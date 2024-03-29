How to Withdraw from Supabets in South Africa? Our Payment Guide

Recent investigations show that most bettors don’t know how to complete their Supabets withdrawal process. Our expert explains you everything here!

+

You will discover the following after reading this article.

How to withdraw from Supabets,

Using the Supabets payment methods,

The Supabets withdrawal rules for withdrawing from Supabets.

Our experts encourage you to continue reading to withdraw your funds within a few minutes.

How Do I Make a Withdrawal With Supabets in South Africa?

We have found that withdrawing your winnings or bonuses from Supabets is straightforward. Once your wagers have settled as wins, you can request withdrawals by following the steps we tested below.

Go to the Supabets website on your computer or mobile device. You may also launch the Supabets app if you have it. Log into your account and click on your profile. Tap on ‘Balance’ and select ‘Withdrawal’ from the list of options. Choose any of the Supabets withdrawal options from the resulting page. Depending on your selected option, you may need to click ‘Withdraw’ again to proceed.

Customers may also need to provide a few details, including phone numbers, banking details, and PINs.

Input the amount you wish to remove from your account and tap ‘Withdraw’ to finish the process.

What Are the Different Ways to Withdraw From Supabets in South Africa?

One of the reasons we rate the bookie is the numerous Supabet deposit and withdrawal methods on the platform. The betting platform has made the following Supabets South Africa withdrawal options available.

Ewallet

Cardless OTP

1ForYou Voucher

EFT

We tested how to use each method and have described them in the sections below, including the Supabets withdrawal fees.

Ewallet

Using Ewallets allows you to withdraw within minutes. The process is smooth for customers using Standard Bank or FNB.

However, the minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts differ depending on your bank. Standard Bank has a daily limit of R5,000 compared to FNB’s R2,500. The monthly withdrawal limit for both banks is R25,000.

To use this method, Select ‘Cardless OTP’ as your choice of withdrawal. Then, choose between STB and FNB to claim your funds.

Cardless OTP

Using Cardless OTP gives you 3 Supabet withdrawal options: Standard Bank Instant Money, Supabets OTP, and FNB eWallet PRO.

We have found that the minimum withdrawal amount allowed for each option is R100, but the maximum amount varies. Players can claim up to R2,500 daily using eWallet PRO and Instant Money. However, Supabets OTP allows up to R24,999.

The Supabets withdrawal time also differs, with Supabets OTP allowing customers to get their funds instantly. However, Instant Money and eWallet PRO could take around 30 minutes.

1ForYou Voucher

If you prefer using 1ForYou Voucher to claim your money, you can withdraw a minimum of R100 and a maximum of R2,500 daily. We rate this method because withdrawals are instant, but you need your phone number and PIN to get your funds.

EFT

We also tested EFT and discovered that using this method takes one hour to process. The minimum amount allowed is R100, while the maximum is R1,000,000.

Note that your withdrawals may be delayed depending on the bank you use. However, all withdrawals are expected to reflect within 1-3 days.

To summarise this section, our experts present a table to compare the Supabets withdrawal methods.

Withdraw Methods Average Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal Limit Processing Fee Withdrawal/Deposit Ewallet 30 minutes R100 STB = R5,000 FNB = R2,500 Free Cardless OTP 30 minutes R100 Instant Money = R2,500 eWallet PRO = R2,500 Supabets OTP = R24,999 Free 1ForYou Voucher Instant R100 R2,500 Free EFT One hour R100 R1,000,000 Free

Restrictions and Conditions for Withdrawing From Supabets in South Africa

Our experts discovered that customers must obey specific Supabets withdrawal rules to withdraw from the platform. This allows the betting site to confirm you are the account owner to prevent fraudulent activities on the platform. Below are some of the restrictions and conditions.

Correct Details

First, you must ensure you’ve used your correct phone number during Supabets registration. If your number is not correct, it may deter you from claiming your funds. We recommend going to your profile to update your contact details.

FICA Verification

All players will have to verify their identity and location to withdraw their money. All customers must pass FICA verification by providing identification documents and proof of residence.

By conducting research on this topic, we found the following are the accepted documents.

A copy of your South African ID.

A copy of your passport/visa, permit, or Asylum seeker permit.

Proof of residence, like utility bills not older than 3 months.

Send coloured copies of the following documents to customer support through email (fica@supabets.co.za) or WhatsApp (065 831 7225).

Withdrawal Limits

As we've already outlined, Supabets have minimum and maximum withdrawal limits. While the minimum withdrawal amount allowed is R100 for methods, the maximum amount allowed varies. All bettors must stay within the limit of their chosen withdrawal method for a successful procedure.

Wagering Requirements

Customers will also need to fulfil the wagering requirements of any promotional offers they opt for. If you used the Supabets promo code to get the welcome bonus offer, you must meet the terms and conditions of the bonus to request withdrawals.

To Conclude - Withdrawal With Supabets in South Africa

After completing our research, we can confirm that Supabets is one of the leading bookmakers in South Africa. Not only does the bookie provide several betting markets, but it also allows customers to withdraw without any problems.

A number of withdrawal methods are available, as we’ve outlined in this guide. However, you must’ve verified your identity and location before requesting to withdraw. All you need is to provide your ID and utility bills, and you are good to go.

We hope our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about joining the platform. Once you register and place bets, you can follow our step-by-step instructions in this guide to withdraw your funds. To discover how to register or claim your welcome bonus, we’ve provided a Supabets review to help you out.

Supabets Withdrawal - FAQs

To conclude this guide, we provide answers to some questions you may have about withdrawing from Supabets.

What are the accepted payment methods for withdrawals on Supabets?

You can make a withdrawal on Supabets using eWallet, Cardless OTP, EFT, and 1ForYou Voucher.

How do I initiate a withdrawal on Supabets?

Players may initiate a withdrawal on Supabets by clicking the ‘Withdrawal’ button on their profile. Select your preferred method and follow the prompt.

Is there a minimum withdrawal amount on Supabets?

Yes, all payment methods allow players to withdraw as little as R100.

How long does it take for a withdrawal to be processed on Supabets?

The Supabets withdrawal time depends on your chosen method. While some methods process it instantly, others may take 30 minutes to 1 hour. Depending on your bank, you may have to wait between 1-3 days to get your funds.

Are there any fees associated with withdrawals on Supabets?

No, the betting site does not charge users any Supabets withdrawal fees for withdrawing their wins.

Is it necessary to verify my identity before making a withdrawal on Supabets?

Yes, it is essential to provide FICA verification documents before making your first withdrawal. Kindly contact customer support with a copy of your ID and proof of residence.

What should I do if my withdrawal is not being processed on Supabets?

Ensure you’ve verified your account, completed your profile and fulfilled any wagering requirements. If you encounter any more problems, contact customer support.

Are there any withdrawal restrictions for specific countries or regions on Supabets?

As you must already know, only customers 18 and above residing in South Africa can register or withdraw on Supabets.

Can I withdraw bonus funds on Supabets?

Yes, you can withdraw your bonus on Supabets. However, you must first meet the wagering requirements to claim your bonus funds.

What should I do if I encounter an error when trying to withdraw money on Supabets?

Kindly try again if you encounter an error, which may be due to the network. However, if the problem persists, you should reach out to customer support.