World Sports Betting Sign Up Bonus - Claim Up to R20,000 | September 2024

From our findings, players do not need a promo code to claim the World Sports Betting first deposit sign up bonus that goes up to R20,000!

+

What is the World Sports Betting Sign Up Bonus?

World Sports Betting (WSB) offers new customers a welcome bonus. By opting for the welcome bonus during registration, every new user get up to R20,000 with a first deposit match bonus.

After claiming, they can use the bonus on any sports/racing event they choose. That is, however, subject to terms and conditions and wagering requirements.

World Sports Betting Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type First Deposit Match Bonus Amount R20,000 Promo Code not needed Wagering Requirements Wager 5x the bonus amount on sports/racing and 30x on live games/casino Minimum Odds 1.5 or greater Minimum Deposit R50

With the bonus details out of the way, let’s look at how new players can claim the welcome offer.

How to Claim the R20,000 Welcome Offer?

Our aim is to help readers fully understand how to claim the sign-up bonus on this platform. So, after our registration, we tested the process to see how new users can access the bonus. This section contains our findings.

Registering an account is the first step in claiming the welcome offer on WSB. Only people who are 18+ and residents of South Africa can join the betting platform. Once a user meets these criteria, they can sign up by following the steps below:

Visit the World Sports Betting website on your device’s browser.

Tap the “Sign Up Now” button on the homepage. Fill out the registration form with the necessary personal information.

On the same page, opt in for the welcome bonus by choosing “Yes.”

Accept the operator’s terms and conditions and choose your source of funds. Finally, tap “Register” to complete the process.

You have completed your World Sports Betting registration with the steps above. The next step is account verification. A user must provide the necessary documents to complete their FICA verification.

The verification process is necessary because it is a condition for withdrawal. A new user can claim the first deposit match welcome bonus after registration, but they can only withdraw winnings after they complete their verification.

What are the Bonus Terms & Conditions?

Most welcome offers on online betting sites come with terms and conditions. The same is true for the World Sports Betting sign up bonus.

Besides opening and verifying a betting account, users must meet other requirements to claim and use their bonus. Our experts have outlined these requirements in this section.

The first requirement is to opt for the welcome bonus during registration. The platform automatically disqualifies users who did not do that when signing up.

The platform automatically disqualifies users who did not do that when signing up. There is no need for a minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus. However, the player must deposit a minimum of R50 into their betting account to withdraw the bonus.

Users must also be aware that they cannot combine the welcome bonus with other bonuses from the operator.

Players must wager 5x the bonus amount on sports/racing events or 30x on live games/casinos.

Example: if you deposit R500 and receive a R500 betting voucher, you will need to wager R2 500 (R500 x 5) on Sports/Racing, or R15 000 (R500 x 30) on Live Games/Casino before you can withdraw your balance.

What Other Offers are Available at World Sports Betting?

The World Sports Betting sign up bonus is not the only bonus available on the betting site. Our investigations revealed a few other promotional offers on the platform available to new and existing customers.

These include the First Deposit Bonus, the Birthday Deposit Bonus, and the 0-0 Money Back Promotion. Find more information about them below:

First Deposit 100% Bonus Offer up to R20 000

Bettors on World Sports Betting are eligible for deposit bonuses on their first deposits. The platform matches the first deposits of their online and mobile clients 100%.

For example, if a user’s first deposit is R1,000, they get R1,000 free betting voucher. The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus is R50 and the maximum match-up bonus a player can claim is R20,000.

The player must wager 5x (on sports/racing) or 30x (on live games/casino) the bonus amount to withdraw. The wager bets must have a minimum of 5/10 odds to count.

Birthday Deposit Bonus

The operator also rewards its customers on their special day. Every player gets 100% of their first deposit on their birthday, up to R2,000.

Only accounts that have completed their FICA verification qualify for the offer. The minimum deposit for the bonus is R50.

To withdraw the bonus, you must wager the bonus amount 5 times on sports/racing and 30 times on live games/casinos. Only bets with odds of 5/10 or above will qualify for the wagering requirements.

0-0 Money Back Promotion

To qualify for this offer, a player must take a pre-match correct score (half-time or full-time) bet on a soccer match. If the game ends 0-0, the operator will refund all their losing bets, up to R1,000, in free vouchers.

Only bets on Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, or Ligue 1 matches qualify for this offer.

Bonus

Bonus Description

Why use this offer? First Deposit 100% Bonus Offer up to R20 000 Players get 100% of their first deposit as a bonus Offers 100% of the value of the first deposit for increased staking power Birthday Deposit Bonus Players get 100% of their first deposit on their birthday as a bonus Free betting voucher to bet on your birthday 0-0 Money Back Promotion Recoup up to R1,000 from your stake if the game ends goalless Helps to reduce your potential loss from a bet

How Does World Sports Betting Offer Compares to Other Welcome Offers?

Our goal is to help readers choose the best betting site based on the welcome offer. Therefore, we compared the World Sports Betting welcome bonus to other bookies in the market, and you’ll see our findings below.

