Playabets Detailed Guide for South Africa in November 2024

Playabets Comprehensive Guide for November 2024

This guide highlights everything you need to know to play sports and casino games on Playabets. Our experts review the operator's features, including how to sign up, claim the welcome bonus, and make deposits and withdrawals. Continue reading to see what we have for you.

What's Playabets Worth? Our Review

Playabets is one of the most reliable betting platforms in South Africa. The operator has been in the sports betting industry since the 1950s and has established itself as a household name. Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, Playabets is available for players who are 18 years or above.

Our review gives insights into all the betting features available on the platform. After reading, you'll discover how to register for an account, get a bonus, contact customer care, and play your favourite casino games. After completing our registration on the site, we discover the pros and cons below.

Getting Started With Playabets Registration: Is It Easy to Register?

Registering an account is the first and most essential step to get started on Playabets. We tested the process and discovered you can open an account within 2 minutes. Below are the steps to follow.

Visit the Playabets website on your desktop or mobile browser. You may also launch the app if you have it.

Tap the “Join” icon at the top of the homepage.

Input your phone number, email address, first name, and last name. You may also enter your middle name if you want.

Enter your desired password and Playabets promo code if you have one. Agree to the terms and conditions of the platform and pass the robot test. Click “Create an Account” to finish signing up for an account.

As you can see, the Playabets registration process is easy. However, opening an account requires being 18 years or older and a resident of South Africa.

Understanding All the Operator’s Bonus & Promotions

Playabets welcomes new users with a bonus to help them explore the betting site. According to our research, only a few top betting platforms offer new customers a welcome offer.

The Playabets sign up bonus is a 100% first deposit match offer of up to R2000. To claim this offer, you must make a minimum deposit of R50.

Apart from the welcome bonus, Playabets offers other promotional offers. The table below highlights some of them.

Playabets Bonus Bonus Description Welcome Offer 100% first deposit match bonus of up to R2,000 Refer a Friend Refer a friend and get 50 free spins Full Stake Return on Dead Heat Get your stake returned in full on any Horse Racing bets Pragmatic Play Drops and Wins Win a share of R38 million in daily and weekly prizes MultiBet Bonus Boost your winnings by up to 125% on your multiple bets 5% Weekly Cashback Claim 5% cashback every Tuesday following a losing week

Playabets Casino Section Overview

The Playabets casino section houses up to 500 games, so players can explore various options. Games in this area are sectioned according to categories, such as Hot Games, New Slots, Drops & Wins, Live Games, Scratchcards, Card Games, and more.

Games are also sectioned according to providers. Our experts found top options from Spribe, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Aardvark.

Customers will find more Slot options than other varieties of games. Players who prefer live games can play Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, Lightning Dice, Poker, Dragon Tiger, and more. The operator also offers Betgames options such as Dice Duel, Lucky 7, War of Bets, Bet on Poker, Classic Wheel, and Wheel of Fortune.

Are you interested in virtual games? Playabets provides options to play Spin & Win, Rapid Spin & Win, Keno, Winner's Wheel, and Keno Rapid.

Aviator Focus

Our research shows that almost all leading betting sites in South Africa now offer Aviator. Playabets also provides Aviator to both new and existing customers.

To play Aviator on Playabets, tap the “Aviator” button on the main section of the homepage. You'll be required to use your Playabets login to access your account before playing the game.

Lucky Numbers With Playabets

The betting site is also big on Lucky Numbers. The bookmaker has included Playabets lottos in a different section of the main menu to enable customers to find it quickly.

Tap “Lucky Numbers” in the main menu to get started. Playabets lottos are available for countries like the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Greece, and Australia.

Jackpot - How Does it Work?

One area Playabets may need to improve is the Jackpot selections. The operator only offers a handful of jackpot games. The options include Rainbow Jackpots and Rainbow Jackpots Power Lines, both provided by Evolution.

Playabets Sports Section Overview

Sports lovers can bet on over 25 sports on Playabets. This number of sports available shows how much the operator cares about giving users a wide range of options.

Football, cricket, basketball, tennis, kabaddi, American football, Australian football, darts, and rugby are all available. You'll also find squash, bandy, floorball, curling, water polo, field hockey, table tennis, volleyball, snooker, handball, futsal, boxing, and MMA.

Football is the most popular sport worldwide, so there are more betting options here. Players can wager on over a thousand football events. Basketball and tennis also have hundreds of options.

Each sport is sectioned according to leagues so players can quickly find the game of their choice. Top leagues include the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the NBA, Roland Garros, T20 Series, and more.

From our findings, each game could have over 700 betting options. As a result, bettors can wager on more than 10,000 betting options at a time.

