Betshezi Review: Sports & Casino - Pros & Cons (Edition 2024)

This Betshezi review dives into what makes Betshezi an interesting choice for any South African bettors. We look at features, bonuses, everything!

+

We detail how you can register, claim bonuses and play sports and casinos on the platform. Continue reading to check all you need to know.

What Did We Think about Betshezi?

Betshezi is an online gaming platform based in Cape Town, South Africa. It boasts many options for gamers in sports and casino games, as well as a variety of competitive odd options.

Betshezi was founded in 2022, making it one of the newest betting platforms in South Africa. It is operated by SMP Gaming (PTY) Limited and licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Below are what we found to be the advantages and disadvantages of using this betting platform.

Betshezi Pros ✅ Betshezi Cons ❌ Licensed and Safe No iOS app User-friendly Android app Loyalty incentives are not clearly stated Competitive odds Strict welcome bonus wagering requirement Lots of sign-up bonuses Lots of gaming options

Is Registering with Betshezi a Simple Process?

From our findings, registering with Betshezi is straightforward, maintaining the standard procedures of bookmakers onboarding new users in South Africa. The sign-up steps are as follows.

Click the ‘Register’ icon at the top right of the home screen. Visitors are to input their username and password. They are required to repeat the password for confirmation. The next page requires details like name, surname, ID number, code, birth date, gender, source of income, and email. Visitors can input a promo code if they have one, but it's not compulsory for registration. Visitors are to agree to the terms and conditions of the site if they are satisfied. Click on the ‘Register’ icon to complete registration. Note that full onboarding of new users requires a verification process that takes only a few minutes.

The Betshezi registration process takes only a couple of minutes, primarily due to the simplified registration page and procedure.

What are the Various Bonuses and Promotions Offered by Betshezi?

The betting site offers different bonuses and promotions. However, the most interesting one is the Betshezi sign up bonus and first deposit match. After completing our registration, we saw that we could activate the free R25 upon depositing a minimum of R10 into the sports bet account.

Furthermore, after completing our registration on the platform, we were notified of the R2000 first deposit match as long as we deposited at least R10.

Here’s a list of bonuses and promotions Betshezi offers and how to qualify for them.

Bonus and Promotions Brief detail How to qualify Sign up R25 sports bonus. A signup bonus for new users. Register a Betshezi account and deposit a minimum of R10 1st deposit bonus sports A 100% deposit match bonus for bet deposits greater than R10. Deposit a minimum of R10. 1st deposit bonus casino A one-time bonus that only applies to newly registered users for the casino games. Deposit a minimum of R100. Bet builder feature Users can build multiple bet selections on the same game online. It’s available in the sports session and only for 10+ sports games. Multiple of the day Ready-made multiple bets. Only available in the sports section. Boosted odds feature Improved odds for games. Only available in the sports section.

Bet on Casino with Betshezi

The Betshezi casino section houses a wide range of games. Users can choose to bet on Betshezi Slots, live dealer games or custom games peculiar to Betshezi or traditional casino games.

From our observations, the Betshezi casino page has a user-friendly design that emphasizes the different games users can explore, keeping with the website's general black-and-gold theme.

In addition, our research shows that Bestshezi Casino boasts many online casino games. The casino section is divided into two sub-sections, found at the top menu on the home page.

The live dealer games can be found under the ‘Shezi Live Tables’ icon on the menu. The icon opens to a page with different modes of Baracat, Roulette, Poker, Blackjack, and other casino games. The second online casino sub-section is named Spina Shezi.

The ‘Spina Shezi’ page contains a plethora of casino games, including a wide range of Betshezi Slots like Diamond Strike, Gates of Olympus, Classic Wheel, Lotto, and more. What we found quite useful is that users can play simultaneous Betshezi casino games with the split-screen feature.

Bet on Sports with Betshezi

The Betshezi sports segment contains both real and virtual sports. In this segment, users can place bets on live sports events before and during the games as long as the necessary conditions are met.

Betshezi Sportbet Review

Like most other aspects of the Betshezi gaming platform, accessing the sports bet segment is simple. As of the time of this Betshezi review, we discovered that the ‘Sport’ icon occupies second place in the top menu. On selection, we were directed to a page with sub-menu options like Event View, Pre-match, Live Calendar, and Results.

You can access live events, pre-match betting options, and statistics. We also saw a live calendar for the running and upcoming games and the results of live and recently concluded games.

While football is the major subject of this page, we noticed that Betshezi offered competitive odds on other sports. The top among them are basketball, tennis, futsal, table tennis, cricket, ice hockey, rugby union, golf, American football, and Aussie rules.

Furthermore, odds were offered on non-sport-related activities like politics and TV shows. eSports games such as Counter-strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Valorant, are also available.

We saw that users could filter by country, boosted odds, multiple of the day, upcoming matches, popular matches, popular competitions, and sport type. A search icon at the top of the filter segment can allow bettors to search for a game online.

What Special Features does Betshezi Offer?

As of the time of our Betshezi review, the most outstanding feature of this betting platform is the ‘no deposit free bet,’ which allows new users to get R25 on sign-up. Equally interesting is the first deposit match bonus of up to R2000 available for both the sport and casino sections.

Betshezi App - How Good is the Mobile Experience?

The mobile experience of this betting platform is quite different from the web version. Where the web version has the menus at the top of the screen, the mobile version of the Betshezi webpage has the menu at the bottom of the screen.

