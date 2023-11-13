Best Betting Sites With Welcome Bonus in November 2023 l South Africa

Discover the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers in South Africa. Find out all about the best sign-up promotions and claim yours today.

For South African players looking to place an online bet, sites with welcome bonus offers can be a great option. In this review, you can discover the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers in South Africa and how to claim them.

🏆 Best Betting Sites With Welcome Bonus in South Africa

There are plenty of betting sites with sign up bonus offers. And in the table below, you can discover what are the top 10 betting sites with welcome bonus offers:

🏆 Operator 🎁 Welcome Bonus 🌟 Promo Code Hollywoodbets Get an R25 sign-up bonus plus 50 Free Spins on your registration. HOLLYGOAL Betway Get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R1,000 as a Free Bet GOALWAY Betfred R5 000 First Deposit Match FREDGOAL Supabets Get an R50 Free Bet on your sign-up Claim R50 with Supabets Gbets Get an R25 Free Bet on your registration BETGOAL Interbet Get a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to R40 No Code Bet.co.za Get a 100% match on your first deposit No Code Tic Tac Bets Get a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to R2,000 and 20 Free Spins No Code Fafabet Get a 150% match on your first deposit of up to R5,000 as a Free Bet No Code LulaBet Bet R250 and get R250 on your first deposit LULAGOAL 10bet Get a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to R3,000 Games Bonus, a 50% match of up to R500 Sports Free Bet, and 50 Free Spins No Code

🥇 Our Favorite Welcome Bonus in South Africa

This review uncovered the top 10 betting sites with welcome bonus offers. However, Tic Tac Bets has the best welcome bonus on this list. Firstly, the minimum deposit required for claiming this offer is fairly low.

Moreover, this is one of the top matched deposit bonus examples, as it comes with a rather competitive bonus amount. Finally, we consider it the best welcome bonus because it allows you to bet on sports and play slots.

Hollywoodbets Welcome Bonus

To start with, if you are looking for top betting sites with welcome bonus offers, then Hollywoodbets could be an ideal option for you. Hollywoodbets is among the betting sites with sign up bonus offers new customers receive simply for registering.

Furthermore, you can get an R25 sign-up bonus plus 50 Free Spins when you register by using the Hollywoodbets promo code HOLLYGOAL. It is one of the best welcome bonus offers you can qualify for without making a deposit.

Additionally, you have to use the sign-up bonus within 24 hours of receiving it. Also, you need to use it on sports bets at minimum odds of 5/10 (0.5).

On the other hand, you can use Free Spins only the first time you access Habanero games in the ‘‘Spina Zonke’’ section. You can use them on Hot Hot Hollywoodbets, Calaveras Explosivas, Before Time Runs Out, Candy Tower, or Jellyfish Flow. Like the Free Bet, Free Spins should be used within 24 hours.

Also, you must turn over any potential winnings from Free Spins 5x on the same slots. Finally, if you complete all the wagering requirements, you can get up to R1,200. For punters who want to bet, sites with welcome bonus offers similar to this can be a great pick. That is because they enable you to place sports bets and play casino games from the get-go.

Betway Welcome Bonus

If you are looking for the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers, you should consider using the Betway promo code. With this welcome bonus in South Africa, you can get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R1,000 as a Free Bet.

Additionally, if you are wondering how to claim the welcome bonus on this site, this is what you need to do:

Firstly, open a betting account on the operator’s platform. Complete the FICA verification process. Then, add funds to your new account. Wager the deposited amount 3x on sports wagers with minimum odds of 3.0. Once your bets are settled, the bookie will credit the bonus to your account.

However, note that you must complete the qualification requirements within 30 days of registering with this brand from the list of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers.

It’s important to point out that you must use the Free Bet as one bet (single or multiple). Moreover, you can use it on any sport except horse racing. Additionally, customers have 180 days to use the Free Bet.

Finally, the maximum return on the Free Bet is R50,000. So, for punters who want to place an online bet, sites with welcome bonus offers like Betway’s may be an ideal choice.

Supabets Welcome Bonus

Supabets is also among the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers. Moreover, if you are looking for betting sites with sign up bonus offers on your registration, the Supabets promo code could be an interesting option. With it, you can claim an R50 Free Bet on your registration without making a deposit.

