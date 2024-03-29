Deposit Money Safely at Supabets: Our Step-by-Step Guide

This guide aims to show our readers how to complete their Supabet deposits. This is the next step after your Supabets registration.

After reading our guide, you will find the following:

How to deposit in Supabets,

The various Supabets deposit methods,

The common deposit problems on Supabets.

How Do I Make a Deposit on Supabets in South Africa?

We have found that making a Supabets deposit is simple once you're done with your registration. The bookmaker provides simple payment methods to allow you to fund your account quickly without any issues. Players can deposit a minimum of R1 and a maximum amount of R1,000,000.

We tested the deposit process and presented the steps below to serve as a guide for you.

Go to the Supabets website on your mobile or desktop device. If you've downloaded the Supabets app, you may launch it to deposit funds. Log in to your account and click the ‘Deposit' icon at the top of your screen. You will need to choose the best deposit methods for Supabets present to fund your account. If you want to use Vouchers, select the voucher of your choice. Input the amount you want to deposit. Players using Supabets voucher deposits must enter their voucher number. Follow the prompts on the resulting page to complete your deposit. The betting will credit your Supabets account to begin to place bets immediately.

Popular Deposit Methods on Supabets in South Africa

After completing our research, we found a number of Supabets deposit options on the betting site. This is one of the reasons we rate Supabets since players can access different options to fund their accounts. However, there was no deposit mobile money available on Supabets.

Below, we list the best deposit methods for Supabets we found on the platform.

Vouchers

Instant EFT

Direct Deposit

Credit and Cheque Cards

Wallets

By conducting research on each payment method, we discovered that some of these options also allow you to make your Supabets withdrawal. Find more about each method below.

Vouchers

Using a voucher allows you to deposit on Supabets instantly. However, you must visit a Supabet voucher deposit vendor to purchase a ticket before using this option.

Vouchers from Kazang, OTT Voucher, Blu Voucher, and 1Voucher are all acceptable on the platform. The good thing about this option is that depositing money on Supabets is free of charge, and there are no Supabets deposit fees.

Our experts also discovered that players can withdraw using one of the vouchers of this method. We've outlined below how to withdraw from your account using 1Voucher.

Go to the Supabets website and log into your account. Tap your balance on the homepage and select the ‘Withdrawal' button. On the resulting page, select ‘Voucher’ and then click ‘Withdraw.’ Input the amount you want to remove and confirm the mobile number you used to register an account. Then, type in your PIN. To complete the process, you have to click ‘Submit' and wait for the bookie to process your request.

Instant EFT

According to our experts, Instant EFT is one of the popular payment methods in South Africa. Hence, bettors will not have a problem using it since they are already familiar with this option.

The mode of payment allows a Supabets bank deposit. We love that this deposit method is instant, and there are no Supabet deposit fees attached.

The method is also available for withdrawals by following the steps below.

Go to the Supabets website and log into your account. Tap your balance on the homepage and select the ‘Withdrawal' button. On the resulting page, select ‘EFT’ and then click ‘Withdraw.’ Fill in the required fields with your banking details and enter the amount you want to withdraw. You must upload all necessary documents and follow the prompts to complete the process. Expect your funds to be reflected in your account within 1-3 days.

Direct Deposit

Using direct deposit also enables customers to deposit funds into their accounts instantly. This method requires a Supabets bank deposit, and players must link their bank accounts to their Supabets deposit account number. We also love that no charges are involved, but your bank may charge a small fee. However, this method is not eligible for withdrawals.

Credit and Cheque Cards

Another method that enables instant deposits is Credit and Cheque Cards. To use this method, you will have to enter your Credit or Cheque card details on the deposit page. There are no fees attached, but you must own a credit or cheque card to use the method. Our experts can also confirm that the method is not eligible for withdrawals.

Wallets

If you own an account with Standard Bank and FNB, this method is suitable for you. You only need to connect your eWallet address on the deposit page, and your Supabets deposit account number will be funded immediately.

The method is seamless and doesn’t incur charges. Also, we tested and used it to withdraw from the platform. The steps below show you how to withdraw from Supabets using wallets.