From our analysis, the mobile pages have been streamlined to show only the important menus, ensuring they are less clustered and more user-friendly. More importantly, we noticed that every option in the web version is available for users in the mobile version.

Betshezi App: Compatibility and Usability Reviewed

The betting platform has taken bettors’ experience to a new level with the Betshezi app. Players can now download the app from the betting site for their Android device.

Unfortunately, the app has yet to be made available for iOS users. Below is a table showing the operation systems and a few details about the mobile app.

Operation System Android/Apk iOs Compatibility Android 5.0 and higher N/A Software Version 1.0.4 N/A File Size 38 MB N/A

All About the Data-Free Features at Betshezi, You Need to Know

Our research on data usage shows that this betting platform does not require a heavy data connection to function. This indicates that web pages have been optimized to minimise data usage.

However, while this betting site uses minimal data for operation and does not have live streaming, the live casino tends to use more data for smoother running. As of the time of this review, there is no data-free feature available on Betshezi.

How to Place Bets with Betshezi

Placing bets with Betshezi is easy. After registration, users must choose their preferred outcomes on single or multiple games. You may also play casino games such as Betshezi Slots if you want to.

Each preferred outcome appears on a betslip located on the right side of the screen. On the betslip, users can choose the kind of bet they want. The options include single bets, system bets, or chain bets.

The next step is for users to specify the amount they want to stake. There is a prompt that asks for confirmation before bets are placed. Confirmation here is important because bets cannot be cancelled.

Understanding Payments on Betshezi

The Betshezi payment process is simple. We found two major ways to make deposits into a Betshezi account. The first is through over-the-top vouchers with pre-loaded funds that can be exchanged for cash. The second method involves an electronic fund transfer.

Betshezi offers various payment methods, including Peach Payments, 1 Voucher, Capitec Pay, and Ozow. The bookie also provides instructions suitable for each payment route. Users can simply choose their preferred route and make payments, which are guaranteed to reflect in their Betshezi account after a few minutes.

Having expertly analysed both payment methods, here are some pros and cons we feel can help users make better deposit decisions.

Payment methods Pros ✅ Cons ❌ OTT voucher (Capitec pay, 1 voucher) No additional fees There are limits to how much you can deposit through OTT vouchers. Electronic funds transfer (Peach payments, Ozow) It is convenient to use anytime, anywhere. Users have to pay additional fees.

Betshezi Upholds High Standards of Security

Betshezi has taken various measures to secure its clients. A government-recognized name, ID number, DOB, residential address, and email are required on registration. In addition, the FICA verification process is required to ensure that the details provided belong to the user.

Customers must provide only their correct personal details. This will ensure the platform's safety for all users. You must upload verification documents, such as your South African passport or ID, to match the ID number you provided during registration.

The bookie offers strong SSL encryption to protect user information and finances. The platform is also licensed and regulated by the appropriate authorities.

How Does Betshezi Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

Betshezi is fairly new in the South African betting market. Although they have taken the country by storm, it‘s only fair to compare them to other betting giants in the country to see how they are fair.

Here are some comparisons between Betshezi and Goldrush, Hollywoodbets, jackpotCity, Supabets, Betway, and Betfred.

Bookmakers Bonus and Promotions Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Betshezi R25 bonus with first deposit match up to R2000 for new users User-friendly webpages. Elaborate casino. No-deposit first-free bet. No live streaming. No iOS mobile app Gold Rush 100% first deposit match up to R2000. Elaborate Casino A mobile app is available for iOS and Android. User-friendly interface Poor customer service Abysmal odds. Hollywoodbets Soccer Money Back for new and repeat customers. Live sports streaming Leading odd options Quick bet feature No iOS app The platform is not as user-friendly. JackpotCity 150% welcome bonus up to R4000 Impressve casino section Good welcome bonus High staking requirements Offers only casino Supabets R50 welcome bonus Good staking range. Competitive odds Good loyalty programme for repeat customers. High customer care complaints. Takes too long for winnings to reflect. Betway 100% first deposit bonus up to R1000 Good loyalty programme. Mobile betting app Good market share, Uncompetitive odds. Poor user interface Betfred The first deposit match up to R5000 Interesting welcome bonus Good casino Superior odd options for games. No live streaming. Fairly new in South Africa.

Here's All You Need to Know about Betshezi's Customer Service

The Betshezi gaming platform has provided a number of ways for their customers to contact them. The first is through a chat box on all web pages on the platform. This chatbot is only available on the web version. The second mode of communication is through social media. Betshezi has accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Customers may also contact the bookie through emails, phone lines, WhatsApp, and physical addresses. We were delighted that their customer representative answered us with a positive attitude. The only challenge is the length of time you might need to wait to speak with one of the human representatives.

Betshezi also provides users with an FAQ section to tackle common challenges and questions any of their customers might have.

Betshezi Review Main FAQs

Is Betshezi legal?

Betshezi is a legal gaming platform licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

What kind of payment methods does Betshezi accept?

Betshezi accepts OTT vouchers and Electronic fund transfers through debit and credit cards.

What is Betshezi’s welcome bonus?

Betshezi’s welcome bonus includes a no-deposit free R25 bet and a first deposit match bonus up to R2000. There is a first deposit match bonus for Betshezi casino, too.