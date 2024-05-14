Easybet App: How to Download (Data-free, iOs & Apk) - 2024

Here is a guide that gives insight into how to download the Easybet app for Android and iOS users. With a stable internet service, downloading and installing the mobile application on your device takes around 1 -2 minutes.

The table below provides the system requirements for the Easybet mobile app.

Specifications Android/APK iOS Datafree RAM 15MB N/A 10.19MB Version 1.1.2 1.1.4 1.0.4 Size 3.86MB 522.2KB 4.49MB Compatible Devices Android smartphones iPhone, iPad, iPad Touch, and Mac Android smartphones Operating System Android iOS Android Legal Age 18+ 18+ 18+

Aside from the Android and iOS apps, Easybet provides a data-free app for its customers. Players can download this version of the app to save data when playing games on the platform.

Note that only Android users can access the datafree app download. Players using iOS can either download the main app or access the platform using their mobile browsers.

In addition, our experts have discovered that Slots and Live Dealers are unavailable through the data-free app. Players can only play Slots or Live Dealers on the main website or app.

How to Download Easybet Android/APK App?

We researched the app download procedure for Android users and discovered it's straightforward. The step-by-step guide below explains how to install the Easybet mobile app on your Android smartphone.

Enter the website's URL in your phone's browser.

Scroll down to the bottom of the landing page and click 'Download For Android.' Immediately, the site will direct you to the Android app download page. Before downloading, ensure you've allowed the installation of applications from unknown sources in your phone settings. Click 'Download App' to download the app's APK file.

Go to your download history and click the downloaded file to begin the installation. After installation, open your Easybet mobile app and start betting with it.

What Are the Easybet Android System Requirements?

The table below highlights the Easybet Android system requirements.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 3.86MB Software Version 1.1.2 Operating System Android Minimum Space Needed Enough space to allow constant updates Internet Connection Required Stable Available on Google Play No Download link https://easybet.co.za/page/android-app

How to Download Easybet iOs App?

As we mentioned earlier, there's a mobile application for iOS users. Follow the steps below to download and install the Easybet iOS app.

Enter the website's URL in your phone's browser. Scroll down to the bottom of the landing page and click 'Download on the App Store.' Immediately, the site directs you to the app download page on the App Store. Click 'Get' to download and install the app. Open the app and start placing bets with it.

What Are the Easybet iOS System Requirements?

The table below highlights the Easybet iOS system requirements.

Specifications iOs App Size 522.2KB Software Version 1.1.4 Operating System iOS 15 or later Minimum Space Needed Enough space to allow constant updates Internet Connection Required Stable Available on the App Store Yes Download link https://apps.apple.com/za/app/easybet-sports-betting/id6463143730

How to Download Easybet Data Free App?

Some bettors prefer to use the Easybet Data Free app, which allows them to use the betting platform without data. Here is a step-by-step guide for the datafree app download process.

Visit the website and scroll to the bottom of the landing page. Click 'Play Data Free.'

Before downloading, ensure you've allowed app download from unknown sources in your phone settings. Tap the 'Download App' button. Go to your download history and click the app's APK file to install the Easybet Data Free app. After installation, open it and start placing bets.

What Are the Easybet Data Free App System Requirements?

Here are the system requirements to undergo the datafree app download procedure.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 4.49MB Software Version 1.0.4 Operating System Android Minimum Space Needed Enough space on your phone to allow it to work perfectly Internet Connection Required An Internet Connection is needed to load the app, but it doesn't consume your data Available on Google Play No Download Link https://easybet.freeurl.co.za/

What Are the Features of the Easybet App?

The Easybet mobile app provides several features to users. These include live betting, easy deposits and withdrawal methods, bonuses, a variety of sports and casino games, and more. Here are brief insights into some of these features.

Variety of Sports and Casino

Easybet offers numerous Sports and Vegas games to customers. With the app, you can easily jump on any of the games the betting platform provides and place your bet. It's easier and quicker.

Customers can wager on various sports, including soccer, basketball, cricket, tennis, rugby, Australian football, baseball, and darts. For the casino section, you can play Slots, Lucky Numbers, Winners, Wheel, Spin & Win, Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and Pokers.

Live Betting

The Easybet mobile app allows live betting, allowing customers to wager on games as they unfold. You will find different sports currently happening live as soon as you enter the live section.

Live matches are always available under Soccer, Basketball, Tennis, Cricket, Baseball, and Volleyball. To wager on live games, the bookmaker provides in-game stats and graphical representations of ongoing matches to aid your prediction. Additionally, you will find a Bet Builder feature that allows you to include different markets from the same live event in your bet slip.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Easybet offers various payment methods for depositing and withdrawing funds easily. These include OZOW, Instant Money, E-Vouchers, Credit/Debit, Snapscan, Easyload, and Easybet Instant EFT.