However, note that you have to complete the FICA verification process to participate in this welcome bonus in South Africa. After the Free Bet is credited to your account, you should use it within 15 days. Moreover, you need to roll it over 3x on single sports bets with odds of 2/1 or more.

For punters who wish to make an online bet, sites with welcome bonus offers like Supabets’ could be a great choice. In short, you can easily qualify, and the requirements are simple and attainable. Moreover, you have more than enough time to complete the wagering requirements.

Gbets Welcome Bonus

Furthermore, the Gbets promo code is another great option for players looking for the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers. With it, you can receive an R25 Free Bet on your registration.

To claim the welcome bonus on this platform, follow these simple steps:

To start with, open a betting account on this website. Then, click on ‘‘Bonuses’’ in the ‘‘My Account’’ section. Moreover, locate the registration offer and tap ‘‘Claim Bonus.’’ Next, you will see a pop-up confirming that you have claimed one of the best welcome offers successfully. Lastly, you will be able to use the Free Bet in no time.

Finally, the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers feature simple-to-understand and reasonable requirements. This operator allows you to use the Free Bet on pre-match or live games. Moreover, you should use it as a single bet with odds of 1.5 or more. Additionally, you must use it within 48 hours.

However, before you can make a withdrawal, you should make a deposit of R25 and turn it over 1x. Finally, the maximum amount you can get through the Free Bet is R10,000. For wagerers who want to try placing an online bet sites with welcome bonus offers like Gbets could be the right pick. You can easily qualify for it, and it features easy-to-understand requirements.

LulaBet Welcome Bonus

LulaBet is another operator on the list of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers. Moreover, it enables you to get R250 on your first deposit after you’ve bet the same amount. Furthermore, it is among the betting sites with sign up bonus offers that are fairly unique.

In the step-by-step guide below, you can learn how to claim welcome bonus on this site:

First, register with this sportsbook. Use the Lulabet Promo Code LULAGOAL. Then, make a deposit of R250 within 30 days of signing up. Moreover, place a bet of R250 with a minimum odds of 1.7. After your qualifying wager is settled, the operator will credit the Free Bet to your account.

It should be noted that you can use the Free Bet on pre-match or live sports events. Finally, you have to turn it over one time within seven days. In brief, this promotion features simple requirements and enough time to complete them.

Interbet Welcome Bonus

For punters looking to bet, sites with welcome bonus offers like the one features at Interbet could be an ideal choice. With this welcome bonus in South Africa, you can receive a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R40.

Punters need to wager this amount 1x within two days before they can make a withdrawal. As you can see, Interbet is among the betting sites with sign up bonus requirements that are easily attainable.

Bet.co.za Welcome Bonus

If you are on the lookout for the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers, Bet.co.za should make it to your list of top choices. This bookie features one of the best welcome bonus promotions in the South African betting market.

This is one of the highest-ranked betting sites with welcome bonus offers due to the competitive bonus amount it offers. More precisely, it enables you to receive a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to R1,000.

Moreover, here is how to claim the welcome bonus on the bookie’s site:

Create a betting account on the operator’s platform. Then, add at least R50 to your new account. Additionally, accept the welcome offer pop-up when you make a deposit. Lastly, keep in mind that your email and identity must be verified to participate in this promotion.

In addition, below are the T&Cs found on the ‘‘Promotions’’ page of one of the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers:

You have to wager the bonus funds 6x.

Secondly, you can use the funds in the ‘‘Sports’’ and ‘‘Bet Vegas’’ sections.

Moreover, your single sports bets must have minimum odds of 7/10 (1.70).

On the other hand, your multiple wagers should have combined odds of 12/10 (2.20). Additionally, each selection should be at odds of 2/10 or greater.

Furthermore, Double Chance, Over/Under, Odd/Even, and Handicap markets won’t count towards the wagering requirements.

Similarly, Forecast and Tricast wagers on horse racing events don’t contribute towards the wagering requirements.

Finally, you can receive up to R100,000 if you complete all the requirements.

Tic Tac Bets Welcome Bonus

If you are looking for the best matched deposit bonus examples, you should consider joining Tic Tac Bets. With its welcome bonus in South Africa, you can get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R2,000 plus 20 Free Spins. So it comes as no surprise that this bookie made it on the list of top betting sites with sign up bonus.

If you have read any BoyleSports review, you will notice that these two bookies offer promotions that are quite similar. However, this review reveals that Tic Tac Bets offers a more competitive amount of the two betting sites with sign up bonus offers.

