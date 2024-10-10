SoccerShop App - Mobile Review (2024) l South Africa

The SoccerShop app is one of the features that provide a more personalised gaming experience for customers.

Players can get the Android, iOS, and Huawei apps in less than 5 minutes.

We've created this guide to show you how to download and install the SoccerShop app on your preferred device. You'll also see all the features that are accessible from the bet app.

The table below summarises the system requirements, file size, and other important information.

Specifications Android/APK iOs RAM 63.37 MB N/A Version 2.0.0 2.0 Size 22.1 MB 34.3 MB Compatible Devices Android iOS 12 or later

How to Download SoccerShop Android / APK App?

Android users can complete their SoccerShop app download and installation in 5 minutes. The process is simple: they can get it directly from the bookmaker's website.

Here are the steps to follow.

The first step is to go to settings on your Android device and allow downloads from unknown sources. Now, visit the SoccerShop website on your Android device. Scroll to the footer of the page and select the “Download for Android” button. On the resulting page, click “Download for Android” again. Download the file on the next page and unzip it to install it accordingly. After installing the app, launch your app to start playing.

What Are the SoccerShop Android System Requirements?

The Android app requires only simple system requirements and is compatible with any Android device that can access the internet. The table below gives a breakdown of what you need to know.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 22.1 MB Software Version 2.0.0 Operating System Android Minimum Space Needed 63.37 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No

How to Download SoccerShop iOS App?

The SoccerShop mobile app is also available for iOS users. Players using iPhones or iPads can complete the app download process for SoccerShop by following the steps below.

Go to the SoccerShop website on your iOS browser. Scroll to the footer of the page and tap the “Download on the App Store” button. You'll be redirected to the App Store on your device. Click the “Get” icon to download the app. You may need to input your Apple ID to finish up the installation process. Once the app is installed, launch it to start playing.

Alternatively, you may go directly to the App Store to get the app instead of going through the bookie's website. To do so, launch your App Store and search for “SoccerShop” using the search button. The app will pop up, and you can tap “Get” to install it.

What Are the SoccerShop iOS System Requirements?

Like the Android version, the SoccerShop iOS app has its system requirements. While you can get it for free, your device must meet the specifications to install the app successfully.

The table below explains everything you need to know.

Specifications iOS App Size 34.3 MB Software Version 2.0 Operating System iOS 12.0 or later Minimum Space Needed N/A Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Apple Store Yes Download link https://apps.apple.com/za/app/soccershop/id6477784319

What Are the Features of the SoccerShop App?

Many bettors now prefer to wager from the bet app because of features that enhance their betting experience on the betting site. This section of our guide examines some of the app's unique features. You can download the bet app and explore all of these features.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

Live betting has become increasingly popular because it offers an enjoyable experience. Players can wager on ongoing matches and participate in the action.

Like other top betting apps in the country, the SoccerShop mobile app allows customers to bet on live matches. You'll find this option by selecting the “Live In Play” option on the homepage’s menu.

Almost all sports are available for live betting, but not all are available at all times. You may always find Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Cricket, and Ice Hockey.

The betting platform also provides several betting markets, including the Next Goalscorer, Next Team to Score, and others. You will also find live trackers to follow the progress of each game. This, together with statistics, helps you place more informed bets.

The bookie also displays the active stakes on each game, allowing customers to see how much money is invested in a game.

Overall, the live betting section of the app is something you should look forward to. However, the betting platform needs to add live streaming to add more juice. Once live streaming becomes available, bettors can watch their favourite teams and players and make even better betting choices.

Promotions

Like the website version, the SoccerShop mobile app allows you to claim bonuses. It works the same way on desktop or mobile. The first bonus available is the welcome bonus, which means you get a 100% deposit bonus of up to R2,000 + R25 for a sign-up sports bonus.

Other bonuses you can claim on SoccerShop include Cash Back Promo, Multiple Bet Bonus, Birthday Voucher, AGT Free Spins Accumulator, and more. Note that all bonuses have terms and conditions you must meet to activate them.

Deposit/Withdrawal & Payments Methods

The payment page is one of the essential features top bookmakers must have. We are glad SoccerShop doesn't lag in this area.

Customers can deposit and withdraw their winnings using a wide range of methods. And the good part is that the bookie doesn't charge a fee for deposits or withdrawals. Below are some of the methods available.

FNB

ABSA

Standard Bank

Nedbank

Capitec

Ozow EFT

Vouchers (1Voucher, BluVoucher ,OTT Voucher)

Debit/Credit Cards

Over 10 different methods are available for deposits, while withdrawals are a little less than that. Payments are instant with vouchers, debit/credit cards, and Ozow EFT. The other methods could take a bit longer. You should also check with your payment provider to be sure you won't incur any other charges.