These payment methods are common in South Africa. With that app, you can easily fund your account whenever and wherever. All the payment methods are swift, enabling customers to deposit and withdraw funds within a few minutes. In addition, the bookie does not charge a fee for transactions.

Bonuses and Promotions

When customers join Easybet, they can participate in various sports and casino bonuses. One of the offers is an R500 first bet sign-up bonus. You can claim this offer and other promotions available on the betting platform with your Android or iOS app. Some of the other top offers include Betting Vouchers, Slots Weekly Cashback, Refer-A-Friend, Free Spins, Birthday Bonuses, and more.

Push Notifications

One of the reasons we rate the Easybet mobile app is the push notifications feature. When customers enable the feature, they get updates from matches, information about new promotions, and more. Thanks to the push notification icon, you can jump on the latest bonuses. This also ensures you are up-to-date concerning live matches.

Beautiful User-Interface

Easybet offers one of the most beautiful user interfaces for mobile betting applications in South Africa. This interface allows users to enjoy their time on the platform and easily navigate from one point to another while using the app.

Security and Log In

The Easybet mobile app login is safe and secure. Your personal and financial information is encrypted and protected from a third party. Also, the app login process allows the operator to store your information, so you don't have to re-enter it whenever you log into the app.

How to Register Via the App?

The Easybet registration via the app is similar to that of the desktop and mobile site. It's straightforward; customers only need to provide details such as phone number, email address, name, and password. Once you've downloaded and installed the app, open it and tap ‘Join’ to create your Easybet account. The process takes less than five minutes.

Easybet Welcome Bonus

As a new customer of Easybet South Africa, you're eligible for a welcome bonus when you sign up with the app. This offer allows the user to claim up to R500 on its first bet.

Easybet Android App vs Data Free Version

We tested the Easybet Data Free app and the Android app to see which is better. From our observations, they have some similarities and differences. For instance, the Easybet Android app requires an internet connection to download and install them. However, the datafree app download process doesn't consume data. You can also use the app without data or airtime.

Another thing we noticed is that the Data Free app resembles the mobile website. On the other hand, the Easybet Android app has a unique design. However, you may be unable to use some features on the Data Free app since it doesn't use your data. For instance, Slots and Live Dealers are inaccessible on the data-free app.

What Is Our Review of Easybet App?

We’ve provided you with step-by-step instructions to download and install the Easybet mobile app in this guide. The process is swift and easy. The app allows you to perform various betting platform activities easily. It allows you to perform virtually all tasks that the website allows.

The app doesn't take up much space as it has a small download size, both the Android and iOS versions. The mobile app offers special features like push notifications and automatic app login after signing up.

Additionally, you can use it anywhere and anytime as long as it's within South Africa. The app has a geolocation technology that detects users trying to use it outside this region. Bettors should consider using the Easybet mobile app for an improved online betting experience. Nevertheless, our Easybet review page shows that the app still needs some improvement.

The table below summarizes the pros and cons of the Easybet mobile app.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons It has a small download size. No iOS Data Free app. Available for both Android and iOS devices. Takes up space on your device. Provides an alternative with the Easybet Data Free app. Requires constant updates.

What Could be Improved in the Easybet App(s)?

While the Easybet mobile app provides fantastic service to users, there are still a few areas where users' mobile experiences can be improved. For instance, offering a live streaming service for sports bettors would be great.

Another area they need to look into would be the customer service section, as a phone line is missing. With the phone line, it becomes easier to connect with Easybet. Bar all of these, the Android and iOS mobile applications are top-notch.

Mobile and App with Easybet in (market) - Our FAQs

Now that you know how to download the app, you can go to the betting site to install the app and do the app login. To finish this guide, below are frequently asked questions about the Easybet mobile app.

Is the Easybet app legal and safe?

Yes, the Easybet mobile app is legal and safe. The site uses encryption technology to safeguard your finances and data. Also, the betting platform requires a compulsory FICA procedure as a way to secure your account.

Is the Easybet app available for both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

What are the benefits of using the Easybet app?

With the app, you enjoy quick betting. Also, it allows you to wager on the go.

Can I access data-free options on the Easybet app?

Yes, you can access Data Free options on the app.

Can I make deposits and withdrawals using the Easybet app?

Customers can make deposits and withdrawals with the app. The platform offers several payment methods, including Credit/Debit Cards, E-Vouchers, OZOW, and more.

Is the Easybet app user-friendly?

Yes, the mobile app is user-friendly. It has a beautiful design and layout that makes navigation easy.

How do I contact customer support through the Easybet app?

With the mobile app, users can contact customer support through Live Chat and Email Address.