Horse Racing with Playabets

Apart from the above-listed sports, Playabets has a special section for Horse Racing. We're not surprised because horse racing is a big sport in the country, and the operator has ensured that lovers of this sport are included. Players can bet on races across South Africa, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, and the United States.

Virtual Sports with Playabets

Are you a virtual sports fan? Playabets also has a section for you. While only a few offers are provided, the fun is guaranteed.

Playabets offers bets on Dog Racing. Options include Greyhounds and HD Dogs. Like Playabets Horse Racing, races are available in the United Kingdom and Australia. Races end quickly so that bettors can discover the outcome of their bets.

Discover All the Special Features of Playabets

The fun doesn't end with sports and casino games; Playabets offers much more. To further enhance customers' experience, the operator provides unique features that make betting more interesting. We've highlighted some of them below.

Live Betting & Live Streaming

With Playabets live betting, players wager on already-started games, allowing customers to get involved in the thrill of action. Playabets offers almost all of the games for live betting, and customers can find them by clicking “Live” under sports. Games are always available under football, but options are also frequent, such as basketball, tennis, futsal, baseball, handball, rugby, volleyball, and squash.

Do you know what's even better? Playabets offers live streaming, so players can watch the game live and make better betting decisions by following the action.

Although not all games are available for live streaming, the bookie provides graphical simulation and statistics for all events. This way, you can still follow the game while placing your bets.

Whether you access the platform using a desktop or mobile device, live betting and streaming are appealing. Accessing the platform via mobile provides an enhanced experience, allowing you to wager on the go.

Cash Out & Bet Builder

Bettors wager on many betting sites that do not allow them to remove their winnings before the end of a game. This is not the case with Playabets. Players can cash out their bets to lock in on their returns or cut their losses.

Although not available for all Playabets online betting markets, the cash-out option is often available. Nevertheless, note that the cash-out value changes as the odds change according to the actions in the game. Hence, you must be alert and make quick decisions at every point.

Apart from cash out, Playabets also offers a bet builder option. Bettors can build their own bets by combining different markets from the same game in one bet slip. This option works the same whether you're using a desktop or mobile. Nevertheless, betting on mobile allows you to wager on the go.

Odds Formats

Playabets offers odds in various formats to accommodate different bettors. While many platforms provide only one odds format, Playabets offers decimal, American, fractional and net decimal odds formats. Players can choose the odds option they are familiar with to wager more conveniently.

Fixtures, Statistics and Live Scores

Get all the fixtures of games offered by Playabets on your mobile device. Whether soccer, horse racing or other sports, the operator allows customers to download the fixtures of games available on the platform.

Apart from fixtures, Playabets also offers statistics for each sport. Players can check statistics of their preferred games, including information about tables, head-to-head, referees, stadium, home form, away form, and more.

Playabets also offers updates for all ongoing games through the live scores page. This helps customers track live games directly on their mobile or desktop devices.

Playabets App - How Good is the Mobile Experience?

Playabets understands that almost all South African bettors prefer to wager on mobile. This way, they can bet on the go despite their busy schedules.

The Playabets website is compatible with mobile devices, including Android and iOS phones. You only have to enter the website URL in your browser to access the platform.

➡️ Playabets App: Available Devices & Usability Review

The operator takes it further by providing a mobile app to enhance customers' experience. With the Playabets app, you can receive push notifications with updates about your bets and the latest promotions. The app also keeps players logged into their accounts.

However, the app is only available for Android users. They can download it from the Playabets website by tapping the “Mobile Application” icon.

On the other hand, iOS users will need to continue to access the operator's website on their browser to play on mobile. The table below gives more information about the app.

Operation System Android/Apk iOs Compatibility Android 4.4 or above N/A Software Version 1.0 N/A File Size 5.72 MB N/A Download Link CM to provide CM to provide

➡️ Data Free Features & Details

The Playabets mobile app is free to download on all Android devices. Based on our research, we haven’t found a data free application or page. However, this shouldn’t be a problem as the app as well as the site don’t consume a lot of data.

How to Place Bets With Playabets

You're ready to place bets after signing up and claiming the welcome bonus. The process is simple, whether you're using the Playabets mobile app or website. Please follow the guide below.

Visit the Playabets website or launch the mobile app and use your Playabets login to access your account.

Go to the sports section and select the sport of your choice.

Navigate to your desired league/competition and choose your preferred event. Browse through the betting markets and select the odds corresponding to your picks. The bookie will automatically add your selection to your bet slip. You can select more options to make a bet builder or multiple bets. Now go to your bet slip and enter the amount you want to wager. After that, tap “Place a Bet” to wager your selections.

You'll be prompted to deposit if you've not funded your account. If you want to play casinos, go to the casino section and select a game. Follow the prompts to input your wager amount and play your game.

