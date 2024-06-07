Betshezi App: Our Mobile Review (Android) - South Africa

The Betshezi app is available for Android users. This guide explains how to download and install the app and wager from any location.

The table below summarizes the system requirements and file size required to install the app.

Specifications Android/APK iOs Net RAM 4GB RAM or above N/A N/A Version 1.0.4 N/A N/A Size 38 MB N/A N/A Compatible Devices All modern Android devices N/A N/A

BetShezi doesn’t have an odd mobile or mobile lite unlike other betting sites. All players using Android devices can get the app and use it to wager at their convenience.

How to Download Betshezi Android / APK App

The Betshezi app download process is straightforward. Players can get the APK file from the bookmaker’s website and then install it on their mobile device.

Our experts have presented a step-by-step process to download for Android below.

Visit the Betshezi website on your Android browser. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and table the Android icon. The APK app download process will begin immediately. Ensure you allow download and installation from unknown sources if prompted. After downloading the app, go to your download file and click on “Install.” Once the installation process is complete, launch the app to start playing.

You’ve now downloaded the app and are ready to play from anywhere. The APK download process takes only about 5 minutes, so you can begin wagering at your convenience.

What are the Betshezi Android System Requirements?

We rate the Betshezi mobile app because it has simple system requirements. Once you’re of eligible betting age, you can download for Android and start playing.

The APK app download is compatible with almost all Android devices. All players with Android 4.0 or above can get the app. However, you need to have enough space on your device to get it. You also need enough data and a strong internet connection.

We’ve done the research for you, and the table below presents the Betshezi Android app system requirement.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 38MB Software Version Version 1.0.4 Operating System Android OS Minimum Space Needed 101 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No

How to Download Betshezi iOS App

One of the aspects Betshezi has to improve is providing an app for iOS users. The betting site has yet to make the app available for users to download or install on the Apple App Store. As a result, you can only wager using your iOS browser.

So, input the Betshezi website into your Safari browser and start playing. We’ll update this page once the app is available for iOS players.

What are the Betshezi iOS System Requirements?

Since the iOS app is unavailable, we don’t know the system requirements yet. Nevertheless, you need to own an iOS device to use the iOS mobile site version instead. Also, you must have enough data and a strong internet connection to play Betshezi on your iOS device.

What are the Features of the Betshezi App?

You can enjoy a wide range of features after completing the Betshezi mobile app download process. After completing our registration on the site, we found the following features on the Betshezi app.

Live Betting and Streaming

One area that stands Betshezi out from other bookies is the live betting section. Designated with the icon “Live,” bettors will find over 100 games available at a time.

With the live betting section, you can be assured of betting on ongoing games without hassle. Live games are available in almost all sports markets, including football, tennis, basketball, cricket, table tennis, and ice hockey. You can also enjoy live betting for eSports games, including Valorant, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike.

We found that each game has a wide range of betting markets, including both popular and less popular ones. Examples of peculiar markets include Next Goalscorer, Next Team to Score, Next Bookings, and more.

The betting site also has statistics tables and graphical representations to help customers make informed bets. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the live-streaming services at the time of this review. This is another area the bookie can improve.

Welcome Bonus

Betshezi appreciates its customers for signing up on the platform by rewarding them upon registration. All new customers receive a percentage on their first deposit, among other bonuses. You get a 100% deposit bonus of up to R2,000 when you make your first deposit. You also get an R25 Betshezi Sign Up bonus.

Deposit/Withdrawal & Payment Methods

Funding your account or withdrawing your winnings on Betshezi is straightforward. While deposits take only a few minutes, withdrawals could take longer, depending on your preferred method.

The advantage of using the Betshezi mobile app is that it allows you to fund your account or claim winnings on the go. We also found that the bookie doesn’t charge a few for deposits or withdrawals.

Some of the notable payment methods available include Vouchers, EFTs, Easypay, Zapper, Ozow, Capitec Pay, and much more.

Other Promotions

Apart from the welcome offer, Betshezi offers other promotions. The betting site updates the promotion page regularly.

First, casino lovers are not left out of the fun. They can also claim a 100% first deposit bonus of up to R2,000 and an R25 sign up offer. Another bonus is the Multiple of the Day offer. You can also get an odds boost and jump on the bet builder option. With bet builder, you can select multiple betting markets on your betslip using a single game.

Sports Market

With over 30 sports options, the Betshezi sports section speaks for itself. The top sports available include Football, Boxing, Darts, Cycling, Cricket, and more. Players can also bet on Floorball, the Olympics, Speedway, Squash, TV Shows, and Movies.