Sports Games

SoccerShop boasts of over 27 sports, allowing customers a wide range of options. The top sports include Soccer, Boxing, Darts, Golf, Cricket, Volleyball, Basketball, and others. Customers can also bet on politics, the Olympics, Cross Country, Surfing, and Swimming.

Irrespective of your choice, you can be assured of several competitions. Soccer lovers have the most variety, with over 100 competitions available to wager on. The English Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations, and the UEFA Champions League are among the top competitions.

Basketball and tennis lovers can wager on the NBA, Roland Garros, FIBA World Cup, and others. If you love cricket, betting options are available for the T20 World Cup, IPL, and others.

Whether you're playing pre-match or live betting, each game is home to hundreds of betting options. The top ones include Match Winner, Over/Under, Both Teams to Score, Handicap, etc.

Competitive Odds

The odds on SoccerShop are quite competitive. Although it may not be the best, customers will get a value for their bets if they predict their games correctly.

The odds are available in different formats, including decimal, American, fractional, and net decimal. Customers can switch to whichever they prefer.

Customer Service

It's normal to have one or two issues using the SoccerShop platform. This is why there is a customer support section.

Our experts tried contacting SoccerShop customer service representatives using WhatsApp and got quick replies. What's even more intriguing is that the representatives are knowledgeable.

You may also contact us using phone numbers, email addresses, and social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram. We expect SoccerShop to add live chat and a proper FAQ to help customers solve their problems more quickly.

Casino Games

SoccerShop is not only about sports alone. The bookie also offers casino games. With over 500 casino options, you can play your favourite Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Drop&Wins.

Slots has more games, with over 400, and several promotions that you can take advantage of. There are also live dealer games where you can interact with dealers from your comfort zone.

Betgames such as Lucky 7, Dice Duel, Classic Wheel, and War of Bets are also available. If you want to play Rapid Keno, Spin&Wins, and Winner’s Wheel, tap the “Instant Games” icon. Aviator, Lucky Numbers, Greyhound, and Dog Racing are also available.

How to Register via the App?

SoccerShop registration is one of the app's functions. It's easy and follows the same procedure as the desktop or mobile version. To create an account, customers need only their full name, email address, and mobile number. The process takes only two minutes.

However, ensure you only provide valid details, including correct phone numbers and names. The betting site will send you a verification code to complete the signup process. The bookie will also request your identity documents, which must match the full name you provided.

SoccerShop Welcome Bonus

The bookmaker offers customers a two-in-one bonus that allows them to get a SoccerShop sign up bonus for free and a deposit bonus when they make their first deposit. New users can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to R2,000 + R25 sign-up sports bonus.

With a minimum deposit of R10, this offer becomes available immediately after registration. Whether you opened an account with the mobile app or you used the website, the bonus is up for grabs.

However, there are terms and conditions attached to the offer. For instance, the bonus has a six-time wagering requirement. You must also wager the deposit 3 times at odds of 9/10 (1.9 decimal) or above.

App vs Mobile Version // Mobile vs Desktop Version

We understand that the mobile app requires customers to download it, thereby taking up space on their devices. It also requires regular updates, which some bettors don't find appealing.

If you prefer not to download the app, you can also play on mobile. The mobile version of the website allows customers to enjoy the thrill of betting on the go.

Enter the SoccerShop URL into your mobile browser, and you're good to go. The mobile version retains all the features of the bookmaker, including registration, deposits and withdrawals, and bonus claims.

We've highlighted the pros and cons of using the mobile version below.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Doesn't require a download. Lacks personalised betting experience. Doesn't require regular updates. Push notifications may be absent. It will not take up space on your device. Doesn't keep you logged into your account.

What is Our Review of the SoccerShop App?

From our findings, the SoccerShop mobile app ticks all the boxes of a top betting platform. The bet app helps you personalise your experience, allowing you to enjoy the thrill of betting.

The push notification feature will notify you of new promotional offers. You can also get updates about your bets. The app also keeps you signed into your account, so you can quickly place a bet whenever you want to. It is available for Android and iOS users.

From our SoccerShop review, we found that the app has pros and cons. Here is what we found.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Push notifications are available Requires regular updates The app keeps you logged into your account Takes up space on your device Wager on the go Lacks live streaming

What Could Be Improved in the SoccerShop App (s)?

Any betting platform can always be improved. The idea is to help customers enjoy their time as much as possible.

With the SoccerShop mobile app, the bookie should work on adding live streaming so players can watch matches on the platform. There should also be a live chat feature for customers to contact support quickly. The website also lacks a dedicated FAQ section that provides answers to customer queries.

Mobile and App with SoccerShop in (market) - Our FAQs

Is the SoccerShop app legal and safe?

Yes, SoccerShop is a legal betting site in South Africa. The platform is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. Thanks to strong SSL encryption, your financial and personal information is also kept safe.