus withdrawal.

Security – Verifying Your Identity and Adding Personal Information

Verifying your identity on Gbets South Africa is essential for various reasons. Aside from ensuring that you comply with the rules and regulations of the bookmaker, the verification procedure ensures the safety of your details and finances.

As part of your verification process, you must provide your ID/Passport number during your Gbets registration. After finishing your registration, you have to FICA your account. The FICA verification procedure is a compulsory act for South Africans to verify their betting accounts. Players do this by submitting a few documents to the betting site.

On Gbets South Africa, players must submit the following:

An ID Document/Passport

Proof of Address

Bank Statement

These documents are essential to authenticate your betting account. Players must also do this to enable withdrawal on the betting site. However, it may take a while for Gbets to approve your documents.

To verify your account, you must go to the “Menu” after your Gbets registration and tap the “FICA Upload” icon.

Click the “Multi-Document Upload” button and upload up to three verification documents from your device. After the upload is done, tap the “Submit Documents” icon, and the bookmaker’s customer support will take over from there.

After completing our research on the Gbets verification procedure, we realized that players will receive a secret code on their postal address when their documents get approved.

Open an Account on Gbets in South Africa – Terms & Conditions

As stated earlier, the Gbets account setup is smooth and straightforward. However, you must fulfil certain terms and conditions to create an account with the bookmaker.

One of the Gbets registration requirements is for intending users to be at least 18 years old. Also, you must provide accurate information during your Gbets register process to access the betting site.

That's not all. Gbets believes that you must have gone through the terms and conditions of the site before accepting to open an account with them. This is why you must agree to it by checking the box at the bottom of your Gbets registration form.

Additionally, users must reside in South Africa to open a Gbets account. In other words, accessing the site outside the area where they operate is prohibited.

Our experts have been able to provide the necessary procedures and documents needed to verify your Gbets account. As mentioned, you must provide accurate information, including your ID/Passport number, during your Gbets register.

Other documents that you will need to upload after accessing the site include your proof of address and bank statement. Ensure that you do this immediately after you access the site because we have found that undergoing verification is also necessary to process your withdrawals after winning games.

Payment Methods to Deposit Funds After Registering With Gbets

We've been able to explain how to create an account on Gbets. The next step is to deposit funds in your account and start placing bets. To do this, Gbets offers a variety of payment methods to fund your betting account. You may also use these methods to process your Gbets withdrawal.

Recent investigations show that most of the payment methods are easy to use and swift. Let us show you the different payment options available to users and how to deposit using these options.

How to Deposit Funds on Gbets?

To deposit funds on Gbets, you can use the following payment methods:

Voucher (Blu Voucher, OTT Voucher, 1VOUCHER, Celbux).

Cards ( Visa, Mastercard, American Express)

PayGate (Visa Mastercard)

Apple Pay

Samsung pay

EFT (Ozow, SiD secure EFT, EFT Secure, Instant EFT, Capitec Pay, Gbets.co.za Instant EFT)

Direct Bank Transfer

Masterpass

With any of the payment methods listed above, you can process your Gbets deposit. To add funds to your account, you must log in select the '+' button at the top of the homepage. In addition, opt for a preferred payment method. Alternatively, you can go to the ‘Account’ section and choose 'Deposit' from the drop-down menu to deposit funds.

Players who want to withdraw their funds after winning a game can also do that, like the deposit procedure. We tested that funding your account via any payment method will also help you get the first deposit match bonus.

For payment via voucher, you will need to get your voucher code online or at a retail store to fund your account. Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are e-wallet payment systems requiring you to link your card and make payments via your Apple Pay or Samsung Pay app.

For EFT transactions, players need to send funds from their bank account to another bank account provided by Gbets. Direct Bank Transfer, on the other hand, requires that you log into your bank app or site and send your money to any of the Gbets accounts.

With a minimum of R1, players can fund their accounts. However, your chosen payment method may charge a fee for your transaction.

In case you want to learn more about the available payment options with this bookie, feel free to check out our Gbet deposit page.

Conclusion – Our Thoughts About Gbets Registration in South Africa

Following the Gbets review by our experts, we can confirm that this bookie is one of the leading sportsbooks in South Africa. From providing procedures on how to register on Gbets to analyzing the benefits you get from signing up with the bookmaker, bettors have enough details at hand.

We rate this bookmaker 4.5/5 as they ensure a quick and easy Gbets register process. Players can easily understand the procedure highlighted earlier in this guide and set up their accounts. Furthermore, verification of accounts after signing up is smooth, although it may take a while for the operator to approve.

In addition, we tested a few of the payment methods and can confirm that you won't have issues using them. Whether you want to register via the Gbets mobile platform or the desktop site, our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about joining the betting site.

The table below provides the pros and cons of Gbets South Africa:

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Quick and Easy Gbets registration process Account Verification approval may take some time Gbets mobile app is available to set up your account The sign-up bonus has a short validity period. Lenient wagering requirement for the sign-up bonus The user interface looks old-fashioned

How to Register on Gbets – Our FAQs

Below are answers to some of the frequently asked questions on how to register on Gbets.

What documents do I need to verify my identity during the registration process?

To verify your account during the registration process, bettors should include an ID/Passport number. However, the betting platform will request proof of address and bank statement after getting access to the bookie.

Does Gbets charge any fees for registering an account?

No. Gbets doesn't charge any fee for registering an account. Signing up on Gbets is free of charge.

Are there any age restrictions for registering on Gbets?

Only players that are at least 18 years old can register on Gbets. The site restricts players below this age from owning an account on the betting site.

Can I register on Gbets if I'm not a resident of South Africa?

No. You must be a South African resident to do your Gbets register. You can't own an account with Gbets if you don't reside in South Africa.

What should I do if I encounter an error during the registration process on Gbets?

The Gbets register process is usually smooth and problem-free. However, if you encounter an issue while registering, contact customer support.