SoccerShop Registration - Register & Claim up to R2,000 l October 2024

This guide provides an overview of the SoccerShop registration. Learn how to open an account, claim the welcome bonus, and play your favourite sports.

+

Want to Register with SoccerShop? Here’s How

Signing up on SoccerShop takes only a few minutes. The steps below explain how to go about it.

Visit the betting site on your mobile or desktop browser. You may also launch the SoccerShop mobile app.

Tap the “Join” icon on the homepage. Type in your mobile number, email address, and full name, and create a password.

Enter an optional SoccerShop promo code if you have one. Accept the bookie's terms and conditions and pass the reCAPTHA test. Tap the “Create an Account” button. On the resulting page, enter the code sent to the phone number you provided to finish the account opening process.

Signing up is easy. Then, you can log into your account, make a deposit, and enjoy the platform.

What Is the SoccerShop Sign Up Bonus?

Like other top bookmakers in South Africa, SoccerShop appreciates its customers who open an account. New users receive up to R2,000 in free bets on their first deposit. The minimum deposit amount required to get the bonus is R200, and the bookie will give you a 100% bonus on your deposit.

To qualify for the offer, you must wager your deposit amount 5x at odds of 15/10 or more. Once complete, email the betting site at support@soccershop.bet with your SoccerShop account number to get the bonus.

Note that only bets placed on sports and horse racing qualify to meet the terms and conditions. Bets on lucky numbers, live games, and Slots don't count.

You have 30 days from making your first deposit to meet the wagering requirements. The offer is available only for new customers who have not signed up for any other bonuses. Only players 18 and above can register or qualify for the bonus.

Register on SoccerShop via Mobile

SoccerShop has recognised that players now prefer to wager on their mobile phones. This is because it is more convenient, and it allows them to wager on the go.

With the SoccerShop app, you can register an account from anywhere. The app is available for iOS, Android, and Huawei users.

You may also enter the website URL in your phone browser and register through it. Registration is quick and only takes a few minutes. The process is the same as described above. Input your mobile number, email address, and full name, and your account will be ready.

Secure Your Account: Verify Your Information

SoccerShop has a strict verification process to keep the platform safe for all users and prevent money laundering on the website. The first verification step is to enter the activation code sent to your phone number after signing up. You may also be asked to verify your email address.

After that, you must undergo FICA verification. This is compulsory for all betting sites in South Africa. Players must provide identification documents and proof of address to verify their accounts. The documents required include your passport, driver's licence, or photo ID. You may also need to provide bank statements and utility bills to certify your address.

Verification is compulsory, and we recommend submitting the necessary documents immediately after registration. The bookie will only allow you to withdraw your winnings after you've passed the verification process.

Choose Your Payment Method for Depositing Funds After Registration

The payment page of a bookmaker is as important as the sports and casino games available. This is because you need to fund your account to place a wager, and a means to withdraw your winnings is also required.

With SoccerShop, depositing or withdrawing funds is straightforward. The betting site provides a series of payment options, as shown in the table below.

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal FNB Yes Yes ABSA Yes Yes Nedbank Yes Yes Standard Bank Yes Yes Capitec Yes Yes OTT Voucher Yes No 1Voucher Yes No BluVoucher Yes No Ozow EFT Yes Yes Investec Yes Yes Debit/Credit Card Yes No

From our findings, the bookie allows you to deposit and withdraw as little as R1 and as much as R10 million. However, the minimum and maximum deposit amount depends on your chosen payment methods. This is the same for the minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts.

Note that you must have completed your profile and undergone verification to withdraw your funds. The bookie doesn't charge a fee for deposits or withdrawals, but your payment provider may charge a fee.

How Does SoccerShop Compare to Other Bookmakers in South Africa?

South Africa boasts several top bookmakers, and SoccerShop is one of them. We aim to help you decide which platform offers the simplest registration process. This is why we've compared the SoccerShop registration to those of the best betting sites in the country.

