How to Withdraw from Lulabet? Our Payment Guide - South Africa

The next step after betting is to process your Lulabet withdrawal. In this guide, we guide yo through the payments methods to withdraw on Lulabet.

Our experts have provided this guide to help you get your funds from the platform.

After reading this review, you will discover

How to withdraw from Lulabet,

The Lulabet withdrawal options,

How to solve any Lulabet withdrawal problems.

How Do I Make a Withdrawal with Lulabet in South Africa

The Lulabet withdrawal process is seamless if you follow the steps in this guide. We tested the withdrawal procedure and presented the instructions below.

Go to the Lulabet official website and log into your account. Click on your Account avatar and tap ‘Wallet’ at the top of the homepage. Select ‘Withdraw’ from the options and pick one of the withdrawal methods available on Lulabet. Input the amount you want to remove from your betting account. Type in other necessary details and press the ‘Submit’ or ‘Withdraw’ icon to finalise the process. The betting site will process your withdrawal immediately, and you will get your funds in no time.

What are the Different Ways to Withdraw from Lulabet in South Africa?

By conducting research on the bookie, our experts found the following withdrawal options.

EFT

OTT Payout

Each of these payment methods is easy to use, which is why we rate them. We outline below how customers can use them.

EFT

EFT is one of the most popular payment options in South Africa, which is why we love that Lulabet enables players to use it for their withdrawals. Customers may withdraw their winnings directly to their bank account.

The good thing about this method is that the betting site does not charge a fee, and the method is available for your Lulabet deposits. Payments are processed within 24 hours, but players must input their banking details before withdrawing using this method for the first time.

After completing our research, we found that you must also submit a copy of your bank statement or a letter from your bank with your name and banking details. These documents must not be older than 3 months. You only need to provide these details once to facilitate faster subsequent withdrawals.

OTT Payout

We have found that Lulabet customers may withdraw their winnings using OTT Payouts. The options available include FNB eWallet and Standard Bank Instant Money. As a result, customers can only use any of these options after creating an account with them.

The bookie processes withdrawals during business hours from Monday to Friday, but the Lulabet withdrawal time is 24 to 48 hours. You must locate an FNB or Standard Bank ATM to get your funds.

You may also get your money from a retailer if you can find one around you. Players will get a voucher and PIN to collect their money from the ATM or with a retailer.

The minimum amount allowed using OTT Payout is R300, while the maximum amount varies. With FNB eWallet, customers can withdraw up to R3,000 while with Standard Bank Instant Money, players can withdraw up to R1,000 on the betting site. However, withdrawals at the ATM are in multiples of R50.

To use FNB eWallet, you must dial *120*277# on your mobile and tap ‘Get Cash.’ You will receive an SMS containing your ATM PIN. On the other hand, dial *120*212# to use Standard Bank Instant Money.

Input your PIN and pick ‘Withdraw Money.’ Enter your withdrawal amount to get your funds.

Withdraw Methods Average Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal Limit Processing Fee Withdrawal/ Deposit EFT Within 24 hours N/A N/A No fee charged OTT Payout 24–48 hours R300 FNB eWallet= R3,000 Standard Bank Instant Money = R1,000 No fee charged

Restrictions and Conditions for Withdrawing from Lulabet in South Africa

Recent investigations show that most betting sites set withdrawal restrictions and conditions to safeguard their betting platform. This is the same for Lulabet; customers must know these conditions. Our experts presented the Lulabet withdrawal rules below.

Withdrawal Limits

We have found that the bookie has withdrawal limits players must obey to get their funds. Customers must be aware of each payment method's minimum and maximum amount allowed. For instance, you can withdraw between R300 and R3,000 using OTT Payouts.

Wagering Requirements

One of the requirements for using the Lulabet promo code to claim the welcome bonus is to fulfill the wagering requirements. The betting site also expects you to wager your deposits first before trying to claim withdrawals.

Incorrect Details

Lulabet users must withdraw into a bank account or payment method that correlates with their details on the betting site. The bookie frowns at using another person’s payment details to claim your funds. They do this to safeguard your funds.

Note that Lulabet will not accept withdrawal requests made via email or telephone. Customers must request to remove their money through the website.

FICA Verification

We tested all the Lulabet withdrawal methods and discovered that players must undergo verification before making their first withdrawals. You must submit a copy of your ID Card and proof of residence to claim your funds.

The bookie also requires that you provide your bank statement or letter not older than 3 months to verify your source of income. We recommend providing the necessary documents immediately after your Lulabet registration to prevent withdrawal delays.

Illegal Access

We rate Lulabet because the platform takes every necessary step to ensure customers are secure. The bookie does this by restricting illegal access to the website or Lulabet app.

You cannot access the bookmaker if you are below 18 years old or not a South African resident. Peradventure, you secured access and won a bet; the betting site will block your account and withhold your winnings if detected.

To Conclude – Withdrawal with Lulabet in South Africa

The purpose of this guide is so that our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about getting your funds from Lulabet. We tested the payment methods and discovered they are simple to use. Bettors can claim their winnings using any of the methods within 24–48 hours.

We encourage you to follow the steps outlined in this guide to prevent you from encountering Lulabet withdrawal problems. Get your money using EFT or OTT Payouts. No withdrawal fees are attached; you may claim as little as R300.

If you wish to know more about the other features of the betting site, check our Lulabet review page. Discover the available sports, betting markets, and promotional offers.

Lulabet Withdrawal – FAQs

To wrap up this guide, we finish by answering some frequently asked questions about how to withdraw from Lulabet.

What are the accepted payment methods for withdrawals on Lulabet?

Withdraw your money from Lulabet using EFT, OTT FNB eWallet, and OTT Standard Bank Instant Money.

Is there a minimum withdrawal amount on Lulabet?

The minimum withdrawal amount allowed on Lulabet depends on your chosen method. However, you can claim as little as R300 using OTT Payouts.

How long does it take for a withdrawal to be processed on Lulabet?

The betting site processes your withdrawals through EFT within 24 hours on business days. However, players may wait 24–48 hours to get their funds using OTT Payouts.

Are there any fees associated with withdrawals on Lulabet?

No, the betting site does not charge a fee for requesting to withdraw your winnings.

Is it necessary to verify my identity before making a withdrawal on Lulabet?

Yes, verifying your identity and residency is compulsory for withdrawing money from Lulabet. Provide a government-issued ID and proof of residence to get your winnings from the platform. Players using EFT through a bank account must also provide a copy of their bank statement to withdraw their money.