For players who don’t want to invest too much from the beginning but still want to place an online bet, sites with welcome bonus offers like Tic Tac Bets could be an ideal option. To qualify for this offer, punters have to deposit only R10. However, note that you should also wager the deposited amount 3x at minimum odds of 2.0 to unlock the promotion.

Finally, this is how to use the bonus amount and Free Spins of one of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers:

To begin with, you can place only pre-match bets and outrights.

Moreover, only single bets will contribute towards the wagering requirements. Additionally, the minimum odds requirement is 2.4. Furthermore, you should wager the bonus funds 3x within 30 days. On the other hand, you should use Free Spins on Pragmatic Play games within 24 hours. Lastly, R100,000 is the maximum you can receive through the sports bonus. Meanwhile, the maximum return on Free Spins is R50,000.

Fafabet Welcome Bonus

For punters looking to make an online bet sites with welcome bonus offers like Fafabet’s could be an optimal pick. Moreover, this operator earned a place among the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers due to the competitive bonus amount.

If you had a chance to read the Betfred review, you will notice that the Betfred promo code bears many similarities to this promotion. Fafabet rewards new players with a 150% match on their first deposit of up to R5,000 as a Free Bet. What's more, it is one of the best matched deposit bonus examples in South Africa.

So, if this is your final pick when you finish reading this review of the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers, you should know how to qualify. Therefore, here is how to claim welcome bonus offered by this brand:

To begin with, sign up with the operator. Deposit R25 or more to your betting account. Then, place a sports bet on any sports betting market with the minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or more. Once your qualifying bet is settled, the bookie will match your deposit by 150% up to R5,000. You can expect to receive the Free Bet within 24 hours of the wager settlement. Additionally, you should complete the FICA verification during or after the registration to qualify for the promotion of one of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers. You have 30 days to complete the qualification criteria.

Also, you should know how to use the Free Bet:

You can use Free Bet to wager on sports events or Numbers. In addition, your selections must have minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). Lastly, you have to wager the Free Bet 5x before you can make a withdrawal.

10bet Welcome Bonus

Finally, 10bet is one of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers in the region. With it, you can receive a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R3,000 Games Bonus, a 50% match of up to R500 Sports Free Bet, and 50 Free Spins on Queen of Fire. So, this is an ideal option if you are looking for betting sites with sign up bonus offers that allow you to bet on sports and play casino games.

Here is how to claim one of the best welcome bonus offers in the market:

Firstly, register with the operator. Moreover, add at least R50 to your account. However, note that deposits made via 1Voucher don’t qualify for this welcome bonus in South Africa. Furthermore, wager the bonus amount 1x on games or sports bets with minimum odds of 1.50. Finally, the brand will credit your account as soon as bets are settled, much like other best betting sites with welcome bonus offers.

Punters should also roll over the Games Bonus 30x on traditional or live casino games. However, note that different games contribute differently towards the wagering requirements. For example, slots’ contribution percentage is 100%, whereas Roulette has a contribution percentage of 2%.

Additionally, you have 15 days to complete the wagering requirements. Similarly, you have 15 days to complete the requirements associated with the Free Bet and Free Spins.

In short, for casino players looking to place a bet sites with welcome bonus offers like 10bet’s can be a great choice. In addition to the Games Bonus, you also receive Free Spins, which enables you to play a variety of casino games, both traditional and live. All in all, casino fans should add this bookie to their list of the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers.

🎁 What Is a Welcome Bonus?

To begin with, a welcome bonus is a type of betting bonus that rewards new customers. Moreover, all the leading bookmakers offer one. Additionally, some betting sites with welcome bonus offers give you a bonus on your registration. Others reward you on your first deposit. All in all, for players who wish to place an online bet, sites with welcome bonus offers can prove to be a great head start.

💰 Types of Welcome Bonuses in South Africa

As a bettor, you should know there are different types of welcome bonuses. Furthermore, you can learn more about the most popular types of welcome bonuses in the sections below.

Matched Deposit Bonus

To start with, matched deposit promotions are among the most common types of welcome bonuses. As you have seen, this list shows many matched deposit bonus examples.

If you are wondering how to claim welcome bonus of this kind, you need to make a qualifying first deposit that the bookie usually matches by 100%. Sometimes, you also have to place a qualifying bet to unlock the offer. Finally, Bet.co.za is one of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers of this description, offering a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R1,000.

