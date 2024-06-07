Betshezi Registration Guide - 100% Deposit Match to R2,000 l 2024

This guide will teach you how to complete your Betshezi registration. We cover all the requirements to register an account.

+

Want to Register With Betshezi? Here’s How

Following our research, we discovered that registering a Betshezi account is simple. You can complete the signup process within 3 minutes if you have the required documents.

We have done the research for you, and you can follow these steps to begin your betting journey on this betting site.

Go to the official Betshezi website on your device.

Enter a selected username and password. Type the password again to confirm it. Click “Next” to continue. Type your name, surname, and ID number on the next page.

Enter your mobile number and date of birth. Choose your gender, input your source of income, and type a valid email address. Enter your promo code (optional) and tick the box to confirm your acceptance of the terms and conditions. Finally, tap the “Register” icon to complete your Betshezi registration.

The analysis we made shows that using the Betshezi promo code is optional. Players will get the welcome bonus Betshezi offers whether they use the code or not.

However, most customers still prefer to sign up on Betshezi with a coupon code. It may activate some other rewards you might be interested in.

What Is the Betshezi Sign-Up Bonus?

After signing up for Betshezi, you will become eligible for the sign-up bonus. This is a 100% deposit bonus up to R2000 + R25 sign up sports bonus on your first deposit. This package has fair terms and conditions and a 14-day validity period. To become eligible, you must deposit R10.

The wagering requirement is 6x, and you must wager the bonus three times on bets with odds of a minimum of 1/9 (or 1.9) and above. The maximum win from the bonus is R5,000.

Only new customers aged 18 years or older in South Africa are eligible. You can claim this bonus on only one account. We rate the requirements because Betshezi awards it automatically after registration and making a deposit.

Register on Betshezi via Mobile

Signing up on Betshezi through your mobile is the same as the step-by-step process above. Our research shows that you don’t need to own a PC to sign up for Betshezi. You can complete the registration through your mobile browser or by downloading the Betshezi app on your Android device.

Whether you use the mobile version or mobile app, you can also claim the welcome bonus and other available promotions. However, note that you must be at least 18 or older to sign up. You must also reside in South Africa as well.

Secure Your Account: Verify Your Information

The FICA (Financial Intelligence Centre Act) verification after completing our registration on this betting site was simple. The bookmaker uses this guideline to protect players’ information.

The documents required to complete this process include Identity documents as well as proof of address. You require a South African passport, Green South African barcoded ID book, ID Card, and Driving License for your ID. You can either snap or scan these documents to upload them.

On the other hand, you need to upload utility bills, bank statements, rental agreements, mortgage statements, or official tax returns as proof of address. Other acceptable documents include life insurance policies or letters from municipal authorities that confirm your right to occupy communal land.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the FICA verification process.

Log into your Betshezi account using the Betshezi login credentials. Select “Account Profile” and click “Verify Account” from the options. Choose the ID type you want to upload. This could be your passport or national ID. Select the “Attach File” option and upload your photographed copy. Once done, tap “Verify” to complete your verification.

Choose Your Payment Method for Depositing Funds After Registration

Making a real money deposit is the next step after completing your Betshezi registration. We found multiple popular deposit options to select from with simple processes.

From our research, we found that each method has specific instructions you should follow, including transaction fees. Payment methods available include:

OTT Voucher Peach Payments 1 Voucher Capitec Pay Ozow

Here’s how to fund your account on Betshezi:

Log into your account. Select “Deposit” at the top of the homepage. Choose a preferred payment method. Indicate the amount to fund your account with (fund your account with at least R10 to become eligible for the welcome bonus). Enter the payment information. Take note of individual transaction fees. Once you've completed it, tap “Deposit” to submit. Betshezi will redirect you to the payment provider’s gateway to complete the transaction.

How Does Betshezi Compare to Other Bookmakers in South Africa?

South Africa is home to a wide range of betting platforms, and we understand it can be challenging to choose the perfect one for you. We have done the research for you by comparing some of the top bookies in the country.

Our table below summarises the comparison of key features of how Betshezi compares to JackpotCity, Hollywoodbets, and Supabets.