Go to the Supabets website and log into your account. Tap your balance on the homepage and select the ‘Withdrawal' icon. On the resulting page, select ‘Cardless OTP’ and choose between SBSA and FNB eWallet. Follow the instructions on your screen to finish the withdrawal process.

Please find below how each payment method compares.

Deposit Methods Pros Cons Instant EFT Secure deposit process Players must link their bank account to fund their Supabets account Credit and Cheque Cards Instant deposit process Not available for withdrawals Vouchers 1Voucher Available for withdrawals Players need to purchase voucher card Wallets Eligible for withdrawals Need to own account with SBSA and FNB to use this method Direct Deposit Fast and secure Not eligible for withdrawals

What’s the Minimum Deposit Amount Per Payment Method on Supabets?

Recent investigations show that most betting sites set minimum and maximum deposit limits on their platforms. This is the same for Supabets, which is why we rate the betting site.

Customers can deposit as little as R1 and as much as R1,000,000 on the platform. We love that this is applicable to all deposit methods. However, we have found that your chosen method may put a stricter limit on the minimum and maximum amount you can deposit.

Below is a table showing you how the different deposit methods compare in processing time and deposit limits.

Payment Methods Minimum deposit amount Maximum deposit amount Processing Time Processing Fee Withdrawal/Deposit Vouchers R1 R1,000,000 Instant Free Instant EFT R1 R1,000,000 Instant Free Direct deposit R1 R1,000,000 Instant Free Wallets R1 R1,000,000 Instant Free Credit and cheque cards R1 R1,000,000 Instant Free

Tips for Making a Successful Deposit at Supabets

We tested all the deposit methods and didn’t find Supabets deposit mobile money. However, we discovered some tips on how to deposit in Supabets successfully. We outline them below.

Complete your personal information under your profile before making a deposit.

Players must undergo FICA verification before depositing money on Supabets. The betting site requires your identification document and proof of residence before making your first deposit.

The betting site requires your identification document and proof of residence before making your first deposit. Please input only the correct details on the deposit page. This could include your bank details and card details. Ensure your name and phone number also correlate with what you registered an account with.

This could include your bank details and card details. Ensure your name and phone number also correlate with what you registered an account with. Players must enter an amount within the minimum and maximum deposit limit. Your deposit will not work if you aren’t within the limit.

Common Deposit Problems at Supabets and How to Solve Them

It is not unusual to encounter some Supabets deposit problems on the platform. Nevertheless, most problems are easy to avoid.

First, users must complete their profile before making a deposit. All newly-registered customers must also undergo FICA verification before funding their accounts. According to our Supabets review, verifying your identity and location is essential to performing transactions on the betting site.

Another problem you might encounter is inputting incorrect details. We recommend only entering details that correlate with your betting account. This may include your phone number and name, especially for Supabets bank deposits.

In addition, you may have a challenge depositing money on Supabets if the bookmaker is undergoing maintenance. Please wait until the process is done before initiating a deposit.

We answer some of your questions about how to deposit in Supabets in our FAQ section below.

Deposit with Supabets in South Africa – FAQs

We hope our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about signing up on Supabets. Read our answers to some frequently asked questions about how to deposit in Supabets.

What are the different methods available for making a deposit on Supabets?

You can fund your account using five different deposit methods. They include Vouchers, Wallets, Credit and Cheque Cards, Direct Deposit, and Instant EFT. However, we couldn’t find any Supabets deposit mobile money available.

Are there any fees associated with making a deposit on Supabets?

No deposit fees are associated with any payment method on Supabets. You do not incur charges funding your account but your bank may charge a small fee.

What is the minimum deposit amount on Supabets?

The minimum deposit amount for all the best deposit methods for Supabets is R1.

How long does it take for a deposit to be processed on Supabets?

The betting site processes deposits instantly. You may need to wait a few minutes to allow the funds to reflect in your account.

How do I know if my deposit on Supabets was successful?

If your deposit on Supabets has been successful, the amount you deposited will be reflected in your balance.

Are there any bonus offers available for making a deposit on Supabets?

Yes, apart from the free R50 no deposit bonus, Supabets offers players first, second and third deposit bonus offers. However, you may need to input a Supabets promo code to get these offers.