Free Bets

To start with, some betting sites with welcome bonus offers give Free Bets on your registration. Essentially, these operators provide a bonus to players who sign up. If you are wondering how to claim welcome bonus like that, you should know you don't have to make a deposit, only register.

Many bettors prefer this of the two types of welcome bonuses as they don’t have to add funds to their accounts. Finally, Betway is a good example of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers like this, although it requires you to deposit.

❓ What Makes the Best Welcome Bonus?

For players who want to place an online bet sites with welcome bonus offers can be an ideal option. However, it is important to be able to differentiate a great registration promotion from a mediocre one.

The following sections will be dedicated to explaining what constitutes the best welcome bonus. Keep reading to learn how to choose the best betting sites with sign up bonus offers.

1. Competitive Bonus Amount

To begin with, the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers must provide competitive bonus amounts. However, notice that the Free Bet offers are less competitive than the matched deposit bonus examples from this list. So, this is another distinction between the two types of welcome bonuses. But this is understandable when you have no deposit to be matched.

Finally, Fafabet is one of the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers whose amounts are competitive. With it, players can get a 100% match on their initial deposit of up to R5,000.1.1.

2. Reasonable Wagering Requirements

Another characteristic of the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers is that they feature reasonable bonus requirements. So, there aren't too many specific requirements or excluding sports and casino markets. Moreover, Free Bet and matched deposit bonus examples from this list feature reasonable wagering requirements and enough time to complete them.

3. Straightforward Terms and Conditions

Finally, the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers always state the T&Cs of the promotion understandably. That way, the betting sites with sign up bonus offers ensure you understand how to qualify for the offer and use the bonus funds.

Otherwise, you may make a mistake that could potentially prevent you from meeting the qualification criteria or fulfilling the wagering requirements. Of course, the top betting sites with welcome bonus offers from this list all state the Terms & Conditions clearly.

🔍 How to Claim Welcome Bonuses in South Africa?

This review will also reveal how to claim welcome bonus offers in South Africa. However, know that this varies among different types of welcome bonuses. Free Bets usually have different qualification requirements than matched deposit bonus examples from this list.

First, take a look at how to claim promotions on betting sites with welcome offers in the Form of Free Bets:

To begin with, you should complete the registration process. Moreover, the operator has to verify your age and identity. If that wasn’t done during the sign-up, you will have to submit the requested FICA documentation. Sometimes, you need to select the appropriate button to claim the registration promotion. However, most operators will credit the bonus to your account automatically.

On the other hand, betting sites with welcome bonus offers of the second kind are usually claimed like this:

First, you open a betting account. Then, you complete the FICA verification process if the bookie hasn’t confirmed your identity during the registration. Moreover, you make at least the minimum qualifying deposit to your account. Sometimes, you also have to place a qualifying bet. Usually, this means wagering your deposit amount 1x at the specified minimum odds Finally, when the qualifying wager is settled, you get the bonus. If you only had to make a deposit, top betting sites with welcome bonus offers will credit the bonus to your account automatically.

❓ Betting Sites With Welcome Bonuses in South Africa - FAQs

Finally, take a look at this FAQ section about the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers for South African players.

Do all betting sites in South Africa have a welcome bonus?

The leading bookies do, and those on our list all have them. Primarily, they are matched deposit bonus examples, with several offering Free Bets.

How can I claim a welcome bonus on a betting site?

If you are wondering how to claim welcome bonus offers, that differs among different types of welcome bonuses. However, the best betting sites with welcome bonus offers clearly explain this process in the T&Cs section of their promotions.

Which betting site has the best welcome bonus in South Africa?

Tic Tac Bets features the best welcome bonus for South African players. When considering types of welcome bonuses, this one belongs to matched deposit bonus examples.

What are the South African betting sites with a welcome bonus?

Betting sites with sign up bonus offers are those platforms that reward new customers with a betting bonus. The top betting sites with welcome bonus offers either match users’ first deposits or give them Free Bets on the sign-up.

How can I ensure that I am betting responsibly when using welcome bonuses on betting sites?

If you are looking to join some of the top betting sites with sign up bonus offers, don’t forget to bet moderately and always place informed wagers. For example, if you wish to explore a sports bonus, you can go to Goal.com for valuable betting details to help you place a bet.