Our Operator Comparisons Betshezi JackpotCity Hollywoodbets Supabets Welcome Bonus 100% deposit match up to R2000 + R25 sports bonus for your first deposit. R4000 launch offer (combined 150% deposit match up to R4000 for first 2 deposits). R25 sign-up bonus and 50 free spins R50 free bet sign up bonus FICA verification Driver’s license, passport/ID card, Green South African barcoded ID book, Bank Statement, Utility bills, etc. Driver’s license, smart Card ID, Passport, Green ID book Proof of identity (photo of ID or passport) and proof of address (bank statement, electricity bill, retail account statement) National ID, passport, or driver’s license, proof of address (bank statement or utility bill) Live Streaming No No Available for horse races and other selected games only Yes Data Free Mode No No Yes Yes Number of Payment methods 5 5 15 5 Number of sports covered 30+ 0 32+ 23+ Number of Casino Games 500+ 800+ 500+ 800+ Aviator? Yes Yes Yes Yes

Although these betting sites are popular in South Africa, their features and functions differ. The Betshezi registration process is the fastest among them, allowing you to register within 3 minutes or less.

JackpotCity and Hollywoodbets require fewer documents for FICA verification. This impacts the overall registration process since you must pass FICA verification to qualify for a welcome bonus.

Regarding signup bonuses, Supabets offers a more straightforward offer, while JackpotCity offers a higher reward of up to R4000 for the first two deposits. Although Betshezi’s welcome bonus is fair, it still falls third to JackpotCity and Hollywoodbets. Betshezi is the best option for sports, while Supabets is the best for casino games.

Overall, the best operator in terms of registration varies, depending on your personal preference. Betshezi is the fastest, but Hollywoodbets and Supabets appeal more with data-free mode options. JackpotCity is your best alternative for the bonus.

Our Expert Opinion - What did we think about Betshezi registration?

After completing our registration on Betshezi and using the bookie’s features, our expert opinion could help you make an informed decision. This operator has a fast sign-up process (3 minutes or less).

However, FICA verification could be longer because of the required documents. Nevertheless, the process is simple as you only need to upload documents. This is unlike other bookies that require you to contact customer support.

There are other bookmakers with a better sign-up bonus than Betshezi. However, Betshezi's terms and conditions are fair and suitable for newbies to sports betting. This betting site excels in sports markets. Our analysis shows that it also offers non-sporting activities, including politics.

You need to understand other key areas in addition to the Betshezi registration process. These features could affect your betting experience, especially what other promotions are available after the welcome bonus.

Our experts have prepared an unbiased Betshezi review that includes all the information you need to make a decision. To summarise our Betshezi sign up guide, here are what we like and don’t like about the operator.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Smooth registration and FICA verification. No live streaming. Welcome bonus of up to R2,000 + R25 sign up offer. No data-free mode. Popular deposit methods available. Deposit methods may have transaction fees.

Betshezi Registration - Frequently Asked Questions

To wrap up this guide, we provided answers to some of the frequently asked questions about the Betshezi sign up process below.

How long does the Betshezi registration take?

The Betshezi registration process takes less than 3 minutes. It requires simple information you can complete quickly.

Who can sign up to Betshezi?

The platform is open to players 18 years and above who are residing in South Africa. You cannot open an account if you are not of legal betting age. You must also be a South African resident to complete the registration process.

How to get the Betshezi registration bonus?

Signing up is the first step to getting the Betshezi welcome bonus. Then, undergo FICA verification to confirm your identity. Next, select deposit and fund your account with at least R10. Betshezi will award you with a 100% bonus for your deposit instantly.

Is it possible to place a bet on Betshezi without an account?

No. All customers who want to bet on Betshezi must register an account first. While you can place a bet after signing up, you must verify your account before withdrawing your winnings.

How to reset my password on Betshezi?

On the Betshezi website or app, select “Sign In” from the top button. Choose “Forgot Your Password.” Follow the instructions on the next page to reset your password.

How to reactivate my Betshezi account?

To reactivate your Betshezi account, contact customer support through different channels, including live chat. You may need to provide a means of identity to prove yourself.

What information do I need to provide during registration?

You will need your passport ID, active phone number (to receive SMS), email address, full name, username, and confirmation of source of income. Signing up takes less than 3 minutes.