Understanding Payments With Playabets

You need funds to place bets on Playabets. You must also make a first deposit of R50 to claim the 100% welcome bonus of up to R2,000.

Our research discovered that the Playabets online betting site offers simple payment options that bettors already use. Most of these options are available for both deposits and withdrawals.

Please check the table below for the Playabets banking details.

Payment methods Pros Cons EFT Available for deposits and withdrawals Could incur a transaction fee Bank Transfer Available for deposits and withdrawals Payment could take time ATM Deposit Instant payment option Players must locate an ATM to make payment PayU Credit Card Instant deposit process Only available for deposits PayU Instant EFT Instant payment option Could incur a transaction fee Betting Shop Players can collect cash Maximum withdrawal capped at R10,000 Standard Bank Instant Money Instant payment process Only available for withdrawals FNB eWallet Instant payment process Only available for withdrawals 1Voucher Simple payment option Only available for deposits OTT Voucher Instant deposit method Customers must purchase a voucher Blu Voucher Simple payment option Unavailable for withdrawals Ozow Instant payment option Low maximum deposit limit

What Measures Ensure the Security at Playabets?

If you're wondering whether Playabets is a legitimate platform, our experts can confirm that the operator is legally operating in South Africa. Playabets owns a licence from the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, certifying its legality for all users.

The betting site provides various methods to protect the platform from scammers or internet fraudsters. After signing up, the first step is to verify your phone number and email address.

After activating your phone number and email address, you must undergo FICA verification. This process lets you verify your identity before placing bets on the platform. Playabets applies this measure to ensure all users reside in the country and are of betting age. You must upload copies of your identification document and proof of address no older than 3 months.

We've also discovered that Playabets uses the best SSL encryption technology to keep the platform safe. Players have nothing to worry about when playing on the platform.

How Does Playabets Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

A wide range of betting sites are available for South African bettors. So, users sometimes find it challenging to decide which platform to register and wager with. To help you decide whether Playabets is worth your attention, we outline how the bookie compares with other betting sites in South Africa below.

Bookmakers Pros Cons Playabets Registration takes 2 minutes A welcome bonus is available Wide range of payment options No iOS app eSports is absent Betway Mobile app for iOS and Android phones Live streaming is available Over 25 payment methods Limited promotional offers Customer support can be slow Betfred Easy registration process A welcome bonus is available Over 30 sports are available Layout can be overwhelming Live streaming is unavailable Hollywoodbets A welcome bonus is available Live betting and streaming Horse racing is available No iOS app Slow customer support channels World Sports Betting Mobile app for Android and iOS devices Live streaming is available Over 40+ sports are on offer Slow customer support channels The user interface needs to get better

What Are the Customer Service Details of Playabets?

From our experience, bettors regularly require answers to lots of questions when playing on a betting site. We've discovered that Playabets has provided the proper measures to solve all problems.

The first measure is the FAQ section. In this section, you'll discover how to create an account, place a bet, and verify your account.

The bookmaker also offers various customer support channels available 24/7 to provide further solutions. So, whether you require answers to how to claim bonuses, deposit funds, or cash out, the representatives will answer your queries.

Below are some of the customer support channels.

Telephone - 087 057 5282 (08705PLAYA)

WhatsApp - 0788001018

Physical Address: Playabets MP (Pty) Ltd: Office G06, 11 van der Merwe Street, Mbombela, Ehlanzeni, Mpumalanga.

Postal Address: P.O. Box 60584, Phoenix, KZN, 4068, South Africa.

Playabets Review Main FAQs

What phone is needed to bet with Playabets?

Playabets is accessible on iOS and Android devices. To start playing, pop the website URL in your mobile browser. You can also download the Android app.

How do I change my password if I have forgotten it?

If you ever forget your password, tap the “Recover It” icon beside “Forgot Password?” on the Playabets login page. Then, enter your registered email address or phone number to change your password.

Is Playabets Legal?

Yes, Playabets is a legal bookmaker in South Africa. The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator licenses the betting site.

Is Playabets Secure?

Yes, Playabets is secure for all users. The betting site has a licence from the right authority and uses top SSL encryption to safeguard users.

How expensive is it to download and use Playabets Mobile?

The Playabets app is free to download. It requires less than 20 MB of data on the player's device.

Can I use the same account for Internet Betting and Mobile Betting?

Yes, you can use the same account to bet on the website and via the Playabet mobile app.

How can I deposit funds on Playabets?

You can deposit funds on Playabets by going to the deposit page. Select the deposit option you want and follow the prompts. Some of the available options include vouchers, EFT, and credit cards.

How can I withdraw funds on Playabets?

You can withdraw funds on Playabets once you've met the wagering requirements of your bonuses or have won your bets. Kindly visit the withdrawal page to use options like EFT, Standard Bank instant money, and FNB eWallet.