BoyleSports Registration – Claim up to R,1000 Welcome Bonus l Dec 23 Guide

Need information on how to complete your BoyleSports registration? See our step-by-step guide, claim Boylesports registration and start betting now!

+

Despite only recently launching in South Africa, they've grown to become one of the biggest betting platforms in the country. This guide will analyse the BoyleSports registration process, including the procedure to join the site and the offers available to new users.

❓ How to Register on BoyleSports – Our Step-by-Step Guide to Open an Account in 2023

We tested the registration process on BoyleSports and found that signing up on the site is easy. You can complete your BoyleSports registration in just a few minutes by providing your personal information.

Follow the step-by-step guide for BoyleSports registration below to create your account:

First, visit the website from your PC or smartphone.

On accessing the site's homepage, click the green 'Join' button at the top of your screen. Immediately, your BoyleSports account creation instructions page pops up. You will notice that there are 4 steps to creating an account on BoyleSports.

Enter your phone number and click 'Send Code.’ The operator will send a verification code to the provided phone number. Enter the code and click 'Verify' to continue your BoyleSports account signup.

Next, enter your personal information in the registration form to complete your sign-up process with BoyleSports.

🎁 BoyleSports Registration Bonus – What is the Offer, and How to Claim It?

Our experts have analysed the bonuses available to customers on BoyleSports. After completing our research, we found that they offer exciting promotions, especially the BoyleSports registration bonus for new customers. The welcome offer includes a 100% first deposit match bonus of up to R1,000 plus 25 free spins with your first deposit.

To claim this offer, bettors do not need a BoyleSports promo code. They only need to complete their BoyleSports registration and deposit a minimum of R50 to activate the offer. After making your first deposit on the platform, you must undergo a playthrough requirement.

First, wager the value of your deposit amount 3x on sports or horse racing or 15x on AGT or Pragmatic slots. Note that your single bets on sports or horse racing must have a minimum of 2.50 odds, while your multi-bets must have a minimum of 1.90 odds to qualify for the playthrough requirement.

The bookmaker automatically credits you with free bets and free spins 24 hours after settling your wager. However, the free spins will only last for 72 hours, so you must wager it on Floating Dragon within this period before it expires.

🛡️ FICA – Verifying your Identity and Adding Personal Information

Verifying your identity on betting sites is compulsory for new users, especially for South African bookies. We have found that bettors must undergo this process to comply with the regulations and laws of the country where the site operates. It's called FICA verification, and it's essential to protect the members from cyber attacks and fraudsters.

Users on BoyleSports must also undergo this procedure. By conducting research on the site, we noticed that the first verification check is during your registration process on BoyleSports. The site requests that users provide and verify their phone numbers to set up their accounts.

After your Boylesports registration and access to the site, you will undergo a FICA verification process. To do this, click your name in the top right-hand corner of your screen and select 'Verification.’ Once the page loads, you will need to upload:

Proof of Identity - a copy of your Passport, Driver's License, ID Card or Green Barcoded ID.

- a copy of your Passport, Driver's License, ID Card or Green Barcoded ID. Proof of address - Utility bill, Bank statements, Rates Invoice, Mortgage/Home loan statement, Telkom/cell phone account, Recent insurance policy document, all less than 3 months old. It could also be Recent lease or rental agreement, Official SARS document, Valid TV license documents, and Motor Vehicle registration documentation, all less than one year old.

Alternatively, you can send your documents via email to support@boylesports.co.za or live chat. After the site approves your documents, they will notify you.

⚖️ Open an Account on BoyleSports in South Africa – Terms & Conditions

Recent investigations show that most bettors don't understand what it takes to open a betting account. Betting sites require potential users to meet specific terms and conditions to own an account. This is the same with BoyleSports.

To complete your BoyleSports account signup, you must:

be over 18 years old,

reside in South Africa, or have a valid residence permit,

your personal information must be accurate to open an account on BoyleSports South Africa.

For instance, your name must correspond with the name you provide when registering. Your phone number must also be valid since the bookmaker will send an OTP to verify it before creating your account.

It's also important for customers to read and understand the site's terms and conditions before creating an account on BoyleSports. Once you complete your registration process on BoyleSports, it automatically means that you've accepted the conditions and all rules on the site.

💳 Payment Methods to Deposit Funds after Registering with BoyleSports

After completing your BoyleSports sign-up procedure, you have to fund your account to participate in the welcome offer and start placing bets. This section of this guide will list the payment methods and the procedure to deposit money into your betting account.

➡️ How to Deposit Funds on BoyleSports?

To deposit funds on BoyleSports, you can use the following payment options:

Credit/Debit Cards - Visa and MasterCard Instant EFT Voucher - 1Voucher, BluVoucher, OTT Voucher.

We rate these BoyleSports deposit methods highly as they ensure instant payments into your betting account. Our experts also believe that they offer an easy deposit process.

After completing your BoyleSports registration, log into your account and click 'Deposit.' You will find the deposit tab on your PC's top right-hand corner or at the top left-hand corner on your smartphone. Afterwards, choose any deposit method and follow the resulting prompt to complete your transaction.

We have found that making a deposit allows you to participate in the various promotions on BoyleSports, including Cashback and Muti Boost. However, one of the special offers you will get for depositing funds is the welcome bonus.

On the other hand, the BoyleSports withdrawal options are different. You can remove your funds using EFT, Standard Bank Instant Money, or FNB eWallet. Also, these methods require you to withdraw up to R5000 per day.

We tested the withdrawal methods and noticed that FNB eWallet and Standard Bank Instant Money pay instantly compared to EFT, which pays within 5 - 30 days after approving your withdrawal request.

🔍 Our Thoughts about BoyleSports Registration in South Africa

After writing this guide, we came up with the good and bad sides of the betting site. Our experts think that the BoyleSports registration procedure is easy and quick.

From our BoyleSports review, you can tell that the BoyleSports registration steps are easy to understand and follow. Players must also undergo a verification procedure, which you can complete in just a few minutes. It's compulsory to protect your information and funds.

While we rate them for providing a registration bonus for new users, there's no BoyleSports app to register or even participate in the welcome offer. Nevertheless, they ensure smooth registration, and we hope that our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about joining the site.

The table below summarises the pros and cons of using BoyleSports in South Africa:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and quick registration Limited payment methods Decent registration bonus for new customers No mobile application Allows different browsers for BoyleSports registration No live streaming service

How to Register on BoyleSports – Our FAQs

To complete this guide, we answer some of the frequently asked questions on how to register on BoyleSports.

What documents do I need to verify my identity during the registration process?

You will need a valid phone number during your BoyleSports registration. After registering, the site will request proof of identity and documents showing your proof of address.

Can I use multiple payment methods to deposit funds after registering on BoyleSports?

Yes. BoyleSports offers multiple payment methods to fund your account after signing up with the bookmaker.

What should I do if I encounter an error during the registration process on BoyleSports?

If you encounter an error during your BoyleSports registration process, contact customer service through any of their channels. The customer support representatives are available via email, live chat, WhatsApp, and phone.

Does BoyleSports charge any fees for registering an account?

No. Registration on BoyleSports is free. The betting site does not charge a fee for creating an account.

Is it mandatory to provide my real name during the registration process, or can I use a pseudonym?

Yes. Players must provide their real name during the BoyleSports registration process. This will aid in verifying your account when you submit your documents.