Our Operator Comparisons SoccerShop JackpotCity Hollywoodbets Betway Welcome Bonus Get up to R2,000 R4000 welcome offer + Free Spins Soccer Money Back up to R5,000 100% first deposit match up to R1,000 as a free bet Registration time needed 2 minutes 3 minutes 3 minutes 3 minutes FICA verification Yes Yes Yes Yes Live Streaming No No Yes Yes Data Free Mode No No Yes Yes Number of Payments methods 10+ 6+ 15+ 15+ Number of sports covered 27+ 0 32+ 28+ Number of Casino Games 500+ 500+ 500+ 1000+ Aviator? Yes Yes Yes Yes

As you can see from the table above, the SoccerShop register process is one of the fastest among the top bookies in the country. You can sign up within two minutes. With your full name, email address, and mobile number, your account will be live.

Like other betting sites, you must undergo FICA verification on SoccerShop. This is a compulsory step to enjoying your time on the platform.

While the registration bonus is not the best, it's not the worst. Players can claim up to R2,000 when they make a minimum deposit of R200. The wagering requirements are not that stringent.

The table also shows that SoccerShop offers at least 27 sports. The casino games are also over 500. Aviator is available for players who prefer crash games.

Nevertheless, SoccerShop has room for improvement. The betting site has yet to provide live streaming services. Data-free mode is also unavailable for players who want to save data.

Our Expert Opinion

Our findings show that the SoccerShop register procedure is easy once you have the necessary information. You can create an account quickly.

However, you must ensure you provide only your correct information to access the platform fully. For instance, your phone number must be valid since the bookie will send you a code to have full access. Your name must also be accurate with what you have on your identification documents. You need to submit your documents to verify your account, and they must correlate with what you have with the bookmaker.

Verification doesn't take long, and SoccerShop customer support responds swiftly. Once you finish signing up, you can play over 500 casino games and 27 sports.

From our SoccerShop review, we also discovered that the bookie has a mobile app for iOS, Huawei, and Android users. Players can download them from the betting site. Betting becomes more personalized this way.

Customers can claim other promotions in addition to the first deposit bonus of up to R2,000. The top ones are the Cash Back Promo, Multiple Bet Bonus, and Birthday Voucher. SoccerShop also allows users to play bet builder.

To wrap up this guide, we summarise some of the pros and cons of the betting site below.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Fast registration process No live streaming Mobile app for Huawei, Android, and iOS Data-free mode unavailable Bet builder is available The high minimum deposit for the welcome bonus

SoccerShop Registration - Frequently Asked Questions

Now that you know how to register on SoccerShop, visit the betting site to complete the registration process. To finish this guide, we provide answers to some of the frequent questions.

How long does the SoccerShop registration take?

Signing up on SoccerShop takes only 2 minutes. The account opening process is seamless.

Who can sign up to SoccerShop?

Only players 18 years old and above can undergo the SoccerShop register process. You must also be a resident of South Africa to create an account.

How to get the SoccerShop registration bonus?

The bookmaker gives users a 100% bonus on their first deposit of up to R2,000. You can claim it by signing up and making a minimum deposit of R200. Then, wager your deposit amount 5x on sports or horse racing with odds of 15/10 or above.

Is it possible to place a bet on SoccerShop without an account?

No, you cannot wager on SoccerShop without opening an account. You may sign up if you're 18 and above and reside in South Africa.

How to reset my password on SoccerShop?

You can reset your password by clicking the “Login” icon. Then tap RECOVER IT, which is attached to “Forgot Password?” on the resulting page. Enter your email address or phone number, and the bookie will send you a link to reset your password.

How to reactivate my SoccerShop account?

To deactivate or reactivate your SoccerShop account, you must contact customer service. You can reach out to them using WhatsApp, email, live chat, and phone numbers, as well as social media such as Facebook, Instagram, and X.

What information do I need to provide during registration?

To register on SoccerShop, you need only your full name, mobile number, and email address. You also need to create a password and enter the verification code sent to your mobile number, and your account will be live.