On a normal football weekend, you’ll find hundreds of matches waiting for you to bet on. Games are sectioned into categories to help users quickly navigate the area.

You can select according to countries or leagues. You will also find options such as Today’s Bets, Multiple of the Day, Upcoming Matches, Popular Competitions and Popular Matches for easier access.

The platform's odds are quite competitive. The bookie also has a section of boosted odds on the sports page.

Games

The games section of the betting site is still lagging. Customers will only find a handful of options available. Nevertheless, you can jump on Spina Shezi, Lucky Number, Shezi Live Tables, and BetGames TV. While there is room for improvement, the available options are a great start.

eSports

If you prefer eSports offers, Betshezi is your best choice. Players can wager on Counter-Strike, Dota 2, Valorant, E-Football, StarCraft 2, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, Age of Empires, and Rocket League.

Many more esports games are available, including CrossFire, Call of Duty, League of Legends:Wild Rift, and more. From our experience of reviewing top betting sites in South Africa, Betshezi is by far the best in eSports.

Virtual Casino

Betshezi also offers virtual games. Here, you can bet on a number of options, including Virtual Penalty Kick, Virtual Football League, and Virtual Football. Virtual Horse Racing, Virtual Greyhounds, Virtual Marble Racing, and Virtual Cycling are also available.

With virtual games, you can be assured that the results are fair. This is because the outcomes are determined by Random Number Generators. As a result, the bookie has no influence whatsoever on the result.

How to Register via the App

Signing up on the betting site is easy; you can do it quickly with the app. Completing the Betshezi app download ensures you can register an account from any location.

The Betshezi registration takes only about less than five minutes. You only need to input your username, full name, phone number, and passport ID to finish the process. You will also need to provide your source of income, gender, country, and date of birth.

The good part is that the betting site doesn’t charge a fee for registering. Nevertheless, you must be at least 18 to sign up and reside in South Africa. The bookie will not allow you to register if you live outside of the country.

Betshezi Welcome Bonus

The betting platform offers customers a wide range of promotional offers. However, the welcome offer for sports and casino players stands out.

Deposit a minimum of R10 to jump on the 100% first deposit offer of up to R2,000. The platform also gifts you an R25 sign-up sports bonus for free.

However, the offer comes with a series of wagering requirements. First, players must wager their deposit three times at odds of 1.9 (9/10) or above to get the offer.

After getting the bonus, you must wager it six times at odds of 1.5 or above. Players must also wager any winnings from the bonus once at odds of 1.9 or above.

App vs Mobile Version // Mobile vs Desktop Version

As revealed earlier, only Android users can download the Betshezi mobile app as of the time of this guide. Other players, including iOS users, need to use the mobile version instead. They must the Betshezi URL into their mobile browsers to place bets.

Android players who don’t have enough space on their devices can also use this option. We’ve also found that some players prefer not to get the app because it takes up space. If this is you, you can always use the mobile version instead.

While the mobile version also allows you to wager from anywhere, there are a few pros and cons attached to using it. We present them in the table below.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The mobile version doesn’t require a download Push notifications are not as effective as the app Doesn’t take up space on your device Need more internet data to access Doesn’t require regular updates The mobile version doesn't keep you logged in.

What is Our Review of the Betshezi App?

Although unavailable for iOS users, the Betshezi mobile app is undoubtedly one way the bookie has evolved. It enables customers to download free of charge and enjoy their time on the betting platform.

If you use an Android device, you can enjoy features like push notifications and added security. It also offers flexibility even in tight schedules.

To wrap up this guide, we found a few pros and cons of using the app from our Betshezi review. Below are some of them.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The app has push notification The app requires regular updates Free download process The app takes up space on your device The app offers more security Enough data is required to get the app

What Could be Improved in the Betshezi Apps(s)?

The betting site has done well in providing an excellent app to enhance customers’ experience. However, there are still some downsides. First, the app is yet to be available for iOS users.

Also, while the platform provides a welcome bonus, the wagering requirements are quite strict. The promotional page also needs improvement. The general user interface of the betting site also needs to be improved so that players can navigate the platform more easily.

Mobile and App with Betshezi in South Africa - Our FAQs

To conclude this guide, we provide answers to some of the frequently asked questions about the Betshezi download-free process.

Is the Betshezi app legal and safe?

Yes, the Betshezi mobile app is legal and safe. The product belongs to SMP Gaming (PTY) Ltd with license from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. The platform also has strong SSL encryption to protect user information.