World Sports Betting vs Betway

The welcome offer at Betway includes a 100% first deposit match, up to R1,000 as a free bet. This is more valuable than World Sports Betting’s offer of a R50 bonus.

The Betway bonus wagering requirements are also better. Unlike the 5x and 30x requirements at World Sports Betting, players only have to wager 3x their deposit amount.

Note that customers at Betway must use the Betway promo code GOALWAY to access the offer.

World Sports Betting vs Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbet’s welcome offer allows new customers to get up to 10x their stakes on three-way 90-minute bets. The maximum redeemable bonus here is R5,000, using the Hollywoodbets promo code HOLLY****.

The exact bonus amount usually depends on the number of markets and minimum odds. This offers more value than World Sports Betting’s package of R50 free bet.

The wagering requirements at Hollywoodbet are also less stringent. However, we love that customers don’t have to make a deposit before getting the WSB bonus.

World Sports Betting vs Betfred

New customers at Betfred get a first deposit match of up to R5,000. This is more valuable than the offer at World Sports Betting.

Regarding wagering requirements, Betfred requires only 5x rollover at odds of 1/1 or better. This is much better than the 5x and 30x wager arrangement at World Sports Betting.

Betfred customers can claim their welcome offer using the Betfred promo code FREDGOAL.

Operator Bonus Bonus Code World Sports Betting R20,000 Welcome Bonus no code needed Betway 100% first deposit match, up to R1,000 GOALWAY Hollywoodbets Get a R25 Sign Up Bonus and 50 FREE Spins! no code needed Betfred R5,000 + 500 FREE SPINS FREDGOAL

Lastly, all the bonus offers from other bookies require a promo code to access. In contrast, new players at WSB can get the welcome offer with no promo code.

Why is My World Sports Betting Promo Code Not Working?

In some cases, new players may be unable to claim the welcome bonus at World Sports Betting. Our research showed that such situations may be due to many reasons.

We have identified the reasons below and proffered possible solutions to each.

Incomplete Registration

A new user must fully complete their registration process to get the welcome offer. Incomplete or abandoned registrations may not be able to access the bonus. To resolve this, the customer must complete their registration.

Not Opting In

New customers must opt in for the welcome offer at registration to qualify for the bonus. Customers who fail to do this may not get their bonus after registration. We encourage affected customers to contact customer support for possible resolution.

Multiple Uses

This operator limits this welcome offer to one per customer, family, household, address, email address, and phone number. This is to ensure fairness and transparency. Any form of violation of this rule may lead to disqualification.

Using a Promo Code

This operator’s welcome bonus requires no promo code. New players who use a promo code when signing up may be disqualified.

Others

Technical issues like website downtime and poor internet connection may prevent users from accessing their bonus. Wait for some time for the problems to be resolved and check again. Alternatively, you can reach out to the customer support team.

What Our Thoughts about the Offer?

After an extensive review of the World Sports Betting sign up bonus, we rate it fairly. The offer is available only to new users.

The R20,000 first deposit match is the highest valuable deposit match existing at the moment in the South African betting market.

Claiming the bonus requires a minimum deposit of R50. The operator automatically credits the user after a successful registration.

There is also no need for a promo code. A user only needs to opt in during registration.

Another great feature of the bonus is that it is usable for live games/casinos and sports/racing events. All of these can make it more attractive to players.

Regarding wagering requirements, we found them relatively more demanding. Players must wager 5x the bonus amount in sports/racing games to withdraw.

Alternatively, they can wager 30x the bonus amount in live games/casinos to withdraw. The numbers may be too high for some players.

Overall, the WSB offer for new customers is decent. It will come in handy for new users seeking to add to their staking power.

Our detailed World Sports Betting review offers more detailed insights into the platform and how it works. You will find the pros and cons of the WSB bonus in the table below.

✅ World Sports Betting Bonus Pros ❌ World Sports Betting Bonus Cons Compatible with sports/racing games and live games/casino Least valuable among competitors No minimum deposit Stringent wagering requirements No promo code Indefinite validity period

World Sports Betting promo code FAQs

To conclude this review, here are some common questions about the bonus offer alongside detailed answers from our experts.

What is the World Sports Betting promo code?

There is no promo code for the World Sports Betting sign up bonus. New users can qualify for and get the bonus without using a promo code. The only requirement is to opt-in for the bonus during registration.

How does World Sports Betting bonus work?

The bonus targets new users. To qualify, a new user must opt-in for the bonus while creating their account. The bookie automatically credits them a R50 free bet after a successful registration. To withdraw the bonus, they must meet the set wagering requirements.

How can I claim the R50 Welcome Offer?

It is easy to claim the R50. All you have to do is opt in for the operator’s welcome offer during the account creation process. You can create an account on the mobile site since there is no World Sports Betting app.

What is the minimum deposit amount to claim the welcome offer?

The R50 free bet welcome offer on World Sports Betting requires no minimum deposit to claim. However, players must make a minimum deposit of R50 to withdraw the bonus after meeting the wagering requirement.

Are there any restrictions on the sports events I can bet on with these bonuses?

No, there are no restrictions on the sports events you can bet on with the welcome bonus. Players can also use the bonus for racing games, as